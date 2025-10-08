Wholesome Perspectives is back this week, and I’m welcoming a very special guest:

.

Philipp is not only the first male voice in this series, but also someone whose approach to health blends discipline with compassion, structure with sustainability. What drew me to his writing was the honesty and vulnerability with which he shares his own journey — from overcoming social anxiety to building a career helping executives and high performers find balance, energy, and resilience. In this conversation, he offers a refreshingly real perspective on what it takes to care for both body and mind in a busy, demanding world.

Meet Philipp Maerzhaeuser

Let’s dive in!

Q: Philipp, welcome! You’re actually my first male guest, so I’m especially excited to hear your perspective on health. One of the things that made me a subscriber when I first discovered your Substack was the vulnerability and authenticity with which you share your story. For those who aren’t familiar with it, can you share a bit about your journey and some of the pivotal moments that shaped it?

Yes, sure. I’m happy to take you down memory lane.

I fell in love with exercise the moment I realized its potential on my mental health. Since I suffered from social anxiety well into my early thirties, exercise, especially cardio, gave my mind a mental break - the constant stream of asking myself what others thought of me, being judged, or people seeing my insecurities were gone, if only for 1-2 hours. I used it before presentations, meeting new people, and before getting into social situations.

Coupled with self-help books teaching affirmations, meditation, therapy, and medication, I was finally able to get rid of social anxiety almost entirely.

But just like many other guys, I wanted to get into shape. My dad had books from the early phases of bodybuilding. The physiques found in the books were fascinating to me.

I became a monthly Men’s Health subscriber, trying to get in the best shape in the fastest way possible, and that was a huge mistake - I got hurt, my body shot down, and it forced me to take a break from lifting weights and running for almost a year.

As much as I hated not being able to do what gave me both self-confidence, a better posture, peace of mind, and countless health benefits, I learned the hard way that we need to listen to our body’s signals. You have to strike a balance between when and how much to push and take it easy.

I became a Fitness enthusiast, got my trainer’s license, studied sports science, and began working as a local Personal Trainer in 2009, working with people from different kinds of backgrounds - lawyers, doctors, counselors…

Q: You work with executives and high performers on sustainable health. From your perspective, what’s the most overlooked factor that drains people’s energy and focus, and what’s a simple shift they could make right away?

Executives and high performers are known to handle a stacked schedule with great output, but even their capacities have limits. Most high performers look for the missing thing to do, to add, the supplement that will make a change, get the one life hack, when in reality it’s about subtracting from their already overspilling calendar.

Taking a closer look at their day-to-day tasks often reveals 1-2 obligations that can be delegated or outsourced to AI, which then, in turn, opens the door to scheduling a break, even if it’s just a short one. Obviously, breaks should be used to do the opposite of what they are doing the rest of the day, which is prolonged sitting and crossing things off their to-do list.

It’s hard to get through with the message first, but I found that when high performers get clear on what drains their energy, what adds to it, and then find a way to do less of the energy-draining activities, they open the door to form healthier habits. Instead of writing 1-2 emails in between appointments, get up from your chair, grab a coffee, look outside the window into the distance, and return more rested, focused, and energized after 5-7 minutes, or do a breathing exercise.

In this aspect, less really is more.

Q: You help professionals get fit in under 3 hours a week. What are 2–3 core habits or strategies that deliver the biggest return on investment in that limited time?

With exercise/movement, nutrition, sleep, recovery, including stress management being the core pillars of any sound health program, these are the habits that differentiate the consistent from the inconsistent high performer.

What gets scheduled, gets done: Especially in the early phase, when people are not yet feeling that a healthy lifestyle is a blessing instead of a burden, it is important to plan ahead: Mark it in your calendar - e.g., “30 minute walk” in your work or private calendar.

This works because:

a) You have internalized that health deserves the same consistent focus as other appointments

b) Seeing it makes it real - fewer excuses

c) You aim to hold yourself accountable - “It’s already in my calendar”

d) Before it lands in your calendar, you put other things on the side.

Perfection = procrastination: I cannot recall the number of times when clients threw in the towel because of overwhelm.

“I need to eat clean all the time” or “If I cannot devote a full hour in the gym 3-4 times a week, I won’t see results”...

The people who aim for perfection often stay stuck in the “all or nothing approach.” Any skill we learned started small. It also became a valuable skill because we invested a certain amount of time and energy over a longer stretch of time.

Health and fitness are no different. It’s not about being “beach-fit” or looking great for your wedding, but building the foundation for a high-quality, long life.

So why aim for elite-level athlete time-invest, when you can be more energetic, get in a better mood, shape, and face a longer and better life with a smaller but consistent time and effort-invest?

Focus on one of the core health pillars, don’t do the best thing, but do the most doable thing, add veggies to your lunch or dinner, or start with a 15-minute morning walk for one week, and then assess how it made you feel.

Once the ball starts rolling, focus on the next pillar.

In my 15+ years as a coach and Health Promotion Business Partner, I have yet to see a busy professional who did not profit from the support of his family, a training partner, a coach, or any other form of support.

High-Performers are well-trained to get things done by themselves, but it’s not a rare thing to see them struggle in their health journey. They don’t shy away from getting advice from the outside, but health is something we all know a few things about, so the first tendency is to want to do it on your own. This works for a few people, but the majority of high performers struggle when life gets in the way - a business trip, your kid is sick, a project is due.

With a support function in place, you will be given a personalized solution to your day-to-day challenges, a proven system of what has worked for other busy professionals.

Guidance, advice, encouragement, an open ear - support on all levels.

Whether it be the coach or any other form of support, chances for success get much higher if there are people holding you accountable.

Q: You often say systems beat discipline. What’s one system you’ve built into your own life that keeps your health effortless, even in high-stress or busy seasons?

With vacations being the exception, I have been starting my day with a morning walk for the last 3 years.

It started when I realized that working from home often meant finishing my day with 3000 steps or less, unless I went for a run. The morning walk guarantees I return to my desk feeling awake, fresh, and having the required amount of energy. I can also go through the day in my head: What needs to be done, or my mind spits out solutions for challenges I had been facing before.

Sometimes it also allows me to be more creative with regard to the content I write.

Now that we’re facing the darker months, the morning walk is my assurance to avoid getting in a grumpy mood. Also, I try to never walk any less than 7000 steps, often 10k or more. I realize how simple yet beneficial a morning walk is, because let’s face it: Pushing it all the way for after work, makes a good candidate to be skipped in demanding jobs.

Getting in more steps is often a low-hanging fruit I find in clients. People often underestimate its potential for physical and mental health. The extra benefit is fat loss in people who were low in steps before, and then add a few thousand steps more per week.

Added benefit: Contrary to cardio (which is great nonetheless), it does not leave you hungry or with joint pain.

Q: Injury was a big teacher in your journey. For people who tend to push hard and then crash (physically or mentally), what signs should they look out for that their body or mind is waving a red flag?

Signs are showing up on many levels, and I’m no doctor or physiotherapist, but should you find your resting heart rate higher than usual, when you have pain in your ligaments, tendons, or joints, it is best to take a step back. Also, when you have consistently been training for 10-12 weeks, many people swear by a deload phase, where you stop hitting the weights for a week and then get back motivated.

Any form of infection in your body is a sign to ease off the gas.

Also, if you lose all interest in your workout or preferred way of movement/exercise, take a step back and see if there are things outside giving you trouble - what is your mind processing? If there is nothing, the routine itself might need a change.

Q: Fitness has always been as much about the mind as the body for you. What role do you see movement playing in building confidence and resilience beyond the gym?

It plays a huge role. Let’s consider the physical aspects first: Physical strength is something that seems to be unimportant in our desk jobs. We type, we attend calls, we can drive by car from A to B, and we get Amazon packages at the click of a button.

But this is a very shortsighted view: Not only are we much better protected from all kinds of lifestyle diseases, such as high blood pressure, diabetes, certain types of cancer and have a higher-quality and longer life, but feel much better by possessing a certain level of strength and endurance - we can carry our groceries without help, we can walk multiple sets of stairs without losing our breath or strength.

We walk into a room, standing tall among other hunched-over people - we radiate confidence in a society that favors the sedentary lifestyle.

Fast forward into the more distant future: Having enough strength can prevent you from living in a nursing home - by being able to dress yourself, cook your own food, get up from a chair. Exercise is the best life assurance you can find.

But there is so much more: The gym taught me what it takes to have a clear-cut goal, put in time, effort, endure phases of plateaus, remove obstacles even when life got messy - discipline, dedication, perseverance, focus, resilience. All these aspects can be learned in the gym and used in other domains of life. Exercising is so much more than looking great.

My posture used to be bad until my early twenties. Physiotherapy didn’t help too much. It wasn’t until I discovered a book from a functional fitness veteran - Mark Verstegen - that I started working on all the muscles contributing to posture, and thereby walking taller and more confident, when I realized how these aspects correlate. Movement allows me to get in a better mood, releases stress and anxiety, and endorphins make me feel energetic. An improved posture brought my confidence to a whole new level.

Q: What’s one daily ritual or habit that helps you feel grounded or energized?

Since I already covered morning walks, it has to be socially connected. Working from my laptop is both convenient and isolating.

Friends know me as a loyal guy, so I try to reach out to a friend or my parents every (other) day. It gives me a feeling of connection.

As much as we, Health and Fitness enthusiasts, praise movement, nutrition, sleep, and rest as vital, we often overlook this equally important part. What good are the above for, when you feel disconnected or even lonely at times?

We are social creatures, so I am to be social every day outside social media.

Q: What’s a piece of advice you often return to in your own life or work?

A quote that is both easy to remember and hard to implement comes from the famous book “The Power of Now” - “The moment you realize you are not present, you are present.”

What the author pointed out convincingly is how we often travel back to the past or into the future, but struggle to be where we are - in the present. We remember better times, foresee a brighter future, or see past and future painted in darker colors. It’s not easy to celebrate presence as the only time we have, but whenever I remember the quote, I feel like I am coming back to being more present.

Q: What’s bringing you joy or peace these days?

I’m looking forward to different vacations and my second workation (this time Madeira) this year. I will travel across Mexico in December and visit San Diego, where I spent a semester abroad in 2006, for the first time in 20 years.

In everyday life, it has to be my family, friends, and my girlfriend. Reading, cooking, having a laugh, and seeing my parents alive and healthy.

Also, building this online business, of course.

Q: Is there a book, podcast, or resource you’re currently enjoying and would recommend?

I have been enjoying “Creator Science” by Jay Clause. What I admire in him is his honesty. He does not pretend to be that big creator, which in fact he is, but still somebody sharing insights that help him and his listeners gradually build a profitable business.

Q: Finally, where can people connect with you and learn more about your work?

You can find me on Substack, Philipp Maerzhaeuser | Substack

X - (7) Phil (@PhilMaerz) / X

Or homepage: The Holistic Health Program

I really enjoyed this conversation with Philipp. His story is such a good reminder that health isn’t about perfection or pushing harder, but about building habits and systems that support us for the long run. I hope his perspective leaves you feeling inspired to look at your own routines with a little more curiosity — and maybe to find one simple step you can take today toward more balance and energy.

