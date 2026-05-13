There’s a particular kind of exhaustion that comes from not being believed. The quiet, accumulated kind, where you’ve Googled your way through enough rabbit holes that you know more than you probably should, but still have no real answers. Where you’ve started to wonder if you’re the problem, if maybe you’re just too sensitive, too anxious, too focused on how you feel.

I’ve been there. And so have almost every woman I’ve worked with.

One of them told me recently that by the time she reached out, she’d stopped telling people how she felt altogether. She’d been fatigued for so long it had just become her baseline. Her bloating was so consistent she’d started buying clothes a size up. Her mood would tank every month like clockwork, and she’d accepted it as just how she was built. She was exhausted from advocating for herself and getting nowhere.

What I want to say to her, and to anyone reading this who recognizes that feeling, is this: your symptoms were never the problem. They were the message.

What symptoms actually are

In a conventional medical model, a symptom is something to manage or suppress. You have a headache, you take a painkiller. You have reflux, you take an antacid. You have anxiety, here’s a prescription.

This isn’t always wrong. Sometimes you need relief, and fast. But when the same symptoms keep coming back, or when new ones keep appearing, the goal of symptom suppression stops being helpful. Quieting the alarm doesn’t fix what triggered it.

Functional nutrition starts from a different place. Symptoms are data. They’re the body’s way of communicating that something in its environment, its inputs, or its physiology has gone out of balance. They’re specific, patterned, and often deeply logical once you understand what they’re pointing to.

Bloating that worsens in the second half of your cycle isn’t random. Morning fatigue that doesn’t lift until 11am isn’t just “not being a morning person.” Waking between 2 and 4am most nights has a physiological explanation. A mood that falls apart the week before your period is telling you something about how your hormones are clearing, or not clearing, through your gut and liver.

None of these are your fault. None of them are inevitable. They’re feedback.

Why we’ve been taught to ignore them

Most of us grew up in a culture where pushing through was the default. Tired? One more coffee. Stressed? Relax. Period pain? Take ibuprofen. There was rarely space to ask what might be underneath.

And then there’s the medical system. I don’t say this to blame anyone in it, because most GPs are doing the best they can within a structure that isn’t designed for this kind of inquiry. But conventional medicine is built around diagnosis, and diagnosis requires that something has crossed a threshold. If your labs are within range and nothing is technically broken, there’s nothing to diagnose, and therefore, officially, nothing wrong.

The problem is that the space between “nothing diagnosable” and “feeling well” can be enormous. And most women I work with have been living in that space for years.

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What happens when you start listening

When I work with a client, the first thing we do is take a long, careful look at her symptom picture as a whole. Not each symptom in isolation, but the pattern. When do things get worse? What makes them better? How do the symptoms cluster? What else was going on in her life when they started?

This part of the work matters because the body doesn’t malfunction randomly. When you look at the full picture with enough context, connections begin to emerge.

The fatigue, the bloating, the mood changes, and the skin breakouts that looked like four separate problems often turn out to have two or three underlying threads running through all of them: something in blood sugar regulation, something in gut function, something in how hormones are being metabolized. Addressing those threads is what actually moves things.

Symptoms don’t disappear because you suppressed them. They resolve because you gave the body what it was asking for.

A few examples

These are patterns that I see consistently, and that often get missed or misattributed.

Afternoon energy crashes and cravings: Often a blood sugar regulation issue, not a willpower issue. When blood sugar drops in the afternoon, your body reaches for whatever will raise it fastest, usually in the form of fast-burning carbs. This is a physiological response.

PMS that derails you for a week: Mood instability, irritability, cravings, and pain in the luteal phase can all point to how well the liver and gut are clearing estrogen. When that process is sluggish, estrogen lingers longer than it should, and progesterone doesn’t get a chance to balance it out.

Persistent bloating that’s worse by evening: Often tied to gut microbiome imbalances, low stomach acid, or impaired motility, none of which show up on standard blood panels, but all of which are real, addressable, and worth investigating.

Waking at 3am and struggling to fall back asleep: This one has a few possible roots, but a common one is blood sugar dropping overnight, triggering a cortisol response that wakes you up. If this happens to you regularly and at roughly the same time, that pattern is worth paying attention to.

None of these are things you have to simply live with.

What this means in practice

Listening to your symptoms doesn’t mean catastrophizing or running every possible test. It means learning to treat your body as a source of information rather than an obstacle.

When something feels off, the question worth asking is: what might my body be trying to communicate here? When does this happen? What makes it better or worse? What changed around the time it started?

Those questions won’t give you a diagnosis. But they’ll start to build a picture, and that picture is often where the real work begins.

Your body has been trying to talk to you. The symptoms you’ve been minimizing, apologizing for, or white-knuckling through aren’t signs that something is fundamentally wrong with you. They’re signs that something needs attention, and that’s a very different thing.

You don’t have to keep waiting to feel bad enough to deserve answers.

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If you’ve been sitting with symptoms that feel unexplained or have been dismissed, I’d love to hear what’s been showing up for you. Feel free to share in the comments or reach out directly.

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In case you missed my previous Wholesome Wednesday article: