Back to Wholesome by Karina Baloleanu

Nicholas Westfall
I love the last section of this article in particular! One other thing you could add to the conversation is the re-framing of stress. In this amazing book, “The Upside of Stress,” the researcher writes about a ton of research showing how beneficial stress can be and how it’s not something to avoid, but something to re-framed.

While it’s true that people with low stress tend to live longer than people with high stress, if you stratify the data even further, there’s a group living longer than both.

People who have high stress, but view the stress more positively live longer and - the researchers would suggest - healthier and happier lives than both groups.

Then, the question my PE students ask me is, “Define ‘viewing stress more positively’ for us.” So, the researchers, in this now replicated study, defined it as people who viewed stress as a challenge. Something they can learn and grow from.

Life is a lot about how you view it - according to many behavioral psychologists.

If you add some of the re-framing exercises from those experiments - in addition to your blood sugar nutritional approach - I think you can help even more people! It’s certainly made a huge difference in my classroom.

