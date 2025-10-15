Back to Wholesome by Karina Baloleanu

Dr. Bronce Rice
11h

Karina - Love that you bring nuance to the conversation, especially the reminder that what’s “healthy” for one person or season can be dysregulating for another. Thus, your point about context, that fasting, HIIT, or even cold plunging can be supportive or depleting depending on where someone is in their recovery or stress cycle is a good one. Amen!

It’s easy to forget that the body isn’t a static system; it’s responsive, cyclical, and always communicating but we need to know what to listen to and for.

Natalie Saxton
13h

So so great how you highlighted the differences between men and women here! So many wellness studies are just done on men, so when women try to adopt them results can definitely vary LOL.

Another great post Karina 🤍

