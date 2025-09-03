One of my favorite things about this work is the women it has brought into my life—women who not only share similar passions, but who have also walked through their own fires and come out with wisdom to share.

is one of those women. From our earliest conversations, I felt an instant resonance with her mix of honesty, curiosity, and boldness. Over the years, that connection has grown into friendship—and now, collaboration.

Before I tell you more about what we’ve been building together, I wanted to give you a chance to meet her here first. I know you’ll find her story as grounding and inspiring as I do.

And if you stick with us to the end, you’ll also be the very first to hear about something we’ve been quietly working on behind the scenes—something created for women who’ve “tried it all” and are ready for a new way forward.

Meet Aneta Zubek

Q: Aneta, welcome! You and I go back to the days when you were Biohacking Mom on Instagram , and I’ve loved watching you continue to grow over the years. I admire that you’re a multi-passionate entrepreneur, and that everything you teach comes from your own lived experience. Can you share a little about your story and healing journey, and how it shaped the work you do today?

Thank you, Karina. It’s been a wild evolution—from detachment, overachieving, and constant corporate stress… to softening into my body and finally remembering what real health feels like.

My journey began after becoming a mum. Back then, I thought that was “the end.” But it turned out to be THE beginning. I hit a wall—burned out, inflamed, overweight, emotionally numb. I thought I was doing everything “right:” smoothies, oatmeals, supplements, the hustle, always being “the nice girl.” But my body was screaming. Add in postpartum depletion, and I found myself in a dark, heavy place. I truly believed joy had left the world. I couldn’t even recognize the woman I had become.

Then—by some strange wink from the universe—I stumbled across biohacking. And I went in hard, 150%. That was the only way I knew how. Yes, the male-centered version brought some results… but it also left me disconnected, rigid, and exhausted. I kept asking myself: Is this really what healing is supposed to feel like? Am I meant to push through, restrict, override my body day after day—even when it’s begging for rest?

Everything shifted when I reconnected with my cycle, my nervous system, and ancestral ways of living—layered with deep, root-cause detox. That’s when things truly started to change.

Now, everything I teach comes from that place—not perfection, but deep remembering. Rooted in the knowledge, the rhythm, and the community I wish I had back then.

And from that space, beautiful things have grown. I’m currently becoming a certified transformational coach, and building two heart-led businesses rooted in low-tox living. All while being a present, intentional mum to my 3.5-year-old son. I’ve taken radical steps to rearrange my life around him and what he needs most now—and that feels like liberation.

So yes, my story brought me exactly here. It was intense. It was hard. It felt hopeless at times. But without the burnout, the postpartum depression, the 16kg weight gain, the acne, the SIBO, the anemia… and the abuse I faced in my earlier life…I wouldn’t be who I am today.

And honestly? I’m grateful for all of it. Even if it took a lot of tears, pain—and more than a few moments of screaming and swearing to get here. ;)

Q: You wear many hats, and one of the most recent is that of a mindset / transformational coach. What mindset shifts have been most powerful in your own healing and in your clients’ transformations?

Gosh—so many. After doing this work for a few years now, I honestly believe that mindset work is the greatest gift you can give yourself. It’s brought me the biggest unlocks—ones that biohacking or fine-tuning my biology alone could never reach.

I see mindset work as level 2 of your becoming. Once you reclaim your body—your biology—then the real inner work becomes available. And for me, the most life-changing shift was this: Life is happening for me, not to me.

I know, it’s a cliché. But when you truly embody that belief, your entire life changes. It allowed me to make peace with my story. To stop blaming. To own it—not with resignation, but with power. That shift wouldn’t have been possible without deep therapy, coaching, and questioning the belief that I was just a victim of my circumstances.

For context: I was sexually abused in school. This has been the deepest layer of healing I’ve worked through over the past year—from despair and feeling broken, to anger, to asking “Why me?”, to eventually stepping into ownership.

Let me be clear—owning the story doesn’t mean erasing the harm or accepting the injustice. But it does mean I’m no longer outsourcing my power to it. And even sharing this publicly, here, for the first time… feels incredibly liberating.

This one mindset shift—I am the creator of my life—changed everything. It brought me peace, joy, agency. And the deeper I go, the more I see: when you meet every challenge or trigger with curiosity—Why is this happening? What is life trying to teach me?—your reality transforms. Yes, you’ll hear a lot of Kabbalah in that. I love Kabbalah.

If more of us approached life this way—with curiosity, with ownership, with joy—this world would feel radically different. That’s the lens I bring into my coaching, my work, and my motherhood now. And it’s the lens that helped me come back home to myself - truly, fully - for the first time since a really long time.

Q: What’s lighting you up lately? I know you and I have something exciting in the works that I haven’t talked about much around here. So, I thought we’d share a bit about it together.

Yes! I can’t wait.

We’ve been talking about this forever—and I’m so glad we're finally DOING IT! ;)

We’re launching ROOTED—a holistic health course for women who are ready to live their most vibrant, regulated, and nourished life. Doors are open right now, and they close on September 21st!

Inside ROOTED, you’ll be guiding the nutrition piece so beautifully—and I’ll be layering in detox, all grounded in cycle syncing.

Everything we teach supports your female biology, your rhythms, your hormones—because let’s be real: we’re all done with that male-centric wellness BS.

And just to be clear—I love men. Men are awesome.I’m raising a beautiful little boy myself. But the systems we’ve been living in were built for 24-hour male biology, and women have been mistreated, misdiagnosed, and dismissed for far too long.

ROOTED is here to change that.

We’re offering a new lens—one that honors your cycle, your nervous system, and your emotional terrain. You’ll also get 3 live workshops, access to an intimate community of like-hearted women, and guidance that I deeply wish I had when I was burned out, depressed, and completely alone.

This isn’t just a course—it’s a remembering. A circle of Becoming. And I know it’s going to be a game-changer!

So stay tuned—and join us if your body’s whispering yes!

Learn more about ROOTED

Q: So, I know that detox is one of the topics closest to your heart. When many people think of detox, they picture juice cleanses or restrictive protocols, but you approach it very differently. How do you explain toxic load to someone who’s just starting to explore this in their own life? And where would you have them begin?

Yes—exactly. Most people still misunderstand detox. It’s not something you do once a year. Your body detoxes all the time—it’s built for that.

The problem? In today’s world, our toxic load—the total of what we’re exposed to daily—far exceeds what our bodies can handle.

Our livers, guts, lungs, and lymphatic systems are under constant stress just from existing: heavy metals, endocrine disruptors, and chemicals in our homes, skincare, food, and water. The average woman is exposed to over 160 chemicals before she even leaves the house—through makeup, skincare, tap water, cleaning products...

Now add sedentary living, chronic stress, and depleted minerals on top—and your body isn’t detoxing. It’s drowning.

But here’s the truth: your body knows how to detox. It’s designed for it. It just needs space, support, and nourishment—not another harsh cleanse or aggressive protocol right off the bat.

Why? Because most people are already running on empty. And detox is nutrient-costly. If you start pushing your body to detox without first restoring foundational minerals and nutrients, you're on a fast track to the dreaded “detox flu”—not healing.

So where do you begin? With nourishment - NOT pushing harder. Start by replenishing your nutrient and mineral reserves—and this is where you, Karina, shine! From there, you can add in strategic support: whole-food formulas, targeted supplements, and simple swaps that reduce daily exposure.

Only once your body is ready, it will naturally let go of what no longer serves. Not earlier. Not faster. Not because you forced it.

In a nutshell: Detox has to become part of your everyday life—not a one-off reset or a seasonal punishment.

And my method? It’s different because it’s a detox, the female way. We begin with an intentional phase of nourishment and then deeper detoxing, then shift into gentle, ongoing daily practices—nourishing the body, honoring your nervous system, and syncing with your cycle. This is about doing what works—with your body, not against it. Because I firmly believe that’s the only way we can build real, lasting health.

Q: You also talk about emotional residue — the idea that our bodies can literally store unresolved experiences. How can unprocessed emotions influence our toxic load and overall health? And what are some ways we can start to release them?

This is such a huge topic—and such a core part of my own journey. After being sexually abused in school, I carried years of unexpressed anger, shame, sadness, and a deep sense of not feeling safe in my own body.

It all stayed hidden. Frozen - until I was ready to process it. As Bessel van der Kolk says in his book of the same title: “the body keeps the score" even when your mind forgets. Your body remembers - always.

For me, emotional “detox” is the final piece of the puzzle. Because our generation wasn’t taught how to feel—let alone process—our emotions. And emotions are energy. If you don’t let them move through you, they get stuck inside you.

I had to learn how to do all of that at 33. And wow… it was a wild ride. Through therapy, somatic coaching, and deep bodywork, I started working with my body, not just talking about it. Massage. Dancing. Breathwork. These were all integral parts of my healing.

And I’ve had countless moments where I’d be stretching, and suddenly I’m crying. Or touching a part of my body—and a forgotten memory surfaces. Or doing breathwork and being hit by a tsunami of unprocessed, raw RAGE.

At first, I thought I was going crazy. It felt woo-woo and too intense. But here’s the thing: if you still believe that emotions don’t affect your body, that they don’t manifest as dis-ease… I lovingly invite you to think again.

In my case, years of stored trauma showed up physically as chronic constipation (I literally didn’t feel safe to let go) and liver stagnation—which, interestingly, is linked to anger in Traditional Chinese Medicine. Coincidence? Or maybe ancient healing systems were onto something—long before Western science caught up?

Because real health isn’t just about the body. It lives on three planes: body, mind, and spirit. And none of them heal in isolation. I'll leave you with that thought.

And yes—there’s more coming inside the course, where I walk you through my emotional detox tools and practices. They’re not glamorous, I'll admit that ;) . But they are liberating.

Q: What’s one low-tox swap or lifestyle shift that you feel makes a noticeable difference, and is simple enough for someone to start today?

I’ll keep it simple: start with your kitchen. Ditch all Teflon pans and plastic food containers—today. That alone removes a huge source of hormone-disrupting chemicals from your daily life.

Next? Look at your personal care. Ditch perfume, aluminum-filled antiperspirant, and SLS-laden shampoo. These are small swaps that go a long way in reducing your toxic load.

And for lifestyle—this one changed everything for me: Make 30g of protein at breakfast your new non-negotiable. That’s how my health revolution started. Stabilized my blood sugar, gave me real energy, and shifted my whole day—and life—from there.

Q: As a mom, entrepreneur, and multi-passionate creator, how do you create space to slow down and stay connected to your body?

Honestly? This is the hardest part—and I won’t glamorize it. What ultimately motivates me is simple: I know what happens when I don’t take care of myself. And I never, ever want to end up depressed, overweight, and depleted again. I’ve been there. I know that place. And I know how hard it is to climb out.

I also know that the life I came here to live—this big, beautiful life—requires clarity, energy, and emotional bandwidth. So for me, caring for my body, mind, and spirit is non-negotiable.

Practically? I schedule it in. Every day. Movement, breathwork, journaling or rest. Whatever floats your boat—but it’s in the calendar.

And no, you don’t have to overcomplicate it. Even 15 minutes a day can change your life. And I’ll lovingly call you on your BS if you say you don’t have 15 minutes for yourself.

Once you have that time carved out, ask yourslef: What do I need right now? Sometimes it’s a stretch. Sometimes it’s dancing. Sometimes it’s screaming into a pillow. Sometimes it’s an orgasm. (And yes—we’re gonna have to talk about sex at some point, because it’s been a huge part of my reclamation.)

Another tip? Integrate your wellness into your family ecosystem. What do I mean by that? I cook healthy meals with my son—so it’s not a solo chore. If I haven’t moved much that day, we go for a walk, dance around the house, or chase each other barefoot outside. We do magnesium baths together. Legs up the wall before bedtime.

You don’t have to isolate self-care into “me time.” Make it life time and make it visible. Because it’s a valuable lesson for your kids, too. And then keep those sacred 15 minutes for whatever your nervous system is craving—whether that’s breathwork, crying, screaming, or yes… orgasming ;)

Q: What’s one daily ritual or habit that helps you feel grounded or energized?

A lot of my habits shift depending on where I’m at in my cycle—but one non-negotiable is morning hydration + natural light (sunlight if possible) in the eyes within 15 minutes of waking.

It’s so simple, but it’s the foundation of my detox pathways and circadian rhythm health. No biohacking gadgets, no 10-step routines—just water, minerals, and light.

Your body needs that light signal to regulate hormones, mood, digestion, and energy. It’s one of the first things I recommend to every woman I work with—and it’s (mostly) free. Start there, and your whole system begins to come back online.

Q: What’s bringing you joy or peace these days?

Honestly? Just slowing down.

Drinking my green tea while looking at my makeshift garden. Witnessing my son’s first attempts at being funny—with his crunchy little jokes that crack me up every time. Just living the life I always dreamed of—but used to believe I could only have it after X or once Y happened.

I’ve rewritten that narrative. I’m living the life of my dreams now—because I’m consciously creating it, one choice at a time.

And most importantly? Watching myself grow and evolve every single day brings me so much joy. I’m not the same woman I was when I started my Instagram. Or when I worked full-time in corporate. Or even yesterday.

That evolution—that becoming—lights me up! Because it reminds me: I’m not waiting anymore. I’m already in the thick of it - messy, intense, but so aligned!

Q: Is there a book, podcast, or resource you’re currently enjoying and would recommend?

Oh, I could list so many—but if I had to pick one, it would be “A New Earth” by Eckhart Tolle. If you’re feeling the nudge toward your next evolution—that deeper shift in how you see yourself, others, and life—this book is it. It cracked something open in me. And once you see it… you can’t unsee it.

Q: Anything else you’re loving right now that you’d like to share?

Shameless plug—but I’m truly loving what my sister and I are creating with our brand, ZUBEK.CO. It’s 100% non-toxic, healthy gymwear that’s not only stunning and functional—but also deeply thought through, down to the coconut buttons and biodegradable elastic.

It’s giving me so much joy and pride right now. And I won’t sugarcoat it—this journey has not been easy. There have been hundreds of breakdowns, and I’ve been on the brink of shutting down the store… probably ten times just this week alone lol.

But when you know you’re creating something rooted in your values—something that honors quality, respects the planet, and genuinely serves people’s health—and then your customers feel that and love it? That’s an irreplaceable feeling that makes all the chaos worth it!

Ways people can connect with you:

Best at my instagram @aneta.zubek or head over to my website www.anetazubek.co to explore more of what I offer.

Soon, I’m taking on more 1:1 coaching clients, and I always offer a free one-hour connection call—so we can feel into whether working together is the next step in your becoming. Would love to meet you!

After reading Aneta’s words, I think you’ll understand why I’m so thrilled to be creating something with her. Together, we’ve poured our lived experience and our shared belief in a more feminine, cyclical, and deeply nourishing approach to wellness into a course called ROOTED.

We built this for women who’ve “tried it all” and still feel depleted—for women who are craving not just another protocol, but a realignment with their own biology, rhythms, and inner wisdom. ROOTED is both story and nutrition, science and soul, and it’s the resource we wish we had years ago. Doors are open until September 21st, and we’d love for you to be part of this new way forward.

Learn more about ROOTED

