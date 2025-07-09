Welcome to the very first post in my new series, Wholesome Perspectives — a space where I invite experts in the health and wellness space I deeply admire to share their unique insights, stories, and practical approaches to feeling balanced, nourished, and thriving from within.

I’m especially excited to introduce you to Dr. Sara Redondo, a Medical Doctor, author, and passionate advocate for integrative and preventive health. Sara and I connected over our shared experience of living in Spain (she was born and raised here, and I moved here three years ago), but what truly bonded us is how aligned our views are on the importance of prevention, whole-person care, and the power of combining science with curiosity and compassion.

It’s so refreshing to encounter a medical doctor who not only acknowledges the limits of conventional medicine but actively promotes alternatives beyond the prescription pad, emphasizing prevention, lifestyle, and addressing root causes rather than symptoms alone.

In this candid Q&A, Sara shares her story, the lessons that reshaped her approach to medicine, and how she is building a resource for those who want to feel truly well without falling prey to fads or misinformation.

I hope you find her words as inspiring and grounding as I do.

Meet Sara Redondo, MD

Q: To start, can you tell us a bit about yourself and your newsletter? What inspired you to begin sharing your work in this way?

A: I’m Sara Redondo, a Medical Doctor with a deep passion for integrative, preventive, and science-based wellness. My newsletter, Zenith Within, was born from both personal heartbreak and professional frustration.

While studying medicine, I lost my mother to lung cancer, a diagnosis that came as a shock since she had never smoked. The conventional treatments failed her. Shortly after, I discovered a case of a physician with a similar cancer prognosis who, against all odds, recovered. Her difference? She combined conventional oncology with integrative medicine: exercise, nutrition, psychological support, and more.

That experience changed everything for me. It made me question why these holistic approaches weren't even offered to my mother, why prevention and quality of life are often an afterthought in mainstream care. I also faced my own struggles with grief, depression, anxiety, insomnia, and burnout. Again, I was met with a system that offered pills, but little else.

So I created Zenith Within as the resource I wish I had back then—a trusted, evidence-based space where I share practical, holistic strategies to help others not just avoid disease, but truly thrive. It’s for anyone who wants to take charge of their well-being without falling for fads or misinformation. I blend my medical background with real-life wisdom to offer actionable advice that empowers people to become the healthiest version of themselves.

Q: You've trained and worked as a medical doctor, yet your approach emphasizes prevention and integrative care. Can you share what led you down this path?

A: In medical school, we're trained to diagnose and treat disease, usually once it's already developed. And while that knowledge is crucial, I quickly saw the limitations of a system that often waits for people to get sick before taking action. What I didn’t see enough of was time spent on why people were getting sick in the first place, or how to support the body's ability to stay well.

Over time, I realized that the missing piece was a focus on prevention and whole-person care. I began diving deeper into research on lifestyle medicine, nutrition, stress, sleep, gut health, and the mind-body connection—an exploration that has now spanned over a decade of study, clinical experience, and continued learning. What stood out to me was that much of this knowledge is backed by solid science, but rarely makes it into everyday medical practice.

That disconnect is what pushed me to pivot. I still value and respect conventional medicine, but I believe we’re doing people a disservice if we stop there. Integrative care allows us to address root causes, personalize treatment, and empower people to become active participants in their health, before disease takes over. That’s the kind of medicine I want to share through Zenith Within.

Q: You often say your goal is to help people not need a doctor. What does that mean to you, and how can someone begin to move in that direction?

A: There’s a quote from Hippocrates—the father of medicine—that I always return to: “The greatest medicine of all is teaching people how not to need it.” That idea is at the heart of everything I do.

For me, it means giving people the tools to become proactive stewards of their own health, so they’re not dependent on the healthcare system to feel well, and not at the mercy of symptoms, medications, or rushed appointments. But equally important today is helping people navigate the overload of misinformation online.

We live in a time where health advice is everywhere, but rarely vetted, where influencers with no medical background are selling detox teas or demonizing entire food groups, and where fear, extremes, and trends often drown out science. This can be just as dangerous as not knowing anything at all.

So, helping people “not need a doctor” also means teaching them how to think critically, how to filter fact from fiction, understand what truly supports their biology, and build habits rooted in evidence, not hype.

That journey starts with education, self-awareness, and consistency. When you learn to listen to your body, respond with intentional choices, and avoid chasing every trend, you start creating a life where health becomes your default, not your emergency.

That’s what I offer through Zenith Within: clarity in a confusing world, grounded in science and guided by compassion.

Q: In your experience, where does conventional medicine fall short when it comes to supporting long-term, whole-person health?

A: Conventional medicine is brilliant at acute care. If you break a bone, have a heart attack, or need surgery, it can be life-saving. But when it comes to long-term, whole-person health, it often falls short because the system isn’t designed for prevention or root-cause healing. It’s designed for diagnosis and management.

What’s missing is time, depth, and context. Most appointments are rushed, often focused on treating symptoms rather than understanding why those symptoms are happening in the first place. Mental health, nutrition, stress, sleep, trauma—these are foundational to well-being, but they’re rarely addressed in a meaningful or integrative way.

There’s also a heavy reliance on medication as the first—and sometimes only—solution. While pharmaceuticals can be necessary, they’re often prescribed without lifestyle guidance or follow-up support. It’s not that doctors don’t care, it’s that they’re working within a system that’s reactive, fragmented, and overstretched.

On top of that, many patients are turning to the internet and social media for answers, which exposes them to misinformation, fear-based marketing, and influencer trends that often lack scientific grounding. The result? Confused, overwhelmed people who don’t know who or what to trust.

That’s why I believe in bridging the gap. We need both the precision of conventional medicine and the wisdom of preventive, integrative care. We need to treat the whole person, not just the lab results. Through Zenith Within, I help people reclaim that missing piece by combining science-backed strategies with a holistic and practical approach to lasting health.

Q: What role do emotional and mental health play in physical healing, from your perspective? And how do you personally support that side of well-being?

A: Emotional and mental health aren’t separate from physical health, they are physical health. The mind and body are deeply interconnected through pathways like the nervous system, the gut-brain axis, hormones, and the immune system. Chronic stress, unresolved trauma, anxiety, burnout, they don’t just affect how we feel emotionally, they change how our bodies function at a cellular level.

We now know that mental and physical health are bidirectional. For example, emotional distress can increase inflammation and disrupt sleep, digestion, hormones, and immunity. At the same time, gut imbalance, nutrient deficiencies, or chronic illness can fuel anxiety, brain fog, and low mood. It’s a continuous feedback loop.

Despite this, most clinical settings separate the two, only addressing mental health when there’s a formal diagnosis, and often overlooking how emotional well-being shapes (and is shaped by) the body on a daily basis.

That’s why in my approach, I always include the emotional dimension as essential, not optional, in any conversation about healing.

Personally, I support that side of well-being through a few non-negotiables in my own life. Social connection is one of the most powerful regulators of our nervous system, so I prioritize meaningful relationships and time with people I trust and love. I also spend time in nature regularly, it grounds me and helps me reset. Mindfulness practices, like conscious breathing and quiet reflection, help me create space between stimulus and response, especially in high-stress moments. And of course, sleep, nutrition, and movement are foundational pillars. I focus on whole, nourishing foods, daily gentle movement (whether it’s walking or strength training), and protecting my rest as much as any other health habit. These practices are the way I stay connected to myself and support my body and mind in a sustainable way.

Q: For someone feeling overwhelmed by conflicting health advice online, what’s one principle or starting point you always recommend?

A: Start by being intentional about who you listen to.

We live in an age of information overload, where wellness advice comes from every direction, often from individuals with no formal training. That’s why the first step I recommend is this: choose your sources carefully. Follow health professionals who are qualified, transparent, grounded in evidence—not extremes—and who prioritize education over fear or hype.

Look for people who embrace nuance, acknowledge complexity, and empower you to make informed decisions. Health isn’t black-and-white, and anyone offering oversimplified or “miracle” solutions is usually missing the bigger picture.

In a world full of conflicting advice, the key isn’t consuming more information—it’s filtering for credible information. When you find voices that are trustworthy, science-based, and aligned with your values, you gain clarity and confidence instead of confusion.

Q: What’s one daily ritual or habit that helps you feel grounded or energized?

This year, I’m focusing on something that’s not flashy or trendy, but absolutely foundational: sleep.

It might not sound exciting, but for me, it’s transformational. I’ve spent nearly 15 years sacrificing sleep. First during medical school, where studying took priority over rest. Then came the insomnia after losing my mother, grief disrupted everything. Later, the long, irregular hospital shifts pushed rest even further down the list.

Now, I’m reclaiming the sleep I deserve. And I know I’m not alone. In the U.S., the CDC estimates that over 35% of adults don’t get the minimum recommended 7 hours of sleep per night. For adults between 18 and 60 years old, that should be the baseline, but many are running on much less.

It’s also important to understand that sleep needs vary by age, and that getting too much sleep can also be a sign of imbalance, especially if it comes at the expense of movement, nourishment, or connection.

Personally, I’ve made sleep a protected, non-negotiable part of my day. I’ve built an evening routine, adjusted my blue light exposure, and started treating rest as an essential habit. I go to bed earlier so I can wake up with the sunrise and expose myself to early morning light, which helps regulate circadian rhythms, support hormone balance, and improve mood and energy throughout the day.

For those who want to go deeper, I wrote an in-depth article exploring the connection between sleep, mood, weight, longevity, and how to actually improve your sleep habits long term:

Q: What’s a piece of advice you often return to in your own life or work?

A: I have a phrase I return to a lot, especially when something feels frustrating or overwhelming: “Let this be the worst thing that happens to me today.”

Working in a hospital teaches you very quickly how unfair, unpredictable, and fragile life can be. I’ve seen people lose everything in a moment—health, loved ones, mobility, even hope. I’ve walked into rooms where someone’s entire world changed in an instant. That kind of experience gives you perspective you can’t unsee.

So when I find myself caught in daily stress—whether it’s a technical glitch, a long to-do list, or something not going as planned—I pause and say this to myself. It grounds me. It reminds me that if this is my biggest challenge today, I’m still incredibly fortunate.

This phrase helps me return to gratitude, to presence, and to the bigger picture. It doesn’t mean denying hard feelings or pretending everything is fine, it means contextualizing them. It helps me not let small frustrations steal joy or peace when so much else is still going right.

It’s a gentle reset I carry into both my personal life and my work: a way of honoring what matters most.

Q: What’s bringing you joy or peace these days?

A: Joy, without a doubt, is coming from Substack. This platform has given me the opportunity to connect with incredible, thoughtful, generous people—like you, Karina—who enrich my life, inspire me, and make me feel both fortunate and deeply grateful. There’s a real sense of community here that feels rare and genuine.

As for peace, I’d say: pausing. My background (like many others) has always been fast-paced, driven, demanding. For years, I operated in survival mode, always rushing to the next task, the next responsibility. Lately, I’ve been giving myself permission to slow down. To pause intentionally, preferably surrounded by nature, and simply be. Those moments are what recharge me. They create the space I need to reconnect with myself and come back to my work—with more energy, more clarity, and a much deeper sense of purpose.

Q: Is there a book, podcast, or resource you’re currently enjoying and would recommend?

A: I’m a big fan of books—reading has always been one of my favorite ways to learn, reflect, and grow. It’s actually one of the reasons I decided to write my own: “Delicious Longevity: Practical, Science-Based Guide to Holistic Wellness and Lasting Health through Nutrition.”

A practical, science-based guide to holistic wellness through nutrition—designed to cut through misinformation, offer real clarity, and help people build habits that support a vibrant, lasting life.

This book carries everything I’ve learned as a doctor, a daughter, and a patient who refused to accept that healing begins and ends with a prescription.

It’s your invitation to ditch the confusion and reconnect with your health through clarity and confidence. Inside, you’ll find myth-busting insights, answers to most common questions, a comprehensive overview of popular diets—Mediterranean, vegan, vegetarian, anti-inflammatory, ketogenic, DASH, and MIND, and an approachable guidance for everything from gut health and energy to emotional eating and daily habits.

Delicious Longevity provides evidence-based strategies to support mental wellness, increase energy, improve gut health, promote healthy weight loss, balance blood sugar, and enhance longevity and healthy aging—all while helping to prevent the two leading causes of death worldwide: cardiovascular disease and cancer.

You’ll also discover how to enjoy your favorite foods without guilt, while still making meaningful progress toward your health goals. The book offers mindset-shifting techniques to help you create long-term success, so that health becomes a natural, enjoyable part of your life, not a source of stress or perfectionism. Most importantly, it shows you how to build sustainable eating habits without restrictive diets or sacrificing the joy of eating well.

It will be published soon. Right now, I’m opening up a few final spots in my Advance Reader Copy Team—a small, trusted circle of engaged readers who’ll receive the book for free before it’s officially released. If you’re genuinely interested in holistic health and would be willing to support the launch by sharing a thoughtful review once it’s live, I’d be honored to welcome you.

If you’d like to be part of the Advance Reader Copy Team, you can fill out your details in this form: https://forms.gle/DYEs9rVprm47xwvX9

Your voice and support could help this message reach the people who need it most.

Q: Anything else you’re loving right now that you’d like to share?

A: Lately, I’ve been really enjoying watching how science is evolving. While there are foundational principles that will always hold true—like the importance of sleep, nutrition, movement, and connection—we’re also in an exciting era of discovery.

New research is emerging every day, from longevity and metabolic health to brain function and the gut microbiome. It’s fascinating to see how rapidly we’re expanding our understanding of the human body, and how much of it confirms the power of integrative, preventive care.

Staying up to date is something I take seriously, and I’ll continue sharing the most relevant, science-backed insights through the newsletter. Informed decisions start with reliable information, and I want my readers to feel empowered.

Q: Ways people can connect with you:

My main online presence is on Substack, where I share holistic, practical, and up-to-date, science-backed health strategies through my newsletter Zenith Within.

If anyone feels called to join, I’d be truly honored to welcome them. I’ve created a special forever discount for a limited time—it’s my way of saying thank you and making it easier to access everything I share. Here’s the link to the offer: https://www.zenithwithin.com/foreverdiscount

I look forward to connecting and supporting more people on their path to real, lasting well-being.

Thank you so much, Karina, for this thoughtful interview.

It’s been a real joy to share a bit more of my journey and what drives Zenith Within. I deeply admire the work you do, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to connect with your community. Conversations like this remind me why we do what we do—to keep learning, sharing, and helping others feel their best.

Thank you so much to Dr. Sara Redondo for sharing her time, insights, and story with us. If her approach or journey resonates with you, I invite you to share your thoughts or questions in the comments below. I’d love to hear what stood out for you.

And if you want to hear more from Sara, you can find her thoughtful insights and resources on integrative health over at her Substack, Zenith Within.

Stay tuned for more Wholesome Perspectives in the coming weeks, where other inspiring voices will share their wisdom on a wide array of health topics.

