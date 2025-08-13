Stress doesn’t just live in your mind. Your gut feels it too. When your body is stuck in constant “go mode,” digestion takes a backseat. Stomach acid and enzyme production drop, blood flow to the gut decreases, and motility slows down. Over time, this can lead to bloating, discomfort, nutrient gaps, and make it harder for the gut to repair itself.

That’s why, before I even think about supplements or protocols, I come back to the basics, those daily habits that build a strong foundation for digestion and healing. Without these, more advanced strategies often don’t stick.

Right now, I’m in a season of giving my digestion extra care. These are the habits making the biggest difference for me, and they might just do the same for you, especially if you’ve tried all the supplements and protocols and felt stuck. Think of them as the foundation: simple, daily actions that support healing from the inside out.

1. Chewing slowly

It sounds simple, but chewing is the very first step of digestion, and often overlooked. If food isn’t broken down in the mouth, the stomach has to work harder, which can lead to bloating, a heavy feeling, and even a post-meal energy crash.

Chewing slowly also gives your body time to release the signals that tell your brain you’re full (a process that can take around 20 minutes from the start of a meal). I used to be a pro at “laptop lunches” between tasks, only to realize afterward that I still felt hungry or uncomfortably full.

Now, I make it my mission to slow down and savor food, putting my fork down between bites, aiming for at least 20 chews (no need to count, just chew until food no longer resembles food - sorry for the TMI), and realizing how often I used to do only five. The bonus? Chewing well stimulates saliva production, which contains enzymes that start breaking down food and signal the stomach to release acid and digestive enzymes.

2. Deep breathing before meals

The state we’re in can either suppress or support digestion. In a stressed, “go-go-go” mode, digestion slows, stomach acid and enzyme secretion drop, and motility decreases.

In a relaxed, parasympathetic “rest-and-digest” state, the vagus nerve tells your digestive system it’s safe to get to work: peristalsis starts, stomach acid is released, and enzymes kick in.

A few slow belly breaths before eating help flip that switch for me. It’s such a small thing (less than a minute) but it’s like telling my gut, “It’s safe to do your job now.”

3. Apple cider vinegar + water before high-protein meals

Apple cider vinegar (ACV) is often praised for blood sugar support, but it can also help with digestion, especially if low stomach acid is part of the picture. Contrary to the common belief that heartburn means too much acid, many people (myself included) actually struggle with too little. Low stomach acid can make it harder to digest protein and can allow pathogens to survive in the gut.

When I’m having a heavier protein meal, I’ll take a tablespoon of raw ACV in water beforehand. It’s a simple way to support acid production and reduce that “lump in the stomach” feeling. I always drink it with a straw to protect my tooth enamel.

4. Ginger tea

Ginger is one of my favorite digestive allies. It supports motility (keeping food moving along), helps reduce bloating, and has natural anti-inflammatory properties. Early research suggests ginger may help promote a healthier balance of gut bacteria, though more human studies are needed.

Fresh ginger slices steeped in hot water make a warming, slightly spicy tea I can sip after meals. On busy days, a tea bag works just fine.

Sipping ginger tea while enjoying the sunset

5. Cooked veggies instead of raw

Raw vegetables are nutrient-rich and packed with fiber, but in a sensitive gut, all that fiber can be tough to handle. Cooking breaks down fibers, making vegetables easier to digest and their nutrients more available.

Right now, my meals lean toward roasted carrots, zucchini, and peppers, sautéed spinach, baked potatoes, or tomatoes cooked in olive oil, instead of big raw salads. It’s not forever; just a gentler approach while my gut repairs.

6. Nettle tea

Nettle is rich in minerals like calcium, magnesium, and iron, and is known to support digestion, circulation, blood sugar balance, and the nervous system.

You can find my go-to recipe in my July Favorites post below, as well as the distinction between tea and infusion.

7. Avoiding gluten, dairy, alcohol, and refined sugar

These can be common irritants for the gut, but cutting them out alone rarely solves the whole picture. Healing also means actively repairing the gut lining, calming inflammation, and addressing root causes like bacterial overgrowth, low stomach acid, or chronic stress.

For me, removing these foods reduces irritation, but I pair that with the other habits on this list, plus targeted supplements, to create the right environment for repair.

8. Bone broths and collagen

Bone broth has become a staple for me. It’s warm, soothing, and packed with amino acids like glutamine that support the gut lining. I’ll sip a mug in the morning or use it as a base to cook soups, stews, or even rice.

Collagen powder is another easy add-in to coffee or tea when I want an extra boost.

Warm, nourishing soup I used to love as a kid

9. Skipping iced/cold drinks

In Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda, cold drinks are thought to slow digestion. My own experience matches that. Iced drinks can make my stomach feel tense and sluggish. Warm or room-temperature drinks feel gentler and more supportive for me right now.

There are other wonderful tools I use in my personal routine and with clients, like castor oil packs for soothing and supporting digestion, but these daily habits are the foundation everyone can start with.

Healing the gut isn’t about doing everything perfectly or forever. It’s about creating the conditions for your body to restore balance. Small, consistent changes can shift your digestion more than you think.

If you try even one or two of these habits this week (chewing slowly, cooking your veggies, or sipping ginger tea), you might notice subtle but meaningful changes.

These daily habits are my foundation, and whether supplements are part of the picture or not, they remain the heart of my gut-healing work.

If you’re looking for additional support or ways to deepen your wellness journey, here are a few special opportunities I’m excited to share with you:

A full-body, full-heart reset rooted in female biology, ancestral wisdom, and modern science. Perfect for anyone moving through burnout, feeling stuck, or craving a meaningful pause.

Nov 26–30, 2025 | Casa Na Ferraria, near Lisbon

Use code KARINA for 5% off.

The Women’s Biohacking Retreat in Portugal

A self-paced, practical course offering evidence-based guidance and community support to help you make lasting food and lifestyle changes. Ideal if you want to balance blood sugar and feel better.

Check it out here and feel free to ask me any questions!

The Blood Sugar Method Course

Ready to get clarity around energy, mood, hormones, or gut health? I’m offering 10% off my Initial 1:1 Package through August 31.

This includes a deep-dive intake session, personalized nutrition planning, follow-up, and email support between sessions.

Book your free Discovery Call here.

