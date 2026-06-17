Yesterday I turned 38.

I didn’t want to write a list of life lessons or mindset shifts this year. I did that last year, and those 37 things still stand.

This year, as I have been navigating some health stuff, I found myself thinking about how much I didn’t know about my own body 10 years ago.

I just didn’t have the information. No one had explained how my hormones actually worked. What my cycle was communicating. How blood sugar was shaping my mood and energy long before I made the connection. What to stop doing for my metabolism, my gut, my brain, my future fertility.

Looking back, what surprises me isn’t how much my body has changed. It’s how little anyone taught me about it.

So this year, instead of life lessons, I want to share the health information I wish someone had given me sooner.

This year’s birthday cake turned out so so good. :D

These are 38 practical things I’ve learned both as a functional nutrition practitioner and through 38 years of living in this body.

Let’s go.

Blood Sugar (Because Everything Starts Here)

1. Your blood sugar affects your hormones more than almost any other daily choice.

Chronic blood sugar spikes and crashes dysregulate insulin and cortisol, suppress progesterone, and drive up androgens. Long before it becomes a diabetes conversation, it is a hormone conversation.

2. Eating carbohydrates alone is the fastest route to a blood sugar spike.

Always pair carbs with protein, fat, or fiber. The single most effective habit shift I have seen in clients, and it requires zero dietary restriction. If anything, it actually requires you to add more in: more of the good stuff.

3. The order you eat your food matters.

Vegetables and protein first, carbs last. Research shows it can significantly blunt post-meal glucose spikes without changing what you eat, just when within the meal. I really wish the doctor had told me this when I had gestational diabetes, instead of making me count grams.

4. A “healthy” breakfast can wreck your energy for the entire day.

Fruit smoothies, oat bowls, granola, toast with jam. These are high-glycemic, low-protein starts that set off a blood sugar rollercoaster before 9 am. A savory, protein-forward breakfast changes everything.

5. The 3 pm crash is common, not normal.

It usually means your lunch spiked and crashed your blood sugar. Your body is asking for better fuel balance, not more caffeine.

6. Walking after meals is one of the most underrated tools you have.

Even 10 to 15 minutes of movement after eating helps your muscles take up glucose without relying on extra insulin.

7. Hunger every 2 hours is a sign of blood sugar instability, not a fast metabolism.

When your meals are well-balanced, you should comfortably go 3 to 5 hours between them without mood changes, brain fog, or the urge to raid the kitchen.

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Your Cycle and Hormones

8. Your cycle is a monthly report card on your health.

Painful periods, PMS, heavy bleeding, irregular cycles. These are not just “normal woman things.” They are your body flagging something worth investigating.

9. Progesterone is often one of the first hormones to be affected by chronic stress, undereating, over-exercising, and blood sugar instability.

Low progesterone shows up as anxiety, insomnia, PMS, and short luteal phases.

10. Ovulation is far more individual than we’ve been taught.

The “28-day cycle, ovulation on day 14” model applies to a small minority of women. Most of us don’t have a 28-day cycle to begin with. Learn how to track your cycle properly and don’t rely on an app that assumes average.

11. Your luteal phase (the phase between ovulation and your period) is when your nutritional needs are highest.

Calorie needs are slightly elevated. Magnesium, B6, and zinc matter most here. This is not the week to go low-carb or restrict. Give your body warm, nutrient-dense meals and slow-burning carbs, instead of fighting it and ending up raiding the snack drawer at 10 pm.

12. PMS is common, but it is not inevitable.

Mood swings, bloating, breast tenderness, and irritability in the second half of your cycle can be associated with hormonal imbalances, nutrient insufficiencies, or other underlying factors. They are worth paying attention to. They can be addressed.

13. Period pain that disrupts your life is a red flag, not a rite of passage.

Severe pain during your period can be a sign of endometriosis, fibroids, or adenomyosis. Don’t normalize it. Investigate it.

14. Estrogen needs to be cleared, not just produced.

Your liver and gut are responsible for eliminating used estrogen. If they are sluggish (think poor diet, constipation, alcohol, chronic stress), estrogen recirculates and dominance builds. Regular bowel movements and a diet rich in fiber and cruciferous vegetables can support healthy estrogen metabolism and elimination.

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Fertility and Pregnancy (Whether or Not You Are Planning Right Now)

15. Egg quality is influenced long before conception.

If you are thinking about getting pregnant in the next year or two, what you do nutritionally, hormonally, and with your sleep right now directly affects the quality of the eggs maturing at this moment.

16. Folate and folic acid are not the same thing.

Many prenatal vitamins contain folic acid, the synthetic form of folate, which women with certain MTHFR variants cannot convert efficiently. Look for methylfolate: the active, bioavailable form.

17. Iron deficiency can affect fertility and pregnancy long before it shows up on basic bloodwork.

Ferritin (stored iron) is what you want to ask for specifically, not just hemoglobin. Many fertility-focused clinicians aim for ferritin above 50 ng/mL before pregnancy. Ask for a full iron panel at your next appointment.

18. Your thyroid matters enormously for fertility.

Subclinical hypothyroidism is frequently missed because standard TSH reference ranges are broad. Many fertility specialists recommend keeping TSH below 2.5 mIU/L when trying to conceive. If fertility is on your radar, ask for a full thyroid panel, not just TSH.

19. Vitamin D functions more like a hormone than a vitamin.

Most women in northern climates or who work indoors are deficient. Low vitamin D is linked to irregular cycles, PCOS, poorer fertility outcomes, and postpartum mood issues. Test it, don’t guess it. Your doctor will tell you that 30 ng/ml is sufficient. Many functional practitioners prefer to see levels closer to 50-80 ng/ml.

Postpartum (The Chapter Nobody Prepares You For)

20. Postpartum depletion is real, and it can last for years.

Most women stop supplementing right when their body needs it most. Pregnancy draws heavily on your stores of iron, iodine, DHA, zinc, B12, and folate. If those are not replenished after birth, you will feel the gap in your energy, mood, hair, and ability to think clearly. Yet most women stop supplementing at birth. During the postpartum period, especially if breastfeeding, the demand for many nutrients remains extremely high. Switching to a quality postnatal supplement and keeping it going matters more than most people realize.

21. Postpartum is one of the most common times for thyroid dysfunction to emerge and it is frequently missed.

The immune shifts that happen during and after pregnancy can trigger or accelerate thyroid dysfunction, including Hashimoto's, the most common autoimmune thyroid condition. The problem is that most doctors only test TSH, which is a messenger hormone, not a thyroid hormone itself. As with fertility, TSH alone is not enough here either. A full thyroid panel, including free T3, free T4, and thyroid antibodies, gives a much more complete picture. If you are postpartum and struggling with fatigue, weight changes, hair loss, cold sensitivity, or mood issues, and your TSH came back "normal," it is worth pushing for more.

22. Postpartum anxiety is more common than postpartum depression, and far less talked about.

Racing thoughts, intrusive thoughts, heart pounding for no reason, inability to sleep even when the baby sleeps. These can all be signs of postpartum anxiety. It is common, it is treatable, and it deserves support.

23. Nobody tells you that the relentless mental load of new motherhood registers in your body as chronic stress.

The constant planning, anticipating, and never fully switching off keep your nervous system in a state of activation. And chronic stress has real physiological consequences: elevated cortisol, disrupted sleep, and immune suppression over time. It is physical as much as it is emotional. It deserves to be taken as seriously as any physical symptom.

24. Your pelvic floor needs rehabilitation after any birth: vaginal or cesarean.

A C-section is major abdominal surgery and affects your core, breathing mechanics, and pelvic floor function as well. Most postpartum women can benefit from pelvic floor physiotherapy. It should be standard care. In many places, it isn’t. If you have access to one, prioritize it. Your future self will thank you.

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Perimenopause (Start Learning About This in Your 30s)

25. Perimenopause can begin as early as your mid-30s.

Most people think of it as a 50s conversation. But hormonal shifts, particularly declining progesterone and changing cycle patterns, can begin a decade or more before your last period. Knowing the early signs means you are not caught off guard.

26. Sleep disruption is often one of the first signs that hormones are shifting.

Waking between 2 and 4 am, night sweats that arrive before hot flashes, becoming a lighter sleeper than you used to be. These can be progesterone and estrogen changes. They are worth addressing, not just accepting.

27. Muscle mass becomes your greatest health investment in your late 30s and beyond.

Estrogen supports muscle protein synthesis. As it declines, holding on to muscle requires more deliberate effort. I spent my 20s focusing on cardio and calories. If I could go back, I would have started building muscle much sooner. Muscle is your biggest glucose sink. It improves insulin sensitivity, supports metabolic health, and protects bone density. Strength training two to three times per week is one of the most impactful things you can do at this age.

28. Protein needs go up as you age.

The RDA for protein is a minimum to prevent deficiency, not a target for thriving. Women who are strength training or trying to preserve muscle mass often benefit from intakes closer to 1.6 to 2.0 g/kg of body weight.

29. The brain is an estrogen-sensitive organ.

Brain fog, word-finding difficulty, and mood changes in perimenopause are not just stress. Estrogen plays a direct role in memory, focus, and mood regulation. That is why these symptoms often improve when hormones are appropriately supported.

Gut Health

30. Around 90% of the body’s serotonin is produced in your gut.

While that serotonin doesn’t directly cross into the brain, the gut and brain are in constant communication through the nervous system, immune system, and hormone signaling pathways. If you are struggling emotionally and have not looked at your gut, you are missing a major piece of the picture.

31. Daily bloating is not normal.

Occasional bloating after a large or rich meal is fine. Daily bloating, gas, distension, or discomfort is your gut asking for attention. Worth investigating, not just tolerating.

32. Fiber feeds your gut bacteria, but you have to increase it slowly.

Going from low-fiber to high-fiber overnight tends to backfire. Your microbiome needs time to adapt. Increase gradually, diversify your plant sources, and drink more water.

33. Antibiotics affect your gut microbiome for longer than most people realize.

A single course can alter microbial diversity for months. Multiple rounds over a lifetime leave a mark worth addressing. Rebuilding with diverse fermented foods and prebiotic fiber is worth prioritizing as an actual plan, not an afterthought.

Energy, Sleep, and Your Nervous System

34. Cortisol is supposed to be highest in the morning and lowest at night.

If you are wired in the evening and struggling to get going in the morning, your cortisol rhythm may be disrupted. This is a sign of HPA axis dysregulation and it takes more than magnesium and melatonin to fix.

35. Sleep is when your brain physically clears metabolic waste.

The glymphatic system (a drainage system in the brain) activates during deep sleep. Chronic poor sleep is directly linked to long-term cognitive health risk. Your sleep hygiene is brain care.

36. You cannot out-supplement a poor night of sleep.

No adaptogen, no nootropic, no morning stack compensates for consistent sleep deprivation. Sleep is the foundation everything else is built on.

37. Chronic undereating suppresses thyroid function and raises cortisol.

Your body reads restriction as famine. The response is a slower metabolism, higher stress hormones, and suppressed reproduction. Eating enough is not a compromise to your health goals. It is part of them.

One More

38. Data beats guessing. Know your numbers.

At 28, I assumed that if I felt okay, everything was probably fine. At 38, I’ve learned that symptoms often appear long after patterns have already been developing. Blood work, nutrient testing, and other appropriate assessments can give you information before bigger problems emerge.

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I could have kept going, but these are the ones I wish someone had handed me sooner.

If even one of these shifts something for you (how you eat breakfast, how you think about your cycle, how you show up at your next appointment), then it was worth writing.

Here’s to 38.

And if you are 28 right now reading this: you are already ahead.

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In case you missed my previous Wholesome Wednesday article: