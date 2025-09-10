Our healthcare system has siloed our bodies.

Most medical approaches focus on symptoms, not the whole you.

The wellness industry sees women as mini-men.

And all of this has left most “healthy” women still in survival mode.

Why women need a different approach

Men’s bodies function on a 24-hour cycle. Women’s bodies follow roughly a 28-day cycle — with hormonal shifts across four phases that affect energy, mood, sleep, metabolism, digestion, and more. What may work perfectly for men, like fasting for long stretches, skipping breakfast, doing cold plunges, or intense workouts any day of the month, can actually backfire for women.

Yes, most studies have been done on male populations, so the advice we’re given is built around the male model. No wonder so many women feel like they’re “doing everything right” but still experiencing exhaustion, anxiety, PMS, irregular cycles, or stubborn symptoms that don’t add up.

Hormone health doesn’t start with a pill or a supplement. It begins with the foundations your body relies on every single day. That means looking at the whole person and recognizing that every system in the body is interconnected — like an orchestra. When one section plays offbeat, the entire symphony feels out of tune.

It also means shifting our perspective on health: moving away from restriction and calorie counting, toward nutrient density and nourishment. Beyond food, it’s acknowledging the role of sleep, stress, and movement, and the very real mental load women carry. Physical and mental health can’t be separated; when one is off, the other will follow.

And perhaps most importantly, it means taking the lead in our own health journeys. Because if we wait for the doctor to save us, or the food industry to make it easier to eat nutrient-dense meals, or the world around us to become less toxic, we’ll be waiting forever.

Today, I’d like to take you through three of the core pillars of optimal hormonal health. Let’s dive in:

1. Blood Sugar Balance

Every hormone in your body is affected by blood sugar. When your blood sugar spikes and crashes, your body pumps out insulin and stress hormones like cortisol and adrenaline to keep you going. Over time, this constant stress response throws off your sex hormones (like estrogen and progesterone), your thyroid hormones, disrupts ovulation, and fuels inflammation.

Balanced blood sugar means:

Steady energy without the afternoon crash

More stable moods (less anxiety, irritability, or “hangry” swings)

Better sleep (no more 3 AM wake-ups)

Hormones that can actually do their jobs

So, I can’t stress enough how foundational blood sugar balance is for your hormone and overall health. And I see many in the health and wellness space now saying that we’ve replaced calorie counting with measuring blood sugar, and that this is fearmongering. I see it completely differently.

For me, it’s about empowerment. It’s about better understanding your body, taking preventive measures, and really approaching your health from a root-cause perspective. Blood sugar balance isn’t about fear — it’s about freedom.

A simple framework I teach is the fiber–fat–protein plate:

Fiber slows down glucose absorption and feeds your gut microbes.

Fat helps keep you full, stabilizes energy, and supports hormone production.

Protein is the building block for neurotransmitters and keeps blood sugar steady.

While this may look different for every person, depending on their unique physiology, here’s a good starting point:

30g protein (about 1/4 of your plate)

1–2 cups of fiber-rich complex carbs (about 1/4 of your plate)

1–2 tbsp healthy fats

Greens/non-starchy veggies (at least 1/2 of your plate)

When you start with this foundation at each meal, you give your hormones a fighting chance.

Your plate-building framework

2. Liver Health and Detox

Think of your liver as your body’s main processing plant. It breaks down and packages hormones (like estrogen) so they can leave the body. If this system is sluggish, those hormones can recirculate, leading to symptoms like:

PMS

Mood swings

Heavy or painful periods

Skin flare-ups

But your liver is doing far more than just hormone metabolism. It regulates blood sugar, processes nutrients (needed by the body to make hormones), filters toxins, and supports digestion through bile production.

Supporting your liver isn’t about doing a juice detox twice a year — it’s about giving it the raw materials it needs, and removing some of the extra burden. That looks like:

Prioritizing quality protein (amino acids fuel detox pathways)

Eating cruciferous veggies like broccoli, cabbage, or cauliflower

Minimizing excess alcohol and ultra-processed foods

Supporting daily elimination (because detox isn’t complete until toxins leave the body)

Replenishing minerals

Gut Health

Your gut is the gatekeeper for almost everything: nutrients, immunity, mood, and hormones.

At least 70% of your immune system lives in the gut.

The gut–brain connection explains why poor digestion often comes with anxiety, brain fog, or low mood.

The gut microbiome helps metabolize and recycle hormones (the “estrobolome” specifically manages estrogen balance).

When gut health is compromised, you may notice bloating, constipation, food sensitivities, skin issues, or even cyclical symptoms like worsening PMS.

Caring for your gut means:

Chewing thoroughly and slowing down to support stomach acid and enzyme activity

Prioritizing a variety of plant fibers to nourish a diverse microbiome

Managing stress (because your gut lining is directly influenced by cortisol)

Supporting healthy elimination so hormones don’t get reabsorbed

Bringing it all together

Blood sugar, liver, and gut health aren’t “nice-to-haves.” They’re the bedrock of hormone balance. When these three systems are supported, your cycle regulates, your energy returns, your skin clears, and your mood steadies.

This is exactly why, together with

, we co-created

. It’s a program that takes you step by step through these pillars — not just with theory, but with practical strategies that fit into real life. We dive into:

Building blood-sugar-friendly meals that are actually satisfying and according to your cycle

Supporting digestion and gut health with simple but powerful strategies

Practicing everyday liver support , with foundational and advanced cycle-synced detox strategies (because most detox protocols are built for male biology)

Reducing toxic load by understanding the most common exposures and making clean, effective swaps that actually work

Addressing mineral deficiencies , one of the most overlooked root causes behind chronic fatigue, anxiety, hormonal chaos, and sluggish detox

Balancing sleep, hormones, and cycle syncing , because it’s all connected and every piece matters — we’re done siloing our bodies and our symptoms

Cultivating mindset and nervous system regulation , one of the big areas where Aneta Zubek shines and brings in her expertise

Tying it all together without overwhelm, so you can integrate everything into daily life

If you’ve been feeling like you’re in “survival mode” despite your best efforts, this is for you.

Imagine a space where your body’s wisdom leads the way, where nourishment meets rhythm, and where you are supported fully — by experts, live workshops, and a circle of women walking the same path.

Rooted is more than a course. It’s a journey into yourself: your energy, your clarity, your confidence. Together, we explore nutrition, sleep, cycle syncing, detox, and nervous system work, building a foundation that lasts. This is where you remember who you are.

Because healing isn’t meant to be a solo project.

It’s meant to be witnessed, supported, and shared.

That’s the heart of ROOTED — a community where women can finally feel seen, guided, and celebrated in their rhythms.

👉 Doors to Rooted are open until September 21. And the price will never be this low again.

Join Rooted today

