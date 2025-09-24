Why Stress Is Hitting You Harder Than You Think
Not just deadlines and arguments — stress shows up in surprising ways.
When we talk about stress, most of us immediately think of arguments, deadlines, or that nagging colleague at work. But stress isn’t just the occasional fight or a tight deadline — it’s much broader than that, and our bodies feel it in more ways than we often realize.
Before we dive in, let’s unpack what stress can really mean. There are countless life situations that can push our adrenal hormones to their limits. Some that come to mind include:
Parenting, especially more than one small child, a child with special needs, or without support
Single parenting
An unhappy marriage or divorce
Caring for an ailing parent
Stressful work conditions or self-employment
Odd work patterns that disrupt a daily rhythm
Drug or alcohol use
Poor sleep, lack of sleep, or staying up late
Nutrient-deficient food choices
Being a perfectionist
Sustained emotional trauma or grief
Major surgery, serious burns, or head trauma
Loss of a job or abrupt financial changes
Repeated chemical exposure
Overexercising
And there’s more. Stress doesn’t just come from individual life circumstances — it’s also influenced by systemic and social factors:
Systemic oppression: Marginalized individuals may face chronic stress due to discrimination and unequal access to resources.
Socioeconomic factors: Economic instability and difficulty meeting basic needs create chronic stress.
Racial and ethnic disparities: Experiences of microaggressions, racism, and prejudice increase stress and affect health.
Gender-based stress: Sexism, gender inequities, and gender-based violence contribute to ongoing stress.
Healthcare access: Limited access to affordable, quality care can create additional stress.
Stress can also be structural or biochemical:
Structural stress comes from everyday wear and tear on the body:
Poor posture
Repetitive motion
Trauma or injury
Excessive exertion
Imbalances in alignment
Weight distribution impacting joints
Biochemical stress affects pathways and systems in the body:
Nutrient deficiencies or imbalances (low-fat diets, skipping meals, missing salts like potassium)
Toxins and pollutants
Oxidative stress
Hormonal imbalances
Inflammation
Metabolic imbalances
Infections (bacterial, viral, fungal, parasitic)
That’s… a lot. And all of this contributes to a bombardment of stress on our bodies and minds every single day.
While we can’t erase all of it, we can identify it, understand it, and create support for the areas where it shows up. Chronic stress may not always look like a disease, but it does affect our adrenal hormones, and when those hormones dip, we see signs in the body and mind:
Chronic fatigue (“tired all the time”)
Low blood sugar or low blood pressure
Dizziness or lightheadedness
Muscle and joint pain
Recurrent infections, allergies, or asthma
Irregular menstrual cycles or infertility
Low libido
Headaches, hair loss, dry skin
Anxiety, panic attacks, or depression
Sleeplessness or insomnia
Heart palpitations
Trouble bouncing back from stressful situations
Cold or heat intolerance
Sweet or salty cravings
Chemical sensitivities
Many of these symptoms overlap with other hormonal imbalances, like thyroid issues, because all hormones are connected, even when each is distinct.
The point here isn’t to scare you, but to expand how we think about stress. It’s everywhere, and it’s relentless. And that means our goal isn’t to “get rid of stress” (because we can’t), but to build resilience. Healing happens in a body that feels safe and supported — not one that’s constantly in fight-or-flight.
So, start noticing stress where it shows up in your life, big and small, and take small steps to build your resilience. Your body, mind, and hormones will thank you.
This conversation about stress feels especially timely with the holidays coming up, when routines shift and pressure tends to build. It’s a season that tends to magnify stress, so it’s the perfect time to start building resilience.
Thriving Through the Holidays: A Live Workshop
The holidays can be wonderful, but let’s be honest, they can also be their own special kind of stress. Extra social commitments, disrupted routines, endless food temptations, travel, family dynamics… it’s no wonder our nervous systems and hormones can feel the pressure this time of year.
That’s why I’m hosting a special live workshop for Blood Sugar Method members:
✨ Thriving Through the Holidays: Real Food & Hormone-Smart Strategies
We’ll talk about how to:
Minimize mood swings and energy crashes
Stay grounded when routines go out the window
Enjoy holiday foods mindfully (without falling into “all or nothing” habits)
Support your nervous system and digestion under stress
I’ll also walk you through real-food strategies for blood sugar balance, hormone-friendly routines, and stress management tools that actually work when life gets busy.
And of course, I’ll be answering your questions live, so bring the things you’re most worried about as the holiday season approaches.
👉 This event is exclusively for Blood Sugar Method members. If you’re not yet a member, you can sign up here.
I love the last section of this article in particular! One other thing you could add to the conversation is the re-framing of stress. In this amazing book, “The Upside of Stress,” the researcher writes about a ton of research showing how beneficial stress can be and how it’s not something to avoid, but something to re-framed.
While it’s true that people with low stress tend to live longer than people with high stress, if you stratify the data even further, there’s a group living longer than both.
People who have high stress, but view the stress more positively live longer and - the researchers would suggest - healthier and happier lives than both groups.
Then, the question my PE students ask me is, “Define ‘viewing stress more positively’ for us.” So, the researchers, in this now replicated study, defined it as people who viewed stress as a challenge. Something they can learn and grow from.
Life is a lot about how you view it - according to many behavioral psychologists.
If you add some of the re-framing exercises from those experiments - in addition to your blood sugar nutritional approach - I think you can help even more people! It’s certainly made a huge difference in my classroom.