Back to Wholesome by Karina Baloleanu

Back to Wholesome by Karina Baloleanu

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Kate Oliver, BSc's avatar
Kate Oliver, BSc
4d

I love this Karina 💛 the idea that joy is quiet and subtle - not a high or a low, really resonates. I once heard someone talk about a pendulum swing and how we're aiming to be in the middle, not the 'highs', as we often believe, most of the time! I've found gratitude expression to be transformational to my mental health, but as you say about joy, it's a practice, not a destination. Thank you for writing this piece 💛

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1 reply by Karina Baloleanu, CFNC
Dr Christine DiBlasio's avatar
Dr Christine DiBlasio
3d

Bring on the joy!

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1 reply by Karina Baloleanu, CFNC
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