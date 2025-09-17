The other day, I received a thoughtful message from a dear reader asking about vitamin K–rich foods during pregnancy and postpartum.

Her question made me pause. Not so much because of the “which food is best” part, but because it reminded me of something I see all the time: we often jump straight to supplements and forget that the very first supplement cabinet is our fridge.

Don’t get me wrong, supplements can be helpful, even necessary in some cases. But whenever possible, food should come first.

My weekly grocery haul

Ok, now back to our food > supplements topic.

So today, I wanted to share a bit of the why behind this:

Nutrient synergy. Whole foods aren’t just a single vitamin or mineral. They bring together vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and plant compounds that work together in ways no capsule can fully replicate. And this is such an important piece — nutrients don’t work in isolation . Sodium and potassium need to be in balance. Vitamin D relies on vitamin K and magnesium for proper absorption. One nutrient often depends on another.

Better absorption. Nutrients from food tend to be more bioavailable, meaning your body can actually use them more effectively. That’s because foods contain cofactors and enzymes that support absorption. They also provide nutrients in their natural form, unlike many supplements that use synthetic versions (think folic acid vs. folate).

Diversity matters. A wide variety of colorful, nutrient-dense foods doesn’t just provide the broadest spectrum of vitamins and minerals; it also feeds your gut microbiome, which plays a huge role in how well you absorb and use those nutrients. And we always need to think of the liver and gut: both are crucial for nutrient absorption and hormone detoxification. Because we’re not just what we eat; we’re what our bodies can do with what we eat.

More than nutrients. Food isn’t only about vitamins. It also provides protein, fat, and fiber, all essential for energy, hormone balance, gut health, and immune function.

Accessibility. Supplements can get expensive quickly, especially if we’re looking at high-quality brands that do third-party testing (which we should). I’d always rather see someone spend their budget on real food first. Seasonal produce, pantry staples, and simple meal planning can go a long way.

At the end of the day, supplements can play a supportive role, but food will always be the foundation. Because when we start with food, we’re not just filling a nutrient gap, we’re nourishing the whole system.

Tell me, do you think of your fridge as your “first supplement cabinet”?

If you’d like to dive deeper, I wrote a whole post about nutrient deficiencies, their most common causes, and where to find key nutrients in food. It’s a great companion to today’s topic.

Remember: nourishing yourself from the inside out doesn’t have to be complicated. Start with the basics, enjoy the process, and let your food do the heavy lifting.

