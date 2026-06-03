Here's what I've been doing, reading, eating, and loving in May.

Something for the Body

Bumping up my protein

I’ve been zooming in a bit more lately on what I’m actually eating. From time to time, I like to take myself on as a client: food journal, intake form, the whole process. And every time I do, I still find something new. This round, I tracked my meals in Cronometer for a few days to see whether I was hitting my fiber and protein goals, because I’d been noticing more cravings and more snacking than usual.

Turns out, I wasn’t. So I did what I tell my clients to do: I started with breakfast, and went from 18-20g of protein up to 30g+. Within a few days, the cravings went away. I’m no longer going through a chocolate bar every few days either.

Why am I sharing this? Because even with the knowledge, there’s still a gap between knowing something and actually living it. And because I want to show you that small changes can have a near-immediate impact on how you feel.

Building breakfast around protein and fiber

Leaving the phone out of the bedroom

This is not my proudest moment, because I know all too well the effects of sleeping with your phone nearby. And yet, I kept doing it, hiding behind the excuse that I needed it for the alarm clock and couldn’t leave it in the living room without waking up the whole family. Turns out, that was just an excuse. Nobody hears it but me. So the phone is now out of the bedroom, which means no more scrolling before bed, and no more EMFs in the room, even if it was on airplane mode.

Embracing the summer sun (the right way)

There’s a lot of fear around being outside in the sun, and I want no part of it. I moved to Barcelona for a reason, and it was not to stay indoors. That said, I do believe in protecting our skin smartly. The average supermarket or pharmacy sunscreen is loaded with chemicals, and everything we put on our skin gets absorbed into our bodies.

EWG recently published their 2026 Guide to Sunscreens, with a full list of brands that passed their screening, plus a guide to choosing the right product and which ingredients to avoid. Two that keep coming up in research for their endocrine-disrupting effects are oxybenzone and octinoxate, though there are many other ingredients, with more limited study data.

For our family, I choose mineral sunscreen. I’ve tested a lot of them, and many leave a white residue and an oily feel. After a few years of searching, we’ve finally found a brand we really love: clean formula, absorbs well, does its job. This is the SPF my husband and I use, and this is the one I have for my daughter.

Morning movement for the lymph

I was already dry brushing religiously in the mornings, but after our recent Rooted call, where Natalia Myszkowska, our movement expert, shared practical tips for supporting lymphatic drainage, I added some simple movements into my morning routine as well. I just feel more awake, and lighter in my body.

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Something for the Mind

I’ve been a fan of Stacy Sims’ work for a while now. Her approach to movement and eating habits for women, including skipping fasted workouts, really resonates with me. I’m still learning a lot in this space, and she’s one of the best resources out there.

What I’ve been reading on Substack

Stop being scared of creatine by Lara | Strength in Wellness is a great read if you’ve ever written creatine off as a supplement for gym bros. It’s actually one of the most well-studied supplements out there, and more research keeps emerging on its benefits for brain health. I’ve been taking it for some time now and have genuinely noticed a difference in mental clarity and focus. I agree with Lara’s take on type and dosage, and would only add: look for the Creapure label, which confirms purity testing. I have mine in my morning coffee every day.

Something for the Soul

Mother’s Day (and the best muffins)

This May we celebrated Mother’s Day here in Spain. My daughter is at that age where she goes with my husband to pick out a gift for special occasions, and she comes back to tell me I’m the best mom in the world.

So here’s what I want to say about that: in a world where everyone has an opinion the moment you become a mom, and floods you with “oh, get ready to...” followed by all the things you’ll supposedly struggle with or lose once you’re a mother, let me offer you this instead. Get ready for your heart to explode in the best way possible, when your little one tells you you’re their favorite person. If you know a better feeling, I’m waiting. :D

We also celebrated with Beth Bollinger’s amazing donut recipe. I didn’t have donut molds, so I made muffins instead, and swapped the blue spirulina for beetroot powder. Worked out really well.

Celebrating Mother’s Day with delicious muffins

A Little Bit of Everything

A May trip to southern France

Spring trips are my favorite. And May also marks the start of birthday season in our family: my husband’s birthday is in May, mine is in June (along with about half of my friends and family, it seems), and our daughter’s is in July. Expect cake pictures for the foreseeable future. :D

To celebrate, we took a short trip to southern France: Carcassonne, yes, the actual place the board game is based on, and an African safari reserve where you drive through open land past gazelles, zebras, bears, and lions. It was a pretty epic experience.

Carcassonne, zebras in the wild & French cheese galore

*Some of the product links in this post are affiliate links, which means I may earn a small commission if you purchase through them, at no extra cost to you. I only ever recommend products I personally use and love. This post is not sponsored.

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In case you missed my previous Wholesome Wednesday article: