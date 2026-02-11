Back to Wholesome by Karina Baloleanu

Your Nextdoor PCP
3d

This was a refreshingly high-integrity Q&A! You can feel the difference when a founder knows the science and respects its limits.

A few things I especially appreciated as a physician-scientist:

1. “Complexity” is a double-edged sword. Propolis really does contain a broad mix of polyphenols/flavonoids, which makes multi-pathway effects plausible, but it also means we should be careful about sweeping claims (“army” metaphors can outrun the human data). I love that the conversation kept returning to practical use rather than miracle language.

2. The honey nuance was excellent. The cardiometabolic literature is genuinely interesting (some controlled trials/meta-analyses suggest modest improvements in fasting glucose/lipids depending on dose/source/processing), but it still lands clinically as: honey is a sweetener with bioactives, potentially “less harmful” in context, not “free.” That’s exactly the tone you modeled.

3. Small but important safety note for readers: honey is not safe for infants <12 months (botulism risk), and propolis/bee products can trigger allergic reactions in susceptible people. That doesn’t mean “avoid,” it means “respect individual risk,” especially with asthma/atopy or known bee/plant resin allergies.

Overall, this is how wellness should be done: sourcing transparency, mechanisms without hype, and a routine that’s simple enough to sustain. Great interview; would love more of these founder conversations that keep science and humility in the same room.

Ciara Brooke Reese
3d

Awesome! I just ordered the throat and nose spray a few days ago and started taking the pollen again.

