This week on Wholesome Perspectives, I’m honored to introduce someone who has played a meaningful role in my own journey — Sarah Avilla Before I stepped into the world of functional nutrition myself, Sarah was my counselor. Over the years, she’s become not just a trusted practitioner, but also a friend, mentor, and a steady source of inspiration.

As I’ve been moving at a slower pace these past few weeks, taking time for rest and being more present with my family, I’m so grateful to leave you in good company with these Wholesome Perspectives conversations. This series continues to be one of my favorite ways to highlight women whose work is deeply aligned, honest, and heart-led.

Sarah is an Integrative Wellness Coach who supports women at the powerful intersection of functional nutrition, emotional regulation, and nervous system healing. In our conversation, she shares how her own experience with burnout shaped the way she works today, why creating safety in the body is key to lasting change, and how syncing with our cycles can be one of the most liberating shifts we make.

I hope you enjoy getting to know Sarah as much as I have. Let’s dive in.

Meet Sarah Avilla, Integrative Wellness Coach

Q: For those just discovering your work, can you share a little about yourself and how you support women through your integrative wellness practice?

Hi, I’m Sarah. I help women feel confident, energized, and live with more ease.

I’m in my late 30s, a mom to a very energetic five-year-old boy, and someone who spent over a decade caught in cycles of burnout, constantly tying my worth to what I produced or achieved. That lived experience is what led me to the work I do now.

In my practice, I support women in getting out of chronic stress and into a more regulated, sustainable way of living. We start with the physical foundations, like nutrition, gut health, blood sugar balance, because your body needs to be nourished in order to heal. But we also go deeper.

Most of the women I work with have been stuck in high-functioning survival mode for years. They’ve done the diets, the protocols, the therapy, but they still feel off. That’s often because their nervous system is still on high alert, responding to old emotional patterns that were wired in long ago.

Together, we uncover and start to rewire those patterns—things like perfectionism, people-pleasing, achievement addiction, and the “good girl” programming so many of us internalized early on. These patterns don’t just impact how we feel emotionally, they show up physically too, often as fatigue, anxiety, hormone imbalances, or digestive issues.

My work bridges the gap between the physical and emotional body so healing doesn’t just mean symptom relief, but a deeper reconnection to yourself, your needs, and your sense of worth.

Q: You work at the intersection of functional nutrition, emotional regulation, and nervous system care. What inspired you to bring these pieces together, and how has your personal journey shaped the way you work today?

My personal journey is the reason I do this work and why I approach it the way I do.

It started back in 2014 when I began paying closer attention to what I was eating. Just adding more whole foods and vegetables made a noticeable difference. My bloating improved, my cystic acne started to clear, and I began to feel more like myself. That simple shift sparked a deep curiosity about how food impacts how we feel, which led me to become certified as an Integrative Nutrition Health Coach and later as a Functional Nutrition Counselor.

But a few years into coaching, I noticed a pattern. My clients were making all the right changes—eating well, taking supplements, sleeping better—but many of them were still feeling anxious, overwhelmed, or burnt out. Their nervous systems were stuck in fight or flight. I saw the same thing in myself. I had cleaned up my diet and was doing everything “right,” but I still felt stuck, especially around my work, self-worth, and emotional reactivity. Eventually, I stepped back from coaching to focus on my own healing.

That’s when I found EFT. Working one-on-one with a practitioner changed everything. It helped me regulate my nervous system, trust myself again, and shift long-standing patterns of perfectionism, overthinking, and anxiety. I started feeling more grounded in who I was. Not just physically better, but emotionally stronger.

It became clear that for women who have lived in chronic stress for years and have internalized the pressure to perform, to be good, or to prove their worth, the nervous system is often the missing link. You can eat all the right things and still feel off if your body doesn’t feel safe.

That’s why I now combine functional nutrition with nervous system regulation and emotional pattern work. It allows me to support women in a deeper, more sustainable way. We focus on reconnecting with the body, rewiring old patterns, and creating a sense of safety from the inside out. My clients learn how to feel better physically, but also how to trust themselves and build a sense of worth that isn’t dependent on external validation.

Q: Many women feel like they’re doing everything right, but still don’t feel well. What are some signs that someone might benefit from this kind of integrative support, even if they can’t quite put their finger on what’s missing?

I actually prefer when clients don’t come in with all the answers. Sometimes, the more we try to intellectualize what’s going on, the more disconnected we become from what we’re actually feeling. Healing isn’t always about understanding why something happened—it’s about creating enough safety in the body to be with what’s coming up.

We can’t always control what’s happening outside of us, but we can shift how our body responds. And that shift often starts with noticing the signs.

These are some of the most common signs I see in the women I work with. You’ll notice most of them are emotional—because underneath the physical symptoms, there’s often a dysregulated nervous system trying to protect you:

Signs someone may benefit from this kind of integrative support include:

Getting stuck in familiar patterns that feel hard to break, no matter how much effort is put into changing them

Feeling anxiety or unease even when nothing is “technically” wrong

Emotional reactivity—snapping, shutting down, or spiraling into overthinking without knowing why

Struggling to set boundaries, speak up, or take action without guilt or fear

Freezing or procrastinating when it’s time to do something supportive or nourishing

Physical symptoms like fatigue, bloating, painful cycles, or inflammation that persist despite normal lab results

Feeling like therapy helped with awareness, but wanting something more embodied and action-oriented

Noticing perfectionism, achievement addiction, or people-pleasing continue to drive stress, burnout, or disconnection

Feeling resistance, fear, or shame when trying to rest, receive support, or slow down

You don’t need to fully understand what’s happening to begin. Sometimes, just naming that something feels off and being open to exploring it through both the body and the nervous system is enough to create real, meaningful change.

Q: EFT tapping plays a big role in your work. For someone unfamiliar with it, how would you explain what it is, and why it can be such a powerful tool for emotional healing?

EFT, or Emotional Freedom Techniques, is a mind-body tool that helps calm the nervous system and rewire emotional patterns that are keeping you stuck. It’s often called “tapping” because it involves gently tapping on specific acupressure points while you bring awareness to what you’re feeling, whether that’s stress, anxiety, fear, or even self-doubt.

What makes it so powerful is that it doesn’t bypass your experience, it meets you in it. Instead of trying to force yourself to think positively or just “get over it,” tapping helps your body feel safe enough to let go.

I started using EFT when I realized that many of the women I worked with (myself included) knew what they needed to do, but couldn’t follow through because their nervous system was still stuck in old survival patterns. Things like perfectionism, people-pleasing, emotional reactivity, and procrastination aren’t just habits, they’re protective responses. Tapping helps shift those responses at the root, by calming the stress response in real time and creating new, more supportive neural pathways.

It’s gentle but deep work and when used consistently, it can help you feel more regulated, more grounded in your body, and more in control of how you respond to life.

Q: You touched on cycle syncing as part of your approach. In what ways has it shifted your perspective on healing or changed how you support your clients?

I’ll be honest, I didn’t pay much attention to my cycle beyond period management until fairly recently. But learning how our hormones shift our cognitive state, energy, stress resilience, and emotional patterns throughout the month has completely changed how I approach both my own well-being and how I support my clients.

Most of the women I work with are driven, high-capacity, and ambitious. They are the women you call on to “get shit done”. But that drive often comes at the expense of their well-being because they’re expecting themselves to operate the same way every single day, regardless of where they’re at in their cycle. That’s not how our bodies work.

Cycle syncing has helped me understand that feeling low energy, low motivation, or less social isn’t because there is something inherently wrong with me. It’s not that I’m lazy or uncommitted, it’s that my body is in a different phase that’s asking for something else. When we learn to honor that, we can stop fighting ourselves and start working with our biology.

Cycle syncing has helped my clients align their work, schedules, and self-care with the natural rhythm of their cycle, so they can tap into their creativity, focus, and leadership without burning out. It has allowed them to start doing things differently and more strategically and has helped them create more ease, less stress and a whole lot more permission to stop forcing what’s not flowing, without beating themselves up.

Q: What’s one daily ritual or habit that helps you feel grounded or energized?

Definitely a morning walk and a blood sugar balancing breakfast that usually consists of 3 eggs, smoked salmon or chicken sausage, sauteed greens, a forkful of sauerkraut or kimchi and a few slices of apples or strawberries.

Q: What’s a piece of advice you often return to in your own life or work?

Slow down to speed up. It’s something I have to remind myself of often, especially when I feel the urge to push through or keep going just because I think I should. In my own healing and in the work I do with clients, I’ve seen that real change doesn’t happen when we’re rushing or forcing, it happens when we give ourselves space to actually feel, process, and listen.

Slowing down helps me check in with what I actually need instead of defaulting to old patterns. It helps me show up with more clarity and intention, whether that’s in parenting, work, or taking care of myself.

Q: What’s bringing you joy or peace these days?

Lately, it’s been the small, intentional things that bring me the most joy—like sitting down with a beautiful cookbook and choosing recipes based on what actually sounds good, not just what’s easy or efficient. That little ritual has brought so much creativity and calm back into my week.

And something that’s been surprisingly fulfilling is learning new things with my husband, like getting our Airbnb up and running and dreaming up ways to make it a truly special, grounding experience for the people who stay with us. It’s been a fun project that lets us be creative together and think about what we find nourishing and then offer that to others.

Q: I s there a book, podcast, or resource you’re currently enjoying and would recommend?

I’m fascinated by the brain, neuroscience and manifestation. I really love The Source: The secrets of the universe, the science of the brain by Dr. Tara Swart and a book I’ve had on my shelf but have not yet read is Mind Magic: The Neuroscience of Manifestation and How it Changes Everything by James R. Doty, MD

Q: Ways people can connect with you:

If you’re interested in this work, you can book a discovery call with me here: https://l.bttr.to/JWNlA

You can find me on instagram: @sarahavillawellness

My website is www.sarahavilla.com

Leave a comment

I’m so grateful to have shared this space with Sarah and to spotlight the depth and compassion she brings to her work. Her story is a reminder that healing isn’t just about doing more — it’s about doing differently, with more awareness, softness, and self-trust.

If any part of Sarah’s journey resonated with you, I encourage you to follow her work, explore her resources, or book a discovery call to see how she might support you.

Share

If you’re looking for additional support or ways to deepen your wellness journey, here are a few special opportunities I’m excited to share with you:

A full-body, full-heart reset rooted in female biology, ancestral wisdom, and modern science. Perfect for anyone moving through burnout, feeling stuck, or craving a meaningful pause.

Nov 26–30, 2025 | Casa Na Ferraria, near Lisbon

Use code KARINA for 5% off.

A self-paced, practical course offering evidence-based guidance and community support to help you make lasting food and lifestyle changes. Ideal if you want to balance blood sugar and feel better.

Check it out here and feel free to ask me any questions!

Ready to get clarity around energy, mood, hormones, or gut health? I’m offering 10% off my Initial 1:1 Package through August 31.

This includes a deep-dive intake session, personalized nutrition planning, follow-up, and email support between sessions.

Book your free Discovery Call here.

In case you missed my previous Wholesome Wednesday article: