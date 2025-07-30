was one of the very first people I connected with here on Substack, and her work instantly resonated. Her thoughtful writing, rooted in both

, offers a depth and clarity I wish I had access to years ago.

I also studied psychology and mental health, and back then, there was hardly any mention of how things like food, inflammation, or blood sugar might impact the brain or how healing could begin in the body. Sophie’s perspective brings all of that into focus.

Reading her reflections and seeing the healthy rhythms that were instilled in her from such a young age always leaves me feeling hopeful. It makes me think about the kind of roots I want to plant for my own daughter. Her work is a beautiful reminder that healing doesn’t always start in a clinic or with a diagnosis — it can begin in the kitchen, under the sun, in the garden, through movement, nourishment, and connection.

I hope you enjoy getting to know Sophie and her philosophy on health as much as I did.

Meet Sophie, Clinical Mental Health Counseling student

Q: For those just discovering your work, can you introduce yourself and share what drew you to explore the connection between metabolic health and mental wellbeing?



Hi! My name is Sophie Francis, and I’m passionate about the deep connection between mind, body, food, and nature. I’ve always been interested in health and wellness, but it was in college when I began to put the pieces together and see mental health and physical health as more connected than any of my professors had ever talked about. I encountered story after story of people who never experienced true healing until they worked with a functional practitioner who understood the deeper issue. When I learned about the profound role of metabolic health in mental illness, I knew this was a missing link in mental healthcare. I decided to pursue a Masters in Clinical Mental Counseling so I could be a part of this exciting new discovery.

Q: Many people think of mental health and physical health as two separate things. What helped you begin to see them as deeply interconnected, and how do you explain that connection to others now?

Many people think of the mind and body as two separate entities because that’s how our medical system has treated them for so long. If you’re sad, you see a psychiatrist; if you're having heart problems, you see a cardiologist; if you’re having back pain, you see a physical therapist. None of these practitioners communicate with each other, so none of them would think that any of your symptoms are connected (you probably wouldn’t tell your cardiologist about your emotional suffering, anyway).

But this is where the system falls short, because indeed all of those symptoms (sadness, back pain, and heart issues) could very well be traced back to a root cause(s). We know these things are connected because of the way our cells produce energy. Mitochondria are the tiny power plants in your cells that generate energy (ATP). If they’re not working properly, your brain cells don’t get the energy they need to function—and this leads to the symptoms we recognize as depression, anxiety, brain fog, and even severe psychiatric conditions. Nearly everyone with a mental illness has mitochondrial dysfunction, which is also the root cause of the chronic conditions we know all too well: diabetes, heart disease, Alzheimers, PCOS, and many more.

Q: You bring together scientific research and ancestral wisdom in your writing. How do these two worlds inform each other in your view, and why do you think both are important for mental wellness?

I love this question! Many of the current health problems we face are due to a disconnect between our ancestors’ lifestyles and the modern lifestyle. Scientific research often affirms what was once intuitive knowledge for our ancestors. For example, getting sunlight is hugely beneficial for supporting our mood and metabolism. Our ancestors might say, Well duh! We live outside! Humans are meant to be connected to the Earth. I find that thinking about things from an evolutionary perspective is one of the easiest and most reliable ways to tell if something is a health fad or a health necessity.

Q: Your newsletter, Well on Your Way , is such a thoughtful resource. What are some of the core ideas you hope readers take away from it, especially those who are just starting to think about their mental health in a more holistic way?

Honestly, I believe shifting to ancestral-systems thinking is one of the most important ideas for readers to take away from my newsletter. I’m purposely picking a “shift in thinking” because that’s what it takes to begin making real lifestyle changes to improve your mental and physical health. No one piece of advice from Well on Your Way will change your life over night. But by slowly shifting your thinking to start “seeing the whole picture” will change your life.

Q: Are there any patterns or blind spots you’ve noticed in the mainstream mental health conversation that you feel need more attention?

So many! But a huge pattern is an overreliance on medication. Psychiatry still treats symptoms rather than causes. Most patients are prescribed psychiatric meds without ever being assessed for metabolic health, gut function, nutrient deficiencies, or environmental factors. Someone with undiagnosed Celiac disease might be treated for depression and anxiety for years with SSRIs while the root cause (an inflammatory + allergic response to gluten) goes unaddressed.

Medications can help some people, in certain situations, and (ideally) for short periods of time. But it shouldn’t be the first (or only) solution.



Share

Q: What kind of impact do you hope your writing will have, whether on someone just starting to explore metabolic health, or on the broader conversation around mental wellness?

I hope my writing helps give people hope. The connection between mental and metabolic health is empowering, because it’s never too late to make lifestyle changes to improve the energy of your cells. In the mainstream narrative, we’re told that depression is a brain disease, and that you must be medicated for life. Not so! By getting back to the basics–eating whole foods, getting outside, prioritizing social connection–your life can change for the better. I hope people find great hope in that.

What’s one daily ritual or habit that helps you feel grounded or energized?

Making movement an integral part of every day. In my life, not a day goes by without some sort of movement–whether that’s walking, lifting, or simply working out in the garden. I never fail to be more energized after a walk–especially if it’s in nature!

Q: What’s a piece of advice you often return to in your own life or work?

It all comes back to connection. Whether I’m feeling tired, burnt out, lonely, or a little lost, I remind myself the importance of reconnecting to the things that matter: nature, real food, deep relationships, sunlight, meaningful work. This advice doesn’t fail me very often.

Q: What’s bringing you joy or peace these days?

This summer I’ve been finding joy in creating a food forest/permaculture garden in my backyard. Digging my hands in the dirt and actively participating in the living world has been healing in more ways than one!

Q: Is there a book, podcast, or resource you’re currently enjoying and would recommend?

I recently finished reading The Connection Cure: A Better Way of Thinking About Medicine and Healing, and it was fabulous! It chronicles the social prescribing movement, and how lifestyle medicine – such as spending time in nature and fostering belonging – is undervalued über-important.

Q: Anything else you’re loving right now that you’d like to share?

I’ll throw out my go-to snack/dessert right now: ripe, juicy peaches with cottage cheese! If you live in an area with access to fresh peaches right now, you’ve got to try this combination. It’s a sweet-but-not-too-sweet, creamy, satiating delight!

Q: Ways people can connect with you:

Right now, I’m most active on Substack at sophiefrancis.substack.com. If you’ve enjoyed this Q&A, I’d love for you to join the Well on Your Way community!

This Q&A is such a powerful reminder that mental health is never just about the mind. It’s about how we live, how we eat, how we connect—and how our cells are doing, deep beneath the surface. Whether you're just starting to explore this connection or have been in this space for a while, I think you’ll find Sophie’s perspective grounding, hopeful, and refreshingly clear. I’m so grateful she shared her time and wisdom with us. Be sure to check out her newsletter, Well on Your Way, if you haven’t already.

Leave a comment

If you’re looking for additional support or ways to deepen your wellness journey, here are a few special opportunities I’m excited to share with you:

A full-body, full-heart reset rooted in female biology, ancestral wisdom, and modern science. Perfect for anyone moving through burnout, feeling stuck, or craving a meaningful pause.

Nov 26–30, 2025 | Casa Na Ferraria, near Lisbon

Use code KARINA for 5% off.

The Women’s Biohacking Retreat in Portugal

A self-paced, practical course offering evidence-based guidance and community support to help you make lasting food and lifestyle changes. Ideal if you want to balance blood sugar and feel better.

Check it out here and feel free to ask me any questions!

The Blood Sugar Method Course

Ready to get clarity around energy, mood, hormones, or gut health? I’m offering 10% off my Initial 1:1 Package through August 31.

This includes a deep-dive intake session, personalized nutrition planning, follow-up, and email support between sessions.

Book your free Discovery Call here.

In case you missed my previous Wholesome Wednesday article: