Ever since I started doing this work, there have been moments that feel quietly surreal, in the best way. This is one of them.

Beekeeper’s Naturals products have been staples in my home for years. They’re part of our everyday, especially during the colder months, but really all year long. So getting to sit down and ask questions with the founder felt like a true full-circle moment.

Carly Kremer is a wealth of knowledge, not just on propolis, royal jelly, and honey, but also on bees, sourcing, and what it actually looks like to build a health brand rooted in integrity, science, and values. Her curiosity and depth come through in everything she creates, and this conversation is no exception.

This interview is packed with insight. We talk immune health, hormones, blood sugar, raw honey, and how to use bee products in real life without overcomplicating things. It’s practical, science-informed, and refreshingly nuanced.

A small note before we dive in: this conversation is not sponsored. I invited Carly because I respect her work, use these products in my own life, and knew this would be genuinely valuable to share here.

I hope you enjoy this one as much as I did. 💛

Carly Kremer - Mother, beekeeper, health advocate, and founder of Beekeeper’s Naturals

Q: For readers who may be new to Beekeeper’s Naturals, can you share the story behind the brand? What made you feel this needed to exist?

For years, I struggled with an autoimmune condition. When I discovered bee propolis, it completely transformed my health. Propolis is a substance bees produce naturally to strengthen and protect their hive from bacteria and disease, and it can do the same in our bodies. After discovering propolis, I started beekeeping because I wanted to learn more about how it’s sourced. Outside of the beekeeping community, not many people knew about propolis. That’s where the drive to start Beekeeper’s Naturals came from. I want others to have the same experience I did when I started using propolis. I want people to feel stronger, better and healthier than they thought possible. And I want to make it as easy and accessible to as many people as possible.

Q: Bee products like propolis, royal jelly, bee pollen, and raw honey have been used for centuries. When you look at the science today, what stands out most to you about these ingredients and how they support the body?

Bee products are powerful in so many different ways that it can be hard to focus on just one. That’s a continual challenge I have with Beekeeper’s. I’m always looking towards making the next product–solving the next problem. My team tells me to slow down a lot!

But something I’ve been looking into a lot lately is the research on how royal jelly supports hormone and reproductive health in women and the results are pretty impressive.

Animal studies show that royal jelly promotes healthy ovarian hormone production, including estradiol and progesterone, while supporting the development and maturation of ovarian follicles (Husein et al., 2008, Ghanbari 2017). These effects contribute to improved reproductive capacity and hormonal balance (Morita H et al. 2012).

Royal jelly can also provide targeted support during both micro and macro hormonal transitions in women. Multiple studies have evaluated royal jelly’s effects on menopausal symptoms like hot flashes, mood changes, and sleep quality, with results showing meaningful improvements in symptom scores when royal jelly is taken over 8-12 weeks (Kaku H et al. 2009, Rahman S et al. 2022). Other clinical studies have found that royal jelly supplementation (1g daily) can reduce the severity of premenstrual syndrome and improve quality of life in reproductive-aged women (Taavoni S et al 2014).

Q: Propolis, in particular, has become a staple in many households, including mine. From an immune and antimicrobial lens, what makes it so different from more conventional immune-support options?

The biggest difference is propolis’ complexity. It contains over 300 beneficial compounds, polyphenols, and flavonoids in a single spray, many of which are proven to support immune function on multiple levels. Other immune support compounds like vitamin C and zinc–they’re very important–but they’re just bringing one soldier to the fight. Propolis is bringing a whole army.

Another benefit is that propolis acts on chronic inflammation in ways other immune support products don’t. Because it works on both upstream and downstream immune function, it’s not just helping you recover faster, but it’s also helping you stay balanced daily so your baseline is stronger when challenges do arise. It’s been shown to help with auto-immune conditions and metabolic syndrome (Zulhendri et al., 2021).

From an anti-microbial standpoint, it is acting in your body very similar to how bees use it to protect their hive. When sprayed in your throat and nose (the primary entry points for bacteria and virus) propolis can create a contact barrier that fights these things before they invade you system-wide.

Q: Raw honey tends to spark a lot of debate in the wellness world. Some people see it as a more supportive form of sugar, while others put it in the same category as any sweetener. How do you think about where raw honey actually stands?

This is a great question. To me, the research is so clear that raw honey is better for you on a number of levels. One of the largest meta analyses on this topic found that raw honey reduced fasting glucose, total cholesterol, and triglycerides. Raw honey also contains bioactive compounds that improve insulin sensitivity through anti-inflammatory effects.

You don’t have to just trust the research either. That’s the great thing about diet. Listen to your body! It will tell you when you’re putting bad things in it. Personally, my body does well with raw honey. I don’t feel any sugar highs or crashes that come with other forms of sugar.

Q: Let’s detail a bit the connection between honey and blood sugar, as there’s often mixed information around it. How do you approach the topic of raw honey and glucose response, and what nuance do you feel is missing here?

Raw honey contains something called “rare” sugars, which are known to slow down glucose absorption. And all dietary evidence points to the rate of glucose absorption (not overall glucose intake) as the primary driver of poor metabolic health. There is also evidence that raw honey helps slow your glycemic response to other carbohydrates. So eating raw honey on toast is probably better than eating just plain toast.

Processing matters of course. Processed honey breaks all the complex sugars and nutrients down before your body can, and that has a huge impact on glucose and metabolism. We know that in all foods, processing is harmful. The difference between raw honey and processed honey is like the difference between eating an apple and drinking apple juice.

Q: Many of us are trying to support our families’ health without overcomplicating things. How do you personally use bee products in everyday life, especially during cold and flu season or during higher-stress times?

If I had to suggest a really simple routine, I would suggest doing two things. And I’d probably suggest doing them after you brush your teeth in the morning just for simplicity and building a habit:

3-5 sprays of propolis throat spray 2 sprays of propolis nasal spray in each nostril

Doing just these two things protects the pathways of entry for virus and bacteria before you head out into the world for the day. I’ve been doing these two things for years and I credit them with keeping me completely cold-free, year after year.

Q: What’s one daily ritual or habit that helps you feel grounded or energized?

My morning walk. I think mornings are so important. They set the tone for the rest of your day. If you can move your body. If you can breathe fresh air and see sunlight. If you can see the faces of a few strangers every morning. That’s a good start to the day.

Q: What’s a piece of advice you often return to in your own life or work?

Follow your values, even when it’s hard.

I learned this when I was first raising money for Beekeeper’s Naturals. I would be in rooms with some pretty big investors. On the rare occasion I sold them on investing in a natural health business, they’d laugh me out of the room when I got to the part where I wanted to do it with a sustainable and clean supply chain. I wanted to third-party test our products to meet the much stricter EU standards. They’d say, “You don’t do business in Europe, why are you spending money and time complying with EU law?” Again, by the ninth or tenth time this happened, I started thinking I was completely crazy. But then that voice would come back and tell me that what I was doing was right—that it was ethical but that it would also be good business. I was lucky enough to eventually find some amazing investors who saw it my way.

The line between delusion and success is so thin. But if you can use your values as a compass in those moments of doubt, it becomes just a bit easier.

Q: What’s bringing you joy or peace these days?

Family and friends. They’re not always perfect, of course, but I’m learning to find the joy in that imperfection. That imperfection is where life resides. Also, I like that they’re imperfect because it means I’m free to be imperfect too. And despite their imperfections, what they give me is so immeasurable.

Q: Is there a book, podcast, or resource you’re currently enjoying and would recommend?

During my pregnancy, the book Real Food for Pregnancy by Lily Nichols was a major resource for me. It’s a book that is simple, rational, and combines ancient wisdom and modern science so well. And you definitely don’t have to be pregnant for her framework to resonate!

Ways people can connect with you:

Substack:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/carly.kremer/

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@carly.kremer

About Carly

Carly Kremer is a mother, beekeeper, health advocate, and the founder of Beekeeper’s Naturals. Carly launched Beekeeper’s in 2016 with the mission to reinvent the medicine cabinet with clean, science-backed remedies from the hive and beyond. After struggling for years with an autoimmune condition, Carly discovered the power of clinically backed ingredients from the hive to support her health. Carly began working with doctors, scientists, and beekeepers to perfect formulas and clean sourcing practices that would adapt these ancient remedies for our modern lives. Today, one bottle of Beekeeper’s Immune Support Spray is sold every 15 seconds. In addition to her continued work with Beekeeper’s Naturals, Carly has become a passionate advocate for regulations to protect consumers and the environment from harmful chemicals.

