Back to Wholesome by Karina Baloleanu

Back to Wholesome by Karina Baloleanu

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Patti Wohlin's avatar
Patti Wohlin
2d

Karina, I really appreciate this piece and the thoughtfulness behind it. What resonates most with me is the importance of accurate, individualized assessment of root causes. For far too long, many women have been reduced to a diagnosis or a narrow set of symptoms, when their experiences are often far more complex, nuanced, and personal. Recognizing PMOS as a multi-system condition feels like a meaningful step toward care that is not only more precise, but also more compassionate, validating, and truly individualized. I’m hopeful this shift helps create more awareness, better support, and broader access to the kind of whole-person care women deserve. This might take time, but keeping this conversation alive is key to empowering people in the meantime.

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1 reply by Karina Baloleanu, CFNC
Danni Macfarland's avatar
Danni Macfarland
2d

I 100% agree with everything you said here. My spidey senses tingle when the medical establishment comes up with new names for existing health issues. I see this as a way to promote more drugs and invent new ones. It is a good thing they now see this as a metabolic issue but it opens up the use of certain medications for prescribing rather then getting to the root cause. As you and I both know metabolic issues are lifestyle and food related, not a drug deficiency.

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1 reply by Karina Baloleanu, CFNC
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