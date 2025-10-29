After the pandemic, right before my daughter turned two, we moved countries to Barcelona. Everyone who heard the news told me how amazing that must be… the sea, the sunshine, the slower pace of life. And while all of that was true, and I was grateful, my body was telling a completely different story.

I was going through one of the hardest health periods of my life: burnout, low thyroid function, mold exposure, and deep exhaustion.

Late summer beach days in Castelldefels, 2022

I remember getting my thyroid labs back for the first time and seeing my TSH at 4.5. Because the lab range went up to 5, I was told it was “normal.” Yet I had every classic hypothyroid symptom: fatigue, brain fog, dry skin, and feeling cold all the time.

The second time I tested, my TSH had climbed to 8.9. The doctor said, “Yes, it’s technically out of range, but between 5 and 10 we don’t do anything. We just wait and see.”

That phrase, “wait and see,” didn’t make sense when my body was already telling me something was wrong.

As I began studying functional nutrition, I finally understood why I was so symptomatic when everything was supposedly “in range.”

How lab ranges are actually determined

Conventional lab ranges are based on the average of the population used to establish them, not on what’s considered optimal health.

But here’s the catch: if most of that population is dealing with stress, poor diet, or early metabolic issues, the range reflects what’s common, not necessarily what’s optimal.

To make things more confusing, each lab creates its own reference range based on the population it samples. That’s why your TSH might be considered normal in one lab and slightly elevated in another.

Functional vs. conventional ranges

While standard lab ranges are designed to diagnose disease, functional ranges are used to detect imbalance before it becomes disease.

For example, conventional medicine might only flag blood glucose above 100 mg/dL as abnormal, but functional ranges see anything above 80–90 as a sign to look deeper, because insulin resistance may have been developing quietly for years.

Or, take ferritin: you might be told your levels are “fine” at 20 ng/mL because they fall within the lab’s range, but functionally, that’s far too low to support healthy energy, thyroid function, or hair growth.

It’s also important to remember that health exists on a continuum. It’s not like at a TSH of 4.5 you’re healthy, and at 4.6 you’re sick. Conventional lab ranges are designed to separate health from disease — two extremes of the spectrum. But between them lies a huge window of opportunity: a space to detect imbalances early, make small changes, and prevent dysfunction before it becomes pathology. Functional ranges help us identify these early signs so we can act sooner.

Labs are just a snapshot in time

Serum labs reflect a single moment, one tiny snapshot of what was happening in your body that day. They can fluctuate for many reasons, so interpretation always requires context.

It’s important to ask questions like:

What was happening when this lab was drawn?

Were you fighting a cold?

How did you sleep the night before?

Were you fasting or stressed?

When was the last time you ate?

All of these factors can influence results and shift numbers temporarily. That’s why a “high” or “low” result doesn’t always equal dysfunction, and why one single lab value never tells the full story.

Looking at the whole picture

Serum labs should never be interpreted in isolation.

We don’t just look at fasting glucose and draw conclusions. We pair it with fasting insulin, HbA1C, and the HOMA-IR index to understand how your blood sugar is truly being regulated.

We don’t just look at iron, but also ferritin, iron saturation, transferrin, and other markers that reveal how your body is managing and storing it.

That bigger picture helps connect the dots between your symptoms, your story, and your physiology.

So, what does “normal” really mean?

In a world where being metabolically unhealthy has become the norm, we have to ask: What does “normal” even mean?

That’s why context matters. Numbers are just one part of the story, a single snapshot in a much bigger picture.

When I look at labs today, I don’t just see the data. I look at the story those numbers are trying to tell: your energy, sleep, digestion, cycle patterns, stress load, and how you actually feel day to day.

Because optimal health isn’t just about being within range.

It’s about feeling grounded, energized, and at home in your body.

Numbers matter. But context and story matter more.

