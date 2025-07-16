Most of these aren’t mainstream. You probably won’t hear about them at your annual checkup. However, once you understand how the body works, these daily practices make total sense and can make a noticeable difference in how you feel.

I’m sharing what I do and why, so you can walk away not just with ideas, but with context that helps you make informed choices.

(1) Oil Pulling + Tongue Scraping

What it is: Swishing oil in your mouth for 5–10 minutes (typically coconut or sesame), followed by gently scraping the tongue with a copper tongue scraper. I prefer cold-pressed organic extra-virgin coconut oil.

Why I do it: Overnight, your mouth becomes a breeding ground for bacteria due to low saliva flow. I start with oil pulling to loosen and trap bacteria and debris that build up during sleep. Next, I use a copper tongue scraper to remove the loosened buildup from the tongue’s surface. This step helps clear toxins and bacteria that contribute to bad breath and inflammation. Finally, I brush my teeth to clean away any remaining residue and freshen my mouth. Doing it in this sequence ensures a thorough cleanse without spreading bacteria around before brushing.

Benefits:

Reduces bad breath and plaque

Lowers bacterial load linked to systemic inflammation

Supports the oral–gut axis (this is an emerging area of research showing how oral bacteria can influence gut health and systemic inflammation, and yes, they’re connected)

How to implement:

Do this first thing in the morning before drinking or brushing. Swish with about 1 tablespoon of oil and spit it into the trash (not the sink, to avoid clogging). Then scrape your tongue and brush as usual. If oil pulling feels strange or triggers gagging, start with just a few minutes and gradually increase the time as your tolerance improves.

(2) Hydroxyapatite Toothpaste (Instead of Fluoride)

What it is:

Hydroxyapatite is a mineral that makes up about 97% of your tooth enamel and is used in remineralizing toothpastes.

Why I do it:

While fluoride hardens enamel, it has hormone-disrupting concerns, especially for kids and those with thyroid issues. Hydroxyapatite rebuilds enamel physically without these risks, making it a safer alternative.

Benefits:

Strengthens and repairs enamel

Reduces sensitivity and cavities

Safe if accidentally swallowed

How to implement:

Choose a toothpaste containing hydroxyapatite (brands like Boka or Risewell are good options). Brush twice a day. Also, check ingredient lists carefully and avoid added flavors, colorants, or unnecessary additives.

(3) No Synthetic Fragrance or Perfume

What it is:

Choosing personal care and household products that do not list “fragrance” or “perfume” on their ingredient labels.

Why I do it:

The term “fragrance” can conceal dozens of unregulated chemicals, many of which are known endocrine disruptors. These hidden ingredients can interfere with hormone balance, fertility, and even neurological function.

Benefits:

Reduces overall toxic burden

Protects hormone health

Lowers the risk of allergies, headaches, and skin irritation

How to implement:

Opt for unscented or products scented only with natural essential oils (if you tolerate them well). Carefully read ingredient lists and prioritize clean swaps, especially for items you use daily, like deodorant, laundry detergent, and skincare.

(4) Castor Oil Packs

What it is:

A traditional practice where castor oil is applied to the skin (typically on the abdomen), covered with a soft cloth, and a heat source (like a hot water bottle), and left on for 30–60 minutes.

Why I do it:

Castor oil contains ricinoleic acid, which has been shown to support circulation, lymphatic drainage, and the activity of detoxification enzymes in the liver. It's a gentle, time-tested way to promote internal flow and reduce stagnation.

Benefits:

Eases menstrual cramps and bloating

Enhances detoxification and hormone metabolism

Reduces inflammation and supports digestion

How to implement:

Apply to your lower abdomen or liver area, ideally in the evening when you can relax. Do it a few times per week, especially during the luteal phase of your cycle (the week or so before your period). Avoid using it during active menstruation or if you’re pregnant. Castor oil can stain, so wear an old shirt and protect your furniture.

Daily habits to support hormones, energy, and sleep

(5) Protein-Rich Breakfast Within 60–90 Minutes of Waking

What it is:

Starting the day with 20–30 grams of protein instead of reaching for carbs, skipping breakfast, or drinking coffee on an empty stomach.

Why I do it:

Cortisol naturally peaks in the morning. Eating a protein-rich meal early helps stabilize blood sugar, calm the stress response, and sets a steady foundation for energy, mood, and hormones throughout the day.

Benefits:

Balanced energy and improved focus

Fewer cravings and mood swings

Better support for metabolism and hormone production

How to implement:

Build your breakfast around high-quality protein like eggs, leftover chicken or beef, smoked salmon, sardines, or a protein-rich smoothie. Add healthy fats and fiber (like avocado or greens), and skip sugar-laden options like cereal, granola bars, sweetened yogurts, or toast with jam.

(6) Reading Labels on Everything

What it is:

Looking beyond marketing claims and checking the actual ingredient list on food, personal care, and household products.

Why I do it:

Words like “natural,” “clean,” or “healthy” on the front of the package don’t mean much — those labels are often unregulated and misleading. The real story is on the back: ingredient lists reveal what’s actually in the product, including hidden sugars, inflammatory oils, preservatives, artificial dyes, and hormone-disrupting chemicals.

Benefits:

Helps you make informed, empowered choices

Lowers your exposure to endocrine disruptors and inflammatory ingredients

Supports long-term health through small daily decisions

How to implement:

Always flip the package. Look out for added sugars (even in savory foods), industrial seed oils (like canola, soybean, or sunflower), vague terms like “fragrance,” and artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives. Prioritize products with short ingredient lists made of real, recognizable ingredients, especially for items you use or eat daily.

(7) Mouth Taping at Night

What it is:

A practice of gently taping your lips closed before bed to encourage nasal breathing while you sleep.

Why I do it:

Nasal breathing supports better oxygenation, activates nitric oxide production (which benefits circulation and immunity), and helps keep the mouth from drying out overnight. Mouth breathing, on the other hand, is linked to poor sleep, increased risk of cavities and gum disease, and even higher stress levels due to suboptimal oxygen exchange.

Benefits:

Promotes deeper, more restorative sleep

Reduces snoring, dry mouth, and bad breath

Supports oral health and nitric oxide production

How to implement:

Use a gentle, skin-safe tape like Micropore or SomniFix. Start with a small vertical strip in the center of your lips to get used to the sensation, then move to horizontal or full coverage if it feels comfortable. Don’t tape if you’re congested or have breathing issues like sleep apnea. Check with your healthcare provider first if unsure.

(8) Daily Sun Exposure (Without Fear)

What it is:

Spending intentional time outside each day with natural light hitting your skin and eyes, especially in the morning.

Why I do it:

Sunlight is your body’s primary circadian cue. Morning light helps regulate your sleep-wake cycle, boosts daytime serotonin (your feel-good hormone), and sets the stage for melatonin production later in the evening. Sunlight also triggers natural vitamin D synthesis, which is essential for immune health, mood, and hormone function.

Benefits:

Improves sleep quality and energy levels

Supports vitamin D production

Boosts mood, immunity, and hormonal balance

How to implement:

Get outside within an hour of waking, even for just 5–20 minutes. Let the sunlight reach your eyes (skip the sunglasses) and expose some skin without sunscreen during this short window. If you’ll be out longer or during peak UV hours, apply clean sun protection as needed. Think of this as light hygiene — it sets the rhythm for your whole day.

(9) Blue Light Blocking Glasses at Night

What it is:

Wearing amber or red-tinted glasses in the evening to filter out stimulating blue light from screens and indoor lighting.

Why I do it:

Blue light in the evening suppresses melatonin production, the hormone that signals your body it’s time to rest. When melatonin is delayed or disrupted, it becomes harder to fall asleep, stay asleep, and enter deep, restorative sleep. Blocking blue light helps preserve your natural circadian rhythm and supports better hormonal balance.

Benefits:

Easier time falling and staying asleep

Supports natural melatonin production

Reduces eye strain and helps regulate hormones

How to implement:

Put on blue light-blocking glasses 1-2 hours before bed, especially if you’re using devices or exposed to overhead lighting. For even better results, dim lights in the evening, use warm-toned bulbs, and minimize screen use where possible.

These habits may not be flashy, but they’re powerful. They work with your body’s biology, instead of against it. And when you consistently support your body in the way it was designed to function, it responds with better energy, more stable moods, deeper sleep, and greater resilience.

I wasn’t always this intentional about these habits. It started with curiosity and a few tweaks here and there. Over time, I noticed my energy steadied, my sleep improved, and things like brain fog and sluggish mornings began to fade. None of this feels complicated or overwhelming now; it’s just part of how I show up for myself every day.

So, I’m curious — what about you? Which of these habits feels doable or exciting to try? Or maybe you’re already practicing some and seeing shifts of your own? I’d love to hear.

⚠️ Disclaimer

This post is for informational and educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice. Please consult your healthcare provider before making any changes to your health routine, especially if you’re pregnant, breastfeeding, or managing a medical condition.

