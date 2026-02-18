If you’ve ever felt like wellness advice sounds good in theory but doesn’t quite translate to your real life, this conversation is for you.

Today I’m joined by Abby Charette - Really Well , health coach and founder of Really Well, to talk about the psychology behind habit change, why follow-through is a skill we can strengthen, and how to build a life you genuinely enjoy — not just a routine you think you “should” maintain.

Meet Abby Charette

It’s practical, refreshing, and rooted in reality.

Q: Hi Abby, thank you so much for being here. I’m really excited to have you as a guest. For those who don’t know you yet, could you share a bit about yourself and the work you do?

Thank you so much for having me — I’m really excited to be here. I’m Abby Charette - Really Well , a Health Coach and creator of Really Well- the wellness newsletter for women who want to prioritize their health, even when life is full. I work with and write for women who want to feel better and create a wellness-focused lifestyle without extremes. My work sits at the intersection of mindset, habits, nourishment, and real life. I help women build routines and rhythms that are supportive, flexible, and actually enjoyable, and believe that all women deserve to feel really well.

Q: Your background in psychology gives you a unique lens on behavior change. In your experience, what’s the piece most women underestimate when they’re trying to shift their habits or create new ones?

I think wellness is really individualized and requires women to both be in tune with their needs and act on them. So, while education in areas such as nutrition, fitness, and so on is important, so is sorting through what needs to actually shift in someone’s life both psychologically and practically for them to be able to prioritize those things.

Our habits are deeply influenced by stress levels, environment, nervous system state, and expectations we’re carrying. If we’re exhausted, overwhelmed, or trying to overhaul everything at once, even the best intentions will struggle. Sustainable change usually comes from making habits feel safer, easier, and more aligned with your actual life — not from following an ideal nutrition or exercise plan. I love helping women to do that.

Q: You transitioned from behavioral health into holistic wellness almost a decade ago. Was there a moment or experience that made you realize you wanted to support women in a different way?

I’ve always had an interest in both physical and mental health. In graduate school, I focused my own research in the area of positive psychology, which is the study of the factors that enable individuals and communities to thrive. I then completed my Health Coach training to gain a better understanding of nutrition and lifestyle factors that contribute to physical health.

The moment, or shift, for me to set out and work with women on my own was when I experienced difficulty finding my way back to feeling vibrant and strong after becoming a mother. A lot changed for me in a very short period of time (parenthood, a career transition, moving locations, and more). As I was trying to find my way back to health and a sense of vitality, I kept thinking about all of the other women out there who may not have an educational background in psychology or health coaching and what support they had or didn’t have around their own wellness. Then, I began to build and provide resources for them.

Q: Many women know what to do for their health but struggle with the follow-through. What patterns do you often see beneath that gap, and how do you help clients move through it?

That’s true. So often the gap isn’t a knowledge problem — it’s time and energy constraints or the mindset that everything and everyone else’s needs take priority. I believe the “follow-through” is a muscle that can be strengthened. Once someone is able to take a step back and identify what they need in their current chapter then it’s about addressing those gaps through routine behaviors that are practical and doable. When we are able to build that foundation we create a capacity and a practice of seeing what’s working and what’s not and adjusting or even optimizing our lifestyle to meet our goals.

Q: You talk a lot about building a life you genuinely enjoy, not just a routine you “should” maintain. What does that look like in practice for the women you work with?

In practice, it looks like letting go of rigid wellness rules and designing days that feel good most of the time. That might mean shorter workouts, easier meals, more rest, or boundaries around work and social commitments. For many women, it’s about unlearning the idea that wellness has to be aesthetic, extreme, or perfect. We focus on habits that support their energy, relationships, and mental health and talk about how to include things they love and enjoy even when they are not necessarily thought of as “healthy” whether that’s sweets, a glass of wine, dining at restaurants, etc. I believe if it makes you miserable it’s simply not sustainable!

Q: You’ve been in the coaching space long enough to watch the wellness landscape shift. What’s one trend, belief, or approach you wish more women would let go of, and one you wish they’d lean into more?

One thing we see time and time again is a hyperfixation on one aspect of nutrition or health that becomes overemphasized. When that happens it’s helpful to just take a step back and just ask, “Is there something useful I can learn or take away from this?”

For example, protein has been highly emphasized in recent years and there’s great value in the conversation around the role of protein in maintaining muscle, weight loss and satiety, maintaining blood sugar and metabolic health, and more! I would say, when there is a new trend or focus in the health or wellness space, get curious about it and how it fits into what you already know to be true and your personal needs and goals.

Q: What’s one daily ritual or habit that helps you feel grounded or energized?

Every evening after I tuck my kids into bed, I lay down with my feet straight up the wall and stay like that for about 20 minutes. It improves circulation and decreases inflammation from running around all day but most importantly it helps me reduce any stress or tension. It’s a ritual that requires essentially no effort yet provides so many benefits. I highly recommend trying it!

Q: What’s a piece of advice you often return to in your own life or work?

One thing I’ve learned and continue to practice in so many areas of life is to look for the opportunities. It can be so easy to see the challenges, barriers, or obstacles between where we are and where we want to be. When we can train our mind to be on the look out for opportunities to take care of ourselves, take a step towards a goal or a dream, or simply to enjoy the day more, we create a life that feels less restrictive and full of possibilities!

Q: What’s bringing you joy or peace these days?

I’m expecting my third child. While the pregnancy part is not always easy, being able to tell our older two kids that they will have a sibling has brought so much joy and excitement to our home. I also am thrilled that Spring is approaching, it is my favorite season!

Q: Is there a book, podcast, or resource you’re currently enjoying and would recommend?

I’ve been using an app called “Activations” which plays motivational audios tailored to your goals and your daily tasks. For example, “feel gratitude while cooking”. I love how seamlessly I can work the audios into my day and how they help me adjust my mindset when needed.

Q: Anything else you’re loving right now that you’d like to share?

I recently joined ShopMy and started sharing some of my favorite products and resources there!

Ways people can connect with you:

Subscribe to Really Well- the wellness newsletter for women who want to priorities their health, even when life is full.

Check out my website or request a coaching session here.

Connect with me on Instagram @abbycharette_wellness.

