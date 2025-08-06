I met

, and one I’ve shared here before because I truly believe in its mission. We instantly connected. Not just over blood sugar and real food (though we could talk about that for hours), but over the way we both see health: not as something to obsess over, but as something to come back home to.

We also happened to live not too far from each other (me in Spain, her in southern France), and quickly bonded over our shared love of slow, seasonal living in Europe, along with our favorite spots in northern Spain and France.

Anja wears many hats — chef, entrepreneur, educator — and through it all, she helps women reconnect with food in a way that supports their hormones, energy, and joy. But more than that, she’s a truly warm and authentic person. Her story is full of heart, and I think you’ll feel that in every answer.

Let’s dive in.

Q: Anja, welcome! You’ve worn many hats throughout your journey so far — chef, author, educator, founder. Can you share a little about your story and what led you to the work you’re doing today?

Thanks for having me! My love for cooking started early—when I was 10 years old, my mom invited me to cook dinner for the family, and something just lit up in me. Around the same time, my grandma and I would spend hours watching cooking shows together—those were some of my favorite moments growing up. At age 11, I started catering with my mom's friend Melanie, who changed my life. She showed me how beautiful it could be to create nourishing, memorable meals for special events in my hometown of Tahoe City.

Years later, my path took a detour into tech—I was in software sales, but all I could think about was what I was going to cook when I got home. Eventually, I biked away from that office for the last time and started my own catering company—no culinary school, just a lot of heart, a website, and friends and family who helped me launch my first event. That scrappy start eventually led me to cook for NBA teams like the Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors, win on the Food Network (twice!), and run three thriving food businesses in San Francisco.

After COVID shifted everything, I leaned into virtual cooking classes, and that’s when I realized—this is the closest I’d ever been to hosting my own cooking show (my ultimate dream!). From there, I launched Modern Women’s Nutrition and co-founded The Blood Sugar Method. Now I spend my days helping women connect the dots between delicious food, hormones, and energy—and still cooking my heart out.

Q: What are some of the core nutrition and lifestyle principles that guide your work? The ones that show up again and again in how you support women?

There are a few that I always return to:

Eat real food. Not too much. Mostly plants. (Thanks, Michael Pollan!)

Blood sugar balance is the foundation. It impacts everything from energy to fertility to mood. But this should stay steady naturally if we follow the above mantra.

Meals should include protein, fat, fiber—and be actually delicious.

Three-quarters of my plate is always plants.

The goal is food that makes you feel good and also makes you want to dance a little after you eat it.

Consistency over perfection. It’s not about the "perfect diet"; it’s about building a lifestyle that’s doable and joyful.

Look up at others when you eat, and at your food. Put your phone away and celebrate the delicious moment.

Q: What’s something you’ve changed your mind about in the past few years when it comes to health, food, or even life in general?

That eating healthy has to be hard. I used to believe you needed to do these big resets or cook elaborate meals every day. Now, I focus on helping women build simple, foundational routines—quick breakfasts, smart grocery staples, and go-to meals they actually want to eat. A simple carrot with some hummus, and drizzle of almond butter on some strawberries. So good, so easy. I’ve also learned that our bodies change fast, especially with hormones, and that we have to keep listening and adapting.

Q: If you could offer one piece of advice to the modern woman in her 30s or 40s, navigating postpartum, perimenopause, or just trying to juggle work, family, and her own well-being, what would it be? Especially when it feels hard to keep up with cooking or eating well.

Simplify. Skip the protein-packed bars, the wrappers with all of the buzz words on them. Just have real food cooked simply, and enjoy it for what it is —colorful, seasonal, full of nutrients your body needs.

This philosophy comes from my time living in France, and realizing that “French food” isn’t what Americans think it is. It isn’t about massive heavy gourmet meals. It’s about celebrating the seasonality of ingredients, and letting the beautiful ingredients shine themselves. With a pinch of quality salt, and a drizzle of olive oil, accompanied by a fresh baguette. A slice of a fresh local cheese. Simple and beautiful.

Q: You speak to a lot of women dealing with things like PCOS, thyroid issues, or gestational diabetes. What’s one shift (mindset or food-related) that you find really moves the needle for them?

Understanding that food is information. Once women start seeing meals as a tool to support their hormones and energy—rather than something to restrict or fear—it changes everything. A big one is moving from "what should I cut out?" to "what can I shift to feel better today?"

Eating to support your body’s needs can also be delicious and enjoyable. It’s all about your mindset.

Q: One of your latest projects is the Blood Sugar Method, which you co-founded with Beth Bollinger . I’ve shared it a few times already because I truly believe in the mission. Can you tell us more about it? Who is it for, and how can it support women’s health?

Thank you SO much for your support, Karina!! It means the world.

The Blood Sugar Method is a program we created to help women understand how to eat and live in a way that supports blood sugar balance—whether you’re navigating perimenopause, managing PCOS, healing after pregnancy, or just tired of energy crashes, poor sleep and confusing health advice.

Beth brings her years of functional nutrition experience along with passion for recipe development, and I bring the chef side along with passion for nutrition. We work together on how to make this actually taste good and work in your real life. It’s an 8-week course, with short video lessons, recipes, step-by-step tools, a thriving community chat, and daily expert support to help you feel better now and stay well long term.

Q: You’re currently living in Biarritz, France. How does life there compare to your time in California? What aspects of French living have had the biggest impact on your health and lifestyle?

Living in Biarritz has reminded me to slow down. There’s such a deep respect for food and lifestyle here—for sitting down to eat, enjoying each others’ company at the table (never any phones!!), for seasonal ingredients, for walking to the market daily and chatting with your cheese store owner. The pace is just different. In California, everything moves fast. In France, I feel more grounded, I eat seasonal vegetables and local fish instead of seeking out kale and salmon, and it’s helped me bring even more simplicity and peace into the way I cook and live.

Q: What’s one recipe from your own kitchen that you make on repeat? The one that saves you on busy days.

Savory Tartes! We love them so much. We mix flour (quinoa, spelt, millet, buckwheat…) with salt, olive oil and an egg. Bake it as a crust for 10 minutes, then add sautéd seasonal vegetables, cheese, and perhaps an egg on top. Yum!!



We also make a green sauce almost everyday. Fresh herbs or market greens, perhaps a pepper, fresh clove of garlic, salt pepper and olive oil, and some fresh lemon juice. It’s a perfect drizzle on top of EVERYTHING!

Wholesome bits from your daily life:

Q: What’s one daily ritual or habit that helps you feel grounded or energized?

Sunlight in the morning, make my bed, a short walk with my husband, and a large glass of lemon water. It helps me reset, hydrate, kick start the metabolism and start the day with intention.

Q: What’s a piece of advice you often return to in your own life or work?

Don’t wait until you have it all figured out. Start where you are. Try something small. Let it evolve. If I had waited until I felt 100% confident for any of my four past companies, I wouldn’t be where I am today! And the same goes with health and cooking goals, too.

Q: What’s bringing you joy or peace these days?

Cooking with the French doors open and hearing children in the park next door laughing. The smell of garlic cooking in olive oil. Walks with Spencer to take in the view. Texts and emails from readers who say, “I read your post and it spoke to me!”

Q: Is there a book, podcast, or resource you’re currently enjoying and would recommend?

Book: I’m obsessed with The Outlander series. My mom got me into it years ago!

Podcast: I mostly listen to How I Built This with Guy Raz (being an obsessive entrepreneur), and I love TBOY for daily news!

Q: Anything else you’re loving right now that you’d like to share?

I don’t watch much TV, but I have been enjoying revisiting Anthony Bourdain’s “No Reservations” series traveling around the world and tasting foods of other cultures. It’s a go-to for us to feel transported for a few hours!

Ways people can connect with you:

Can’t wait to meet you!

Modern Women’s Nutrition on Substack

The Blood Sugar Method - Program to help improve your metabolic health

Anja Lee & Company – Virtual cooking classes for team building with kits

Instagram

I hope you loved this conversation as much as I did.

Anja’s approach is a beautiful reminder that health doesn’t have to be complicated to be powerful. Sometimes it’s as simple as cooking with what’s in season, sharing a meal without distractions, or seeing food as a source of joy, not stress.

If you want to learn more about her work or dive into the Blood Sugar Method (which I can’t recommend enough), you’ll find all the links above.

And if something in this conversation spoke to you, whether it was the savory tartes, the morning lemon water ritual, or the reminder to just start, I’d love to hear it. Leave a comment, reply to this post, or share it with a friend who’d love it too.

