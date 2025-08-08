Unpopular opinion here: there’s this quiet kind of pressure that comes with summer, the expectation that it should be full of joy, travel, ease, and lightness.

But what if it’s not? What if summer feels stretched and a bit overwhelming?

This has been one of those seasons for me. Not without beauty, but definitely a little more challenging than I expected. And in the midst of it, I’ve found it even more important to seek out glimmers, ground myself, and regulate my nervous system.

Here’s how that looked in July.

Something for the Body

Sitting in the sun (on purpose)

I think we’ve developed an unhealthy relationship with the sun, as a society. We either overexpose ourselves, burning and damaging our skin, or swing in the opposite direction, avoiding sunlight altogether, lathering ourselves in sunscreen, and staying inside as much as possible.

But safe, intentional sun exposure is one of the simplest ways to support our circadian rhythm, lift our mood, boost immune function, and help the body synthesize vitamin D, something many of us are chronically low in.

A few quick reminders:

Sunlight helps regulate your sleep-wake cycle and improves energy and mood

It supports hormonal balance, fertility, immune health, and metabolic function

Even just 10–20 minutes of unfiltered morning sun (depending on your skin tone and where you live) can be enough to support vitamin D levels

Vitamin D isn’t just about bones; it plays a role in everything from inflammation to mood regulation

Sunscreen matters: anything you put on your skin gets absorbed, so I look for mineral-based, fragrance-free formulas.

→ My go-to brands: Badger and Babo Botanicals

→ I always choose creams over sprays, because I’d rather not inhale my sunscreen

Soaking up the summer sun and getting my vitamin D

Stinging nettle infusions: my mineral-rich go-to

I’ve brought these back into my routine recently, as I’ve been navigating some gut challenges and higher stress. I first discovered nettle infusions during a deep season of burnout, and they were such a gentle, supportive way to replenish my then-depleted body and dysregulated nervous system.

Nettle is rich in minerals like calcium, magnesium, and iron, and is known to support digestion, circulation, blood sugar balance, and the nervous system. An infusion is essentially a strong, nutrient-dense herbal brew that allows your body to absorb all the goodness in a very bioavailable form.

Here’s how it differs from tea:

Tea uses smaller amounts of herbs and steeps for just a few minutes

Infusions use a larger quantity of dried herbs and steep for several hours/overnight to extract more nutrients

These days, I keep it simple. I make 1–2 cups at a time, let it steep for a few hours, and drink it lukewarm, usually in the morning or early afternoon.

How to make it:

Add about 1 tablespoon of dried nettle leaf to a jar or mug

Pour hot water over it, cover, and let steep for at least 2–4 hours (or overnight if you're making a larger batch)

Strain and drink

You can store it in the fridge for a couple of days.

Something for the Mind

A book I started reading and can’t put down: 5 Types of Wealth by Sahil Bloom The Curiosity Chronicle

The idea is simple but powerful: true wealth isn’t just what’s in your bank account. It’s what fills your life: feeling safe, rested, connected, and inspired.

This framework helped me reframe a few things I’ve been struggling with lately, like not having “enough time” or feeling behind. It reminded me to zoom out and notice the areas where I am abundant, even if they’re not the loudest ones.

Favorite things I read on Substack this month

Dr. Lucy McBride on metabolic health, stress, and seeing patients as whole humans by

A great post on metabolic health and blood sugar balance. I love seeing doctors embrace a holistic, integrative approach, looking beyond lab results or isolated symptoms to truly understand the person in front of them.

Extra-Virgin Olive Oil: Your Most Asked Questions, Answered by

A deep dive into extra-virgin olive oil and its powerful brain benefits. It breaks down why EVOO is a standout in any healthy diet, how to choose a high-quality bottle, and what to know about storage, cooking, and even tasting it properly. Science-backed and practical. Highly recommended if you’re curious about brain-healthy eating or want to upgrade the oils in your kitchen.

10 thoughts, habits, and behaviors that are making your brain old by

A smart and hopeful reminder that cognitive decline isn’t inevitable. Julie highlights how things like critical thinking, emotional regulation, purpose, rest, and even boredom are essential for keeping our brains resilient. A must-read if you want practical, science-backed ways to stay mentally sharp without falling into the trap of over-optimization.

Something for the Soul

My daughter turned five.

Half a decade of being a mom.

Of parenting her while also reparenting my inner child. Of learning, letting go, and rebuilding myself again and again.

She’s growing fast, but so am I. There’s grief in how quickly time moves, but also a quiet pride in how far we’ve come, both of us. Motherhood remains the most humbling, stretching, and expansive part of my life.

Celebrating my daughter turning 5 and half a decade of motherhood

Cats and the nervous system

We’ve also been cat-sitting, and despite not being a cat person (at all), something has shifted. These playful, curious little beings have brought me so much joy, calm, and presence.

A few sweet facts:

Petting a cat can lower cortisol and increase serotonin

The frequency of a cat’s purr (around 25–50 Hz) has been shown to promote healing in bones and tissues

Being around animals, even temporarily, can help regulate the nervous system and support emotional resilience

I get it now. I may have even become a cat person. I mean…look at them!

Baby kitties

A Little Bit of Everything

Delta del Ebro

We squeezed in a quick getaway to Delta del Ebro — wide open spaces, epic sunsets, water, and wild nature. Just what I needed (except for the mosquitoes, those were not fun).

Delta del Ebro

Hot air balloons at sunset

We also caught an annual hot air balloon fest at sunset, not far from home. Dozens of colorful balloons lifting slowly into the sky. It looked and felt so dreamy.

Simple things. We often don’t need more than that.

Hot air balloons at sunset

Something for You

If you’ve been following along, you already know about these special offerings I’m part of, all created with care and intention:

A full-body, full-heart reset rooted in female biology, ancestral wisdom, and modern science. Designed for anyone moving through burnout, feeling stuck, or craving a meaningful pause.

Nov 26–30, 2025 | Casa Na Ferraria, near Lisbon

Use code KARINA for 5% off.

A self-paced, practical course with evidence-based guidance and community support to help you make lasting food and lifestyle changes.

Perfect if you want to balance blood sugar and feel better.

Check it out here and feel free to ask me any questions!

If you’re ready to get clarity around energy, mood, hormones, or gut health, I’m offering 10% off my Initial 1:1 Package through August 31.

The package includes a deep-dive intake, personalized nutrition session, follow-up, and email support in between.

Book your free Discovery Call here.

However this summer has felt for you — full, flat, frantic, or fleeting — I hope there were a few good things that carried you through. You don’t have to make the most of summer for it to matter. Sometimes, it’s enough to notice the moments that feel good and let them linger.

