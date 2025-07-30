Back to Wholesome by Karina Baloleanu

Discussion about this post

Philipp Maerzhaeuser
15h

Thank you for sharing this insightful interview.

It reminded me that experts from various professions are trained to think in a silo-style, almost disregarding aspects outside their expertise.

The human mind and body are so closely connected that any misalignment in one will have an impact on the other. Sophie explains very convincingly that a holistic approach to our health benefits both the body and mind.

And as Bronce already pointed out, in many cases this does not requite medication, but basic human needs, such as consistent movement, good nutrition, socializing and more.

Beth Bollinger
1d

Thank you for this interview, Karina! It is so nice to learn more about Sophie and her passion for mental health. The connection between metabolic health and mental health is a profound one and too often overlooked. This is such a timely and important topic and I appreciate you both so much 🧡

