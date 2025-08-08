Back to Wholesome by Karina Baloleanu

Back to Wholesome by Karina Baloleanu

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Daria Diaz's avatar
Daria Diaz
33m

What a great round-up Karina. I'm definitely going to check out your book recommendation. I'm very much a believer that wealth involves so much more than money. In our materialistic world it can be something I lose sight of at times. Oh, and just so you know . . . .you are now most definitely a cat person. And you join the ranks of many previously avowed "not cat persons" including my husband.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Karina Baloleanu, CFNC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture