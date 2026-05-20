PMOS affects 1 in 8 women worldwide. Up to 70% of them don’t know they have it.

Last week, something significant happened in medicine. Polycystic ovary syndrome officially got a new name: polyendocrine metabolic ovarian syndrome, or PMOS. A Health Policy paper published May 12, 2026 in The Lancet confirmed the change, the result of a 14-year global consensus process involving over 14,000 patients and health professionals from across the world. This wasn’t a casual rebranding. It was years of serious work, and it’s worth paying attention to.

What is PMOS (and what was PCOS)?

PMOS is one of the most common hormonal conditions in women, affecting over 170 million women worldwide. It involves a cascade of symptoms that span reproductive, metabolic, and psychological health: irregular or absent menstrual cycles, insulin resistance, androgen excess (think hair loss, acne, hirsutism), weight changes, fatigue, mood disorders, and increased risk of type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease.

No two women with PMOS present exactly the same way. Some struggle primarily with infertility. Others have regular cycles and normal fertility but deal with blood sugar dysregulation, skin issues, and chronic fatigue. The root causes differ from person to person, which makes a blanket treatment approach fundamentally inadequate.

And yet, for decades, that’s largely what women received.

What the new name finally acknowledges

The old name was doing a lot of damage. “Polycystic ovary” implied the main issue was cysts on the ovaries, which isn’t even accurate: only around 70% of women with the condition actually show that characteristic pattern on ultrasound. The name pointed care in the wrong direction, kept it squarely in the OB/GYN’s office, and left the metabolic and endocrine pieces largely unaddressed.

PMOS breaks that down word by word:

Polyendocrine recognizes that multiple hormonal pathways are involved, including insulin, androgens, and neuroendocrine hormones. This isn’t an isolated ovarian issue.

Metabolic formally acknowledges insulin resistance as a core feature of the condition. Women with PMOS process glucose differently. That matters enormously for how the condition should be approached.

Ovarian stays in the name to reflect that ovulatory dysfunction and fertility remain defining features.

And crucially, “cysts” is gone.

What we’ve been discussing in functional and integrative spaces for years is finally being recognized by conventional medicine: PMOS is a multisystem condition with complex, interconnected root causes, and it deserves to be treated that way. For those of you who have ever sat in a doctor’s office with this diagnosis and walked out with only a birth control prescription or a conversation about infertility, this name change is a step toward being taken seriously.

My take on the change

Honestly, I see both an opportunity and a risk here.

If this name change leads to genuinely multidisciplinary care, earlier diagnosis, and a real look at the interconnectedness of the endocrine system, metabolic health, stress, gut function, and nutrition, that is a meaningful shift. Women have been dismissed for years because their symptoms didn’t fit the narrow “ovarian cysts and infertility” picture. That framing cost people real time and real health.

My concern is that “metabolic” gets co-opted as a shorthand for weight loss, and we end up with this condition becoming another vehicle for pharmaceutical intervention rather than a genuine investigation of root causes. Weight-loss drugs are having a moment right now. That’s not a coincidence. I hope the medical community uses this renaming to actually follow the science: that insulin resistance, adrenal dysfunction, inflammation, and hormonal imbalance are all part of the picture, and all deserve attention.

My hope is that PMOS starts getting treated as what it actually is: a condition that requires a multidisciplinary lens, individualized care, and a real conversation about what’s driving it in each woman’s body.

Share

What a functional nutrition approach actually looks like

Diagnosing PMOS is outside my scope of practice. What’s very much within it is supporting the metabolic and hormonal terrain that drives the condition, because diet and lifestyle have a significant, documented impact on symptoms and long-term outcomes.

Here’s where the work actually happens:

Blood sugar balance first. Insulin resistance is a central driver for most women with PMOS. That means building meals around protein, fat, and fiber, keeping carbohydrates in check and well-timed, and avoiding the blood sugar spikes that worsen hormonal imbalance. The plate I return to again and again: mostly vegetables, a solid protein source, quality fat, and a small amount of complex carbohydrate if and when that’s appropriate for your individual picture.

Know your root causes. Because PMOS presents so differently from woman to woman, the approach has to be individualized. What’s driving your presentation: insulin resistance, androgen excess, adrenal involvement, inflammation, gut issues? That’s the question that shapes everything else.

Prioritize sleep. Blood sugar and cortisol are tightly connected, and poor sleep disrupts both. Getting to bed consistently before 10 pm makes a measurable difference for most women with PMOS.

Move in a way that supports, not stresses, your system. High-intensity exercise to exhaustion raises cortisol and worsens inflammation, two things women with PMOS don’t need more of. Strength training and lower-intensity movement tend to be a much better fit.

Reduce your toxic load. Endocrine disruptors, BPA, phthalates, parabens, all of these interfere with hormone signaling. Liver support is a real and often overlooked piece of the PMOS puzzle.

Consider targeted supplements. Women with PMOS are significantly more likely to be deficient in magnesium, a mineral that plays a direct role in insulin sensitivity and stress regulation. Inositol, specifically the myo- and D-chiro-inositol combination, has some of the most solid evidence for PMOS: it supports blood sugar regulation, cycle regularity, and hormonal balance. There are other supplements worth considering depending on your individual picture, but those two tend to show up consistently.

The conventional approach. Birth control to regulate cycles, metformin for insulin resistance, Clomid for fertility. These tools exist and sometimes they’re appropriate. But they manage symptoms. They don’t address the underlying physiology driving the condition.

PMOS, whatever we were calling it before, is a condition that responds. With the right approach, rooted in understanding your individual picture, it can be managed and in many cases significantly improved. The name change doesn’t change the biology, but if it opens the door to more honest, complete, and individualized conversations about what’s actually going on in a woman’s body, that’s worth something.

Share

In case you missed my previous Wholesome Wednesday article: