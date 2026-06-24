Back to Wholesome by Karina Baloleanu

Back to Wholesome by Karina Baloleanu

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Kate Oliver, BSc's avatar
Kate Oliver, BSc
3d

I love the point "health built on restriction and obligation will always feel like something to get away from". So many useful ideas for finding balance over the Summer, Karina. I recently went to France for a holiday and found that a few extra ice creams and a couple of later nights were absolutely fine when balanced with all the time I spent outdoors, close to nature and natural light 🥰. My nervous system felt so rested, but it was because there were still anchors in place, as you say.

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1 reply by Karina Baloleanu, CFNC
Chava Kleinman's avatar
Chava Kleinman
2d

Thanks for writing this, it's good to relax the rules sometimes and it helps some of us to get confirmation that it's ok and healthy to do so sometimes!

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