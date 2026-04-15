When women come to me with thyroid symptoms (fatigue, weight gain, brain fog, hair loss), we always end up talking about the gut. And when they come with gut symptoms (bloating, constipation, food sensitivities), we end up talking about the thyroid, too. That is not a coincidence. These two systems are in a constant conversation, and supporting one without addressing the other often leads to incomplete results.

Here is how the connection works, and what you can actually do about it.

How Your Thyroid Affects Your Gut

Your thyroid regulates your metabolism, and that includes the speed at which digestion runs.

When thyroid function is low (hypothyroidism), the gut slows down too:

Motility drops. Food moves through your intestines more slowly, leading to constipation, bloating, and that heavy, sluggish feeling after meals.

Enzyme production falls. Your body makes fewer digestive enzymes, making it harder to break down and absorb nutrients from your food.

Stomach acid decreases. Reduced blood flow to the small intestine and lower enzyme output both contribute to low HCl. If you missed my deep dive on stomach acid, you can find it here. Undigested proteins, bacterial overgrowth, and digestive dysfunction can all follow.

SIBO risk increases. Slow motility is one of the main drivers of small intestinal bacterial overgrowth (SIBO), where bacteria that belong in the large intestine migrate upward and cause symptoms like bloating, gas, and irregular bowel movements.

Here is where it gets tricky. All of these gut changes make it harder for your body to absorb the very nutrients your thyroid needs to function well, including selenium, zinc, iodine, and iron. A sluggish thyroid creates the conditions in the gut that help keep it sluggish.

How Your Gut Affects Your Thyroid

Now flip it around.

Around 90% of hypothyroid cases are autoimmune in nature, meaning the immune system is attacking thyroid tissue. This is known as Hashimoto’s thyroiditis. And because 70% of your immune system lives in your gut, what happens in the gut has a direct influence on immune regulation.

When the gut is compromised through increased intestinal permeability (leaky gut), dysbiosis (bacterial imbalance), or chronic inflammation, immune regulation breaks down. The gut becomes a trigger site for autoimmune activity, including the kind that targets your thyroid.

Your gut also plays a direct role in thyroid hormone activation. Most of your thyroid hormone circulates as T4, the inactive form. To become usable by your cells, T4 needs to be converted into T3, the active form. About 20% of that conversion happens right in the gut, supported by an enzyme called intestinal sulfatase that is produced by healthy gut bacteria. When the microbiome is out of balance, that conversion suffers, and you can end up with low T3 symptoms even when your TSH looks perfectly normal on a standard blood panel.

On top of that, dysbiosis drives systemic inflammation. Gut-driven inflammation also raises cortisol, which pushes T4 toward reverse T3 (an inactive form) rather than the active T3 your cells need.

This is one of the reasons functional practitioners look beyond TSH and free T4, and also test free T3, reverse T3, and thyroid antibodies.

Signs There May Be Something Off

Your body is usually trying to tell you something long before a lab test catches it. Here are the most common signs that your thyroid may need support:

Persistent fatigue, even after a full night’s sleep

Feeling cold all the time, especially in the hands and feet

Constipation or sluggish digestion

Hair thinning or loss

Sleep disturbances

Weight gain that does not respond to diet changes

Brain fog and difficulty concentrating

Dry skin

Low mood or low motivation

If several of these resonate, it is worth exploring both thyroid and gut function together.

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What You Can Do

You do not need a diagnosis to start supporting this system. These root-cause strategies support both thyroid and gut health at the same time.

Prioritize gut-healing foods. Bone broth, fermented foods (sauerkraut, kefir, kimchi), and prebiotic-rich vegetables (leeks, artichokes, garlic) all support a healthy gut lining and a diverse microbiome.

Support stomach acid naturally. Start meals with a tablespoon of apple cider vinegar diluted in water, or try digestive bitters before eating. Avoid drinking large amounts of water during meals, which can dilute gastric juices.

Eat for thyroid nutrients. Focus on selenium (Brazil nuts, sardines), zinc (pumpkin seeds, oysters), iodine (seaweed, eggs), and iron (grass-fed red meat, lentils paired with vitamin C for absorption).

Manage blood sugar. Blood sugar swings put stress on the adrenals and can disrupt thyroid hormone conversion. Eating protein and fat at every meal helps keep levels stable.

Reduce gut stressors. Gluten and dairy are among the most common triggers of gut inflammation in women with autoimmune thyroid conditions. Consider a short elimination period to see how your body responds.

Take stress seriously. Chronic stress suppresses thyroid function and damages gut integrity. Rest, sleep, gentle movement, and time in nature are genuinely therapeutic here, not just nice-to-haves.

The thyroid-gut connection is a good reminder that the body does not work in isolation. When you support one system, you support the other. And when you address the root cause rather than just the symptom, the whole picture starts to shift.

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In case you missed my previous Wholesome Wednesday article: