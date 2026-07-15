Back to Wholesome by Karina Baloleanu

Back to Wholesome by Karina Baloleanu

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Meagan Rose Wilson's avatar
Meagan Rose Wilson
4h

Hope some less stressful times are ahead for you.

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1 reply by Karina Baloleanu, CFNC
Linnea Butler ✨'s avatar
Linnea Butler ✨
4h

This is a fantastic reminder of the body’s wisdom, thank you Karina.

I’m curious, what foods do you recommend for chronic stress rather than acute?

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1 reply by Karina Baloleanu, CFNC
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