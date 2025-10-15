The truth is, when it comes to health and wellness, the internet is overflowing with opinions, and most of them completely contradict each other. Between experts, influencers, and endless new trends, it’s no wonder so many of us feel confused about what actually works.

There’s been fasting. Then keto. Then cold plunging. And the list goes on.

Now, none of these are inherently bad. Each has its own potential benefits. But here’s the catch: they’re not for everyone.

We often criticize conventional medicine for taking a one-size-fits-all approach, yet we make the same mistake when we assume that the supplement or health practice that works for one person should work for all. And that couldn’t be further from the truth.

In reality, an overwhelming number of women today are struggling with hormonal imbalances, often undiagnosed or dismissed as “normal.” Fatigue, bloating, mood changes, irregular periods, and brain fog aren’t just part of aging; they’re signs your body is asking for support.

And if you’re following every new health trend without considering your current state, especially if you’re in burnout, have thyroid issues, or are hormonally sensitive, you might be doing more harm than good.

So let’s break down a few popular trends that might not be serving you right now:

1. Fasting

Fasting has long been studied mostly in men. And that matters, because men and women have very different hormonal rhythms. While men run on a 24-hour hormonal cycle, women follow a roughly 28-day cycle.

For men, fasting can improve insulin sensitivity and metabolic health. For women, however, especially during certain phases of the cycle, it can raise cortisol and disrupt hormones. You might tolerate fasting better in your follicular phase, but during your luteal phase or menstruation, your body needs more nourishment, not restriction.

Even beyond the menstrual cycle, fasting is still a form of stress. If your body is already under strain from an underactive thyroid or burned-out adrenals, adding another stressor can backfire.

In those cases, I recommend keeping it simple with an overnight fast and a focus on nutrient density and replenishment instead of depletion, without skipping meals.

2. Cold Plunging

Cold exposure can offer real benefits, from reducing inflammation to boosting dopamine, but context matters here, too.

For men, it can support testosterone production. For women, it often triggers a cortisol spike. If you’re dealing with burnout, thyroid sluggishness (which already affects body temperature regulation), or feeling wired and tired, this can be too much for your system.

If you still want the benefits, try something gentler: fill a bowl with cold water and ice, and dunk your face or hands for 30 seconds. It’s a great way to get that refreshing nervous system “reset” without overwhelming your body.

3. HIIT Workouts

High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) can be amazing for fitness, but not always for hormone health.

If you’re in burnout or struggling with energy and recovery, HIIT can drive cortisol up even higher, drain your reserves, and worsen sleep or cycle symptoms.

A more supportive approach? Strength training, walking, and low-impact movement like yoga or Pilates. These support your metabolism, nervous system, and hormones without pushing your body past its limits.

4. Restrictive Diets

When your body is under stress, the last thing it needs is more restriction.

Keto, for instance, has shown great results in improving insulin sensitivity in men, but in women, long-term restriction of carbs can slow thyroid function and metabolism, leading to further hormonal issues.

Instead of cutting entire food groups, focus on nourishment. Go low-carb strategically if needed, but cycle in complex carbs, especially in the second half of your cycle, when your body needs more energy and nutrients.

Wellness isn’t about discipline or deprivation — it’s about alignment.

Before adopting any new trend, ask yourself: Does this serve the body I have today?

Your body’s needs shift throughout your life and cycle. When you learn to listen, instead of pushing harder, that’s when true balance begins.

