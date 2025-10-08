Back to Wholesome by Karina Baloleanu

Back to Wholesome by Karina Baloleanu

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr. Bronce Rice's avatar
Dr. Bronce Rice
1h

Karina and Philipp! Two of my favorite Substackers! :)) Karina another excellent Q&A session! And Philipp, I love reading more about you and your work. I totally agree that exercise is as much about the mind as it is about the body. Plus, a favorite of mine that you highlight - what get's scheduled get's done. A wonderful piece of advice particularly for busy professionals! I love what you are offering to the community. It really has been beneficial to me.

Keep up the good work you two!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Karina Baloleanu, CFNC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture