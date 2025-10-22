Why You’re Not Losing Weight (And What To Do Instead)
Calories in, calories out: Is it really that simple?
Weight loss is often reduced to a simple equation: eat less, move more. But if it were really that simple, nobody would struggle.
As a Functional Nutrition Counselor, I take a different approach. I don’t count calories or hand out restrictive meal plans that promise quick fixes (and often deliver quick rebounds). Instead, I look at why your body is resisting weight loss and address those root causes. Because real, sustainable results come from supporting your body, not fighting against it.
You’re eating healthy, moving your body… and still not seeing results.
If this sounds familiar, you’re not alone. Weight loss isn’t just about cutting calories or exercising more. When your body is holding onto weight, there’s usually a deeper reason. Here are some of the most common ones I see:
1. Lack of sleep
Sleep is when your body repairs itself, balances hormones, and regulates metabolism. Without enough quality rest, your weight loss efforts can stall.
When sleep is poor:
Cortisol, your stress hormone, rises, leading to higher blood sugar and more fat storage, especially around the midsection.
Insulin sensitivity drops, making your body more likely to store fat instead of burn it.
Hunger hormones like ghrelin and leptin get out of balance, increasing cravings for sugar and processed carbs while reducing feelings of fullness.
Prioritizing sleep (even small improvements) can have a big impact on metabolism and cravings.
2. Thyroid imbalance
Your thyroid is like the control center for metabolism. If it’s underactive (hypothyroidism), weight loss can feel impossible.
Signs your thyroid might be playing a role:
Fatigue, sluggishness, or brain fog
Feeling cold all the time
Dry skin, thinning hair, or constipation
Unexplained weight gain or difficulty losing weight
If any of these sound familiar, consider asking for a full thyroid panel (not just TSH!) to check if your thyroid is functioning optimally.
3. Chronic stress
Stress isn’t just emotional — it directly affects your body’s ability to lose weight.
When stress is ongoing:
Cortisol stays elevated, increasing blood sugar and insulin resistance.
Your body prioritizes fat storage, especially around your belly, as a survival mechanism.
Cravings for sugar and processed foods increase, making balanced meals harder to stick with.
Supporting your body with stress management, through movement, breathwork, mindfulness, and reducing unnecessary stressors, can make a noticeable difference.
4. Not enough protein
Protein is essential for building and maintaining muscle, which directly impacts metabolism.
Eating enough protein helps:
Preserve lean muscle mass, keeping your metabolism efficient
Stabilize blood sugar, preventing energy crashes and cravings
Increase satiety, so you feel full longer and snack less mindlessly
Many women unknowingly under-eat protein. A simple goal: aim for at least 20–30g per meal to support metabolism and muscle health.
5. Eating too little
Severe calorie restriction can backfire. When your body doesn’t get enough fuel, it slows metabolism and holds onto fat.
Extreme restriction can:
Slow your metabolism as your body conserves energy
Increase muscle loss, lowering calorie burn, and potentially causing inflammation and hormonal imbalance
Raise hunger hormones, making cravings and overeating more likely
Instead of cutting calories drastically, focus on nourishing your body with the right nutrients and giving it what it needs to function optimally.
Weight loss isn’t about willpower or deprivation. It’s about understanding your body and addressing the root causes that are keeping it from functioning optimally. Sleep, thyroid health, stress management, protein intake, and nourishing (not starving) your body are all foundational steps to finally seeing sustainable results.
