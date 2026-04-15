Back to Wholesome by Karina Baloleanu

Back to Wholesome by Karina Baloleanu

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
A Gut Healing Marathon's avatar
A Gut Healing Marathon
2d

Super interesting! Thank you! Throughout my gut heath journey, my thyroid hormones were always good - at least according to the blood tests. But could it still be affected?

Reply
Share
1 reply by Karina Baloleanu, CFNC
JamieLivesWell's avatar
JamieLivesWell
15h

Gut health felt complicated until I simplified it - real food, slower eating, less stress. That alone made a noticeable difference.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Karina Baloleanu, CFNC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture