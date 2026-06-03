Back to Wholesome by Karina Baloleanu

Back to Wholesome by Karina Baloleanu

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lara | Strength in Wellness's avatar
Lara | Strength in Wellness
1d

thank you so much for involving me in this roundup karina!! and you’ve taught me something new here, i’ll be looking for the creapure label from now on :) thank you!!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Karina Baloleanu, CFNC
Dr. Bronce Rice's avatar
Dr. Bronce Rice
1d

Love this! Packed full - in a good way - of what's good for our mind, body, and spirit! And those pictures of France! :) Amazing.

Thanks for watching out for those of us who might lean more heavilty towards mind matters.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Karina Baloleanu, CFNC
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Karina Baloleanu, CFNC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture