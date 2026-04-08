There was a time when the afternoon slump was just part of my day. Every day. Around 3 PM, without fail, I would hit a wall: foggy, heavy, reaching for another coffee just to get through the next few hours. I assumed it was normal. I assumed it was just what happened when life was full and busy and relentless.

Most people do. It is easy to treat that afternoon crash as your body’s inner clock signalling that it is time for a second cup of coffee, or to write it off as the unavoidable cost of a demanding life. But after years of working in functional nutrition, and after figuring it out in my own body, I see it differently now.

More often than not, that wall you hit in the afternoon has roots in what happened earlier in the day: not enough food, riding the blood sugar rollercoaster, dehydration, or nervous system dysregulation.

The good news is that these are all things you can work with. Here are six habits I rely on personally and recommend to my clients for steady, sustained energy throughout the day.

Start the morning with enough protein

Breakfast sets the tone for your blood sugar for the entire day. When you eat a breakfast that is mostly carbohydrates or, worse, skip it altogether, your blood sugar spikes and then crashes, and that crash often shows up right around mid-afternoon.

Aiming for at least 25 grams of protein at breakfast changes the picture entirely. Eggs, Greek yogurt, smoked salmon, dinner leftovers: these are the kinds of breakfasts that keep blood sugar stable and hunger at bay for hours. A steady morning means a steadier afternoon.

My morning non-negotiable: a protein-rich breakfast

Choose your snacks with intention

Three meals and two snacks a day. I am sure you have heard that this is the best way to eat. But unless you are in a healing phase or managing certain conditions, you should ideally aim for three proper meals a day, with enough fiber, fat, and protein to keep you satiated between them.

Now, of course, there will be days when you snack. I do too. But when I do, I apply the same principle as for my meals: protein, fat, fiber. There is this widespread myth that snacks should be sweet, mostly carbs, for a quick energy boost. The problem is that quick energy goes away just as fast, and leaves you even more depleted than before.

If you need something between meals, pairing a source of protein or healthy fat with a small amount of carbohydrate keeps blood sugar balanced rather than spiked. A handful of almonds and a boiled egg. Some hummus with vegetable sticks. A piece of cheese with an apple. These combinations give your body something to work with. A biscuit or a handful of crackers on their own, on the other hand, will give you a short lift followed by another dip. That cycle is what leaves you reaching for more coffee by mid-afternoon.

Get outside and move your body

This one sounds simple because it is, but it works, and the science behind it is worth understanding.

Sunlight exposure during the day, especially in the morning, helps regulate your circadian rhythm by signalling to your brain that it is daytime and time to be alert. This directly influences your cortisol curve, which ideally peaks in the morning to give you natural energy and gradually tapers through the day. When your circadian rhythm is off, that curve flattens or shifts, and you end up feeling tired when you should feel awake, and wired when you should be winding down.

Movement plays its own role. Even a short walk after lunch does double duty: it helps your muscles absorb glucose from your meal, which keeps post-meal blood sugar from spiking, and it gives your mind a genuine reset. There is good research showing that a 10-15 minute walk after eating can meaningfully reduce blood sugar response compared to sitting at your desk. That alone is worth building the habit for.

And then there is the mood piece, which I think gets underestimated. Natural light and gentle movement both support serotonin production. You often come back from even a short walk feeling more focused, less tense, and in a noticeably better headspace. That is not a small thing when you still have hours of the day ahead of you.

If getting outside is not always possible, even standing up, stretching, or doing a few minutes of movement indoors near a window will help. The goal is to break the stillness and let your body know it is not time to power down yet.

Make it your daily priority to get outside

Hydrate properly, and think about mineral content

Dehydration is one of the most underestimated causes of afternoon fatigue.

Before you reach for another coffee, try a large glass of water first. But here is the thing: hydration is not only about how much water you drink. It is also about the quality of that water and its mineral content. I like to add a pinch of good-quality salt and a squeeze of fresh lemon to my water during the day, to help my body absorb and retain the fluids.

If you prefer something ready to go, a good mineral water is an easy upgrade. I am lucky to live in Spain, where Vichy Catalan is easy to find. It is one of the most highly mineralised waters in the world, rich in bicarbonates, sodium, and potassium, and it has been a staple here for over a century for good reason.

Hydration is one of those things that sounds almost too basic to make a real difference. But many of my clients are genuinely surprised by the shift they notice once they start taking it seriously.

Slow down at mealtimes

This is the habit that surprises people the most, but it makes complete sense once you understand what is happening in the body. Digestion is an energy-intensive process. When you eat quickly, under stress, or while distracted, your body cannot fully activate the digestive response it needs. Food sits in your gut longer, nutrients are absorbed less efficiently, and a disproportionate amount of your blood flow and energy goes toward trying to process the meal. Eating slowly, chewing thoroughly, and taking even a minute or two to breathe before a meal shifts your nervous system into a state where digestion can actually happen well. The result, consistently, is that you feel lighter and more energized in the hours that follow.

Try a short Yoga Nidra reset in the afternoon

If you have never tried Yoga Nidra, I would love for you to give it a go this week. It is a guided meditation practice that brings the body into a state of deep rest while keeping the mind gently aware. Even a 5-10 minute session in the early afternoon has a measurable effect on how rested and clear-headed you feel afterward. It works on the nervous system in a way that coffee simply cannot replicate, because it addresses the underlying depletion rather than masking it.

The 3 PM slump is common, but that does not mean it is inevitable. Small, consistent changes to how you eat, move, hydrate, and rest can genuinely shift your energy across the whole day. If you are curious about where to start, I would suggest picking just one of these habits this week and noticing what changes. Your body tends to respond faster than you might expect.

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In case you missed my previous Wholesome Wednesday article: