A few days ago I shared a note that resonated with more people than I expected.

The responses that came in told me this idea needed deeper exploration. One in particular caught my attention:

“I genuinely don’t know how to do it when things are really hard. Not hard like a stressful week. Hard like: your whole nervous system is oriented around your family and the children who are struggling, and joy feels like something that happens to other people right now.”

That comment is exactly why I wanted to write this article. Because saying “joy is a nutrient” without explaining what joy actually is, or what to do when it feels completely inaccessible, is only half the conversation.

So let’s dive in.

What joy actually is

One of the readers told me she had been researching joy and arrived at this: joy is more a feeling of presence, warmth, and contentment in the moment than excitement or heightened happiness.

That resonated with me because it matches my own experience. Joy, the kind that actually functions as a nutrient, is rarely a peak. It is a quiet recognition of what is good in the moment you are already in. It is the first sip of your morning coffee before the day gets loud. It is a conversation that leaves you feeling genuinely seen. It is the sun on your face during a walk you almost skipped. It is laughing at something unexpected and letting it land instead of moving straight to the next thing.

This distinction matters enormously, because if we are waiting for joy to arrive as a big feeling, most days it never will.

Contentment is available in small doses, on ordinary days, in the middle of hard seasons. That is the version I am talking about.

my daughter, who is my best joy teacher :D

What joy does in your body

This is where it gets interesting, and where “joy is a nutrient” stops being a metaphor and becomes a biological statement.

When you experience genuine positive emotion, your cortisol drops. That may sound simple, but the downstream effects are significant. Cortisol, when chronically elevated, competes with progesterone, disrupts your menstrual cycle, suppresses thyroid function, and keeps your body in a state of low-grade physiological emergency. Think of the woman who eats well, exercises, and still cannot sleep, still feels wired and exhausted at the same time, still has a cycle that is all over the place. Chronic stress and elevated cortisol are almost always somewhere in that picture.

Your nervous system responds too. Positive emotional states activate the parasympathetic branch of your autonomic nervous system, the one responsible for rest, digestion, repair, and restoration. This is a measurable physiological shift. When your body is in parasympathetic mode, it can do things it simply cannot do in survival mode: digest food properly, clear hormones effectively, regulate inflammation, sleep deeply.

And at the cellular level, research has linked positive emotional states to lower inflammatory markers. Chronic stress accelerates cellular aging. Joy, practiced consistently, works in the opposite direction.

None of this requires a life free of difficulty. It requires regular doses of something your body can actually use.

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When joy feels out of reach

Here is what I want to say to the person who left that first comment, and to everyone who feels that way:

You are not failing at joy. You are depleted. Those are different things, and they require different responses.

When your nervous system is in chronic stress mode, your capacity for positive emotion genuinely narrows. A dysregulated nervous system is oriented toward threat detection. Joy feels irrelevant at best, and inaccessible at worst.

In those moments, the goal is not to feel joyful. It is to create the smallest possible conditions for your nervous system to soften. That might look like two minutes outside with no phone. A meal you actually sat down and enjoyed. A conversation that felt real. Ten minutes of doing something with your hands. Watching something that made you laugh.

These are not substitutes for real support. If you are in a sustained period of caretaking, grief, or crisis, please do not let this article imply that a gratitude practice will fix it. But even in those seasons, small doses of safety and pleasure are not indulgent. They are the biological raw material you are running low on.

Start smaller than feels meaningful. The threshold is lower than you think.

How gratitude rewires the brain

Gratitude is one of the most well-researched pathways into the kind of joy I am describing, and the neuroscience behind it is worth understanding.

When you practice gratitude consistently, you are literally training your brain’s attention system. The brain has a negativity bias by design, it evolved to scan for threat, not to linger on what is good. Gratitude practice interrupts that default by deliberately directing attention toward the positive, and over time, that redirection becomes easier and more automatic.

Part of the mechanism behind this is a structure called the reticular activating system, or RAS. It acts as a filter, deciding what your brain pays attention to out of the millions of inputs it receives every second. Whatever you focus on consistently, the RAS learns to notice more of. A regular gratitude practice literally reprograms that filter. Your brain starts scanning for good the way it used to scan for threat. This is why, after a few weeks of consistent practice, people often report noticing more moments of beauty, connection, or ease in their day. The moments were always there. The filter changed.

Research also shows that a regular gratitude practice increases dopamine and serotonin activity, reduces cortisol, and over time produces measurable changes in brain structure, including in regions involved in emotional regulation and stress response.

This is not about toxic positivity or pretending things are fine. It is about giving your brain the evidence it needs to believe that good things also exist alongside the hard ones. That shift changes your baseline. And your baseline is where your hormones, your nervous system, and your cells live every day.

My five-minute journal practice

I have kept a daily gratitude practice for long enough now that I notice when I skip it. My mood is different. My threshold for stress is lower. The data from my own life is pretty clear.

I have been using the Five Minute Journal by Intelligent Change for years now, either in their app format or the physical journal. Both use the same prompt structure: three things you are grateful for, three things that would make today great, and a daily affirmation in the morning. In the evening, three good things that happened and something you learned that day.

What I appreciate about this format is that it is short enough to actually do and structured enough that you do not have to decide what to write. You just answer the prompts. On days when nothing feels particularly good, the morning question “what would make today great” is useful because it shifts focus from how you feel to what you can do. That is a small but important pivot.

One thing I found essential: listing three new things you’re grateful for each day rather than returning to the same ones. When you write the same answers on repeat, it becomes automatic, something you do without intention. The practice works because it asks your brain to actively search for good. That search is the point.

Joy is a practice, not a destination

The reason the original note resonated, I think, is that most of us already feel this is true. We know that how we feel matters. We know that a life drained of pleasure and presence takes a toll that goes beyond mood.

What we need is permission to treat it seriously. To put it in the same category as sleep and nutrition and movement, rather than the category of things we will get to eventually, when life settles down.

Life does not tend to settle down. But your nervous system can, in small increments, with consistent inputs. Joy is one of those inputs. Gratitude is one of the most accessible on-ramps to it.

Start there.

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In case you missed my previous Wholesome Wednesday article: