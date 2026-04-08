Back to Wholesome by Karina Baloleanu

Back to Wholesome by Karina Baloleanu

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Carole Christian's avatar
Carole Christian
1d

A really interesting post. Thank you.

I will try your breakfast ideas . What is in the pots with the kiwi fruit?

Thank you 🙏

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1 reply by Karina Baloleanu, CFNC
Ciara Brooke Reese's avatar
Ciara Brooke Reese
1d

I still need to try yoga nidra!

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1 reply by Karina Baloleanu, CFNC
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