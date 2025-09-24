When we talk about stress, most of us immediately think of arguments, deadlines, or that nagging colleague at work. But stress isn’t just the occasional fight or a tight deadline — it’s much broader than that, and our bodies feel it in more ways than we often realize.

Before we dive in, let’s unpack what stress can really mean. There are countless life situations that can push our adrenal hormones to their limits. Some that come to mind include:

Parenting, especially more than one small child, a child with special needs, or without support

Single parenting

An unhappy marriage or divorce

Caring for an ailing parent

Stressful work conditions or self-employment

Odd work patterns that disrupt a daily rhythm

Drug or alcohol use

Poor sleep, lack of sleep, or staying up late

Nutrient-deficient food choices

Being a perfectionist

Sustained emotional trauma or grief

Major surgery, serious burns, or head trauma

Loss of a job or abrupt financial changes

Repeated chemical exposure

Overexercising

And there’s more. Stress doesn’t just come from individual life circumstances — it’s also influenced by systemic and social factors:

Systemic oppression: Marginalized individuals may face chronic stress due to discrimination and unequal access to resources.

Socioeconomic factors: Economic instability and difficulty meeting basic needs create chronic stress.

Racial and ethnic disparities: Experiences of microaggressions, racism, and prejudice increase stress and affect health.

Gender-based stress: Sexism, gender inequities, and gender-based violence contribute to ongoing stress.

Healthcare access: Limited access to affordable, quality care can create additional stress.

Stress can also be structural or biochemical:

Structural stress comes from everyday wear and tear on the body:

Poor posture

Repetitive motion

Trauma or injury

Excessive exertion

Imbalances in alignment

Weight distribution impacting joints

Biochemical stress affects pathways and systems in the body:

Nutrient deficiencies or imbalances (low-fat diets, skipping meals, missing salts like potassium)

Toxins and pollutants

Oxidative stress

Hormonal imbalances

Inflammation

Metabolic imbalances

Infections (bacterial, viral, fungal, parasitic)

That’s… a lot. And all of this contributes to a bombardment of stress on our bodies and minds every single day.

While we can’t erase all of it, we can identify it, understand it, and create support for the areas where it shows up. Chronic stress may not always look like a disease, but it does affect our adrenal hormones, and when those hormones dip, we see signs in the body and mind:

Chronic fatigue (“tired all the time”)

Low blood sugar or low blood pressure

Dizziness or lightheadedness

Muscle and joint pain

Recurrent infections, allergies, or asthma

Irregular menstrual cycles or infertility

Low libido

Headaches, hair loss, dry skin

Anxiety, panic attacks, or depression

Sleeplessness or insomnia

Heart palpitations

Trouble bouncing back from stressful situations

Cold or heat intolerance

Sweet or salty cravings

Chemical sensitivities

Many of these symptoms overlap with other hormonal imbalances, like thyroid issues, because all hormones are connected, even when each is distinct.

The point here isn’t to scare you, but to expand how we think about stress. It’s everywhere, and it’s relentless. And that means our goal isn’t to “get rid of stress” (because we can’t), but to build resilience. Healing happens in a body that feels safe and supported — not one that’s constantly in fight-or-flight.

So, start noticing stress where it shows up in your life, big and small, and take small steps to build your resilience. Your body, mind, and hormones will thank you.

