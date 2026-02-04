When it comes to movement, the conversation often feels especially disconnected from women’s real lives. We’re surrounded by gym-bro energy, high-intensity workouts, and messages that more effort equals better results. For many women under chronic stress, that kind of movement doesn’t build capacity, it fries the nervous system even more.

That’s why I’m so excited to introduce you to Natalia.

Natalia and I connected over a shared way of seeing health and movement, one that moves away from force and performance, and toward safety, responsiveness, and long-term resilience. We’ve both lived in high-pressure environments. We’ve both tried to override our bodies. And we’ve both learned, sometimes the hard way, that the body eventually says no.

This conversation also marks the opening of the doors to ROOTED, the 4-month program and community I co-created with Aneta Zubek. Natalia is joining us inside ROOTED to lead the movement layer, bringing an approach that supports nervous system safety, gradual capacity-building, and real life, not burnout.

ROOTED was born from the understanding that sustainable change doesn’t start with doing more, pushing harder, or fixing yourself. It starts with creating the conditions where the body can actually respond.

Natalia brings a deeply thoughtful, nervous-system-aware approach to movement that fits beautifully into this work, and I’m really grateful to share her perspective here.

Meet Natalia, biohacker, movement-led nervous system and longevity guide

Q: Hi Natalia, welcome to Substack. For those meeting you for the first time, can you share a bit about your story, your work, and what led you to what you do today?

I’ve always had a strong relationship with movement. As a teenager, I trained a lot and built real physical capacity—without thinking about hormones or nervous systems. In my twenties, I lived in high-pressure environments, worked long hours, trained consistently, and ignored my body’s signals. On the outside, everything looked fine.

What shifted everything was motherhood, cumulative stress, and a series of life resets. I was running two companies—one when my son was born, and later a foodtech startup that I had to close literally overnight due to COVID. That second closure carried enormous pressure: a venture capital fund invested, more than 20 employees, and the responsibility of letting everyone go at once. That kind of stress doesn’t just live in the mind—it lodges itself in the nervous system.

Suddenly, the strategies that had always worked stopped working. More discipline didn’t help. More intensity didn’t help. That’s when I started to truly listen to the body and understand the role of the nervous system in energy, health, and performance.

Today, my work sits at the intersection of movement, nervous system regulation, and longevity—especially for women. I help women rebuild safety in their bodies first, then strength, capacity, and confidence in a way that actually fits real life.

Q: You’ve spent years in high-pressure environments, training consistently, and exploring biohacking and optimization. How has your own relationship with discipline, movement, and performance evolved over the years?

I used to think discipline meant overriding myself—pushing through, staying consistent no matter the cost.

Now I see discipline as responsiveness. The ability to adjust without guilt. To choose the right input for the body I have today, not the one I had ten years ago or think I should have.

Performance used to mean output. Now it means resilience—how quickly I recover, how well I regulate, and how steady my energy is over time.

Q: From your perspective, the nervous system sets the ceiling for performance. What does that mean in practice, and how do you see it show up most clearly in the women you work with?

If the nervous system doesn’t feel safe, the body will always put the brakes on—no matter how good the training plan, supplements, or routines are.

I see women doing everything “right” on paper: workouts, clean food, structure. And yet they feel exhausted, inflamed, inconsistent. What’s really happening is that their system is operating in survival mode.

When we regulate first—through the right kind of movement, pacing, breath, and recovery—the ceiling lifts. Strength returns. Fat loss becomes possible. Consistency stops feeling like force.

Q: We’re often told that “more is better” when it comes to movement. From your perspective, what’s missing from that conversation, especially for women under chronic stress?

Context. Timing. Physiology.

More isn’t better if the system is already overloaded. For many women, “more” just means more cortisol, more inflammation, and more shutdown later.

What’s missing is the question: What does my nervous system actually need right now to build capacity instead of debt?

Sometimes that’s strength. Sometimes it’s slow, grounding movement. Sometimes it’s rest disguised as very gentle motion.

Q: Aneta and I are so excited that you’re joining us in co-creating ROOTED, our 4-month program and community. What made you say yes, and how does your philosophy around movement support the deeper work of building safety, capacity, and sustainable change?

I said yes because ROOTED isn’t about fixing women—it’s about restoring them.

I’ve lived through years where my nervous system was constantly in overdrive, and I know how deeply that shapes the body. ROOTED understands that sustainable change doesn’t start with willpower—it starts with safety.

Inside ROOTED, I’m leading the movement layer, and I’m also the author of an additional Biohacking Basics for Women module, which we’ll run for those who feel ready to go deeper. This part is especially exciting for me, because it bridges science, nervous system regulation, and real-life female physiology—without overwhelm or extremes.

Movement in ROOTED is not about pushing. It’s about rebuilding trust with the body, increasing capacity gradually, and supporting the deeper emotional, hormonal, and nervous-system work already happening in the program.

Q: What’s one daily ritual or habit that helps you feel grounded or energized?

A short morning movement reset—10 to 15 minutes. Nothing fancy. Just enough to orient my body, mobilize gently, and signal safety before the day starts.

Q: What’s a piece of advice you often return to in your own life or work?

Don’t ask what you should do. Ask what would actually support you today—and let that be enough.

Q: What’s bringing you joy or peace these days?

Nature—as much as I can get it.

And time with other women: honest conversations, shared experiences, being witnessed without needing to perform. There’s something deeply regulating about female community.

Q: Is there a book, podcast, or resource you’re currently enjoying and would recommend?

Lately, I’ve been reading two books that feel very aligned with where I am right now.

One is Imperfect, Free, and Happy by Christophe André who is a French psychiatrist. I love how gently it dismantles the myth of perfection. It’s a reminder that freedom and happiness don’t come from fixing ourselves endlessly, but from learning how to live with more self-compassion, realism, and acceptance. For someone who has spent years optimizing, improving, and holding a lot of responsibility, this perspective feels deeply regulating to the nervous system.

The second is The Gospel of Wellness: Gyms, Gurus, Goop, and the False Promise of Self-Care by Rina Raphael. This one is especially important for me as someone working inside the wellness and biohacking space. It’s a sharp, necessary critique of how wellness can quietly turn into another form of pressure, obligation, or moral superiority. It reinforces my belief that health tools should create more freedom, not another to-do list or identity to perform.

Reading these side by side feels grounding. They both bring me back to the same question I keep asking myself and my clients:

Is this practice actually supporting my nervous system and my life—or is it just another way of trying to be “good enough”?

That question shapes everything I’m building right now.

Q: Anything else you’re loving right now that you’d like to share?

I’m currently in RYT200 yoga teacher training, and it’s bringing me immense joy.

Not only the asanas, but the philosophy, breathwork, and the ongoing meeting of myself again and again. Yoga, in this season of my life, feels less like a practice and more like a remembering.

Ways people can connect with you:

Instagram: @biohacking_nat

Share

If any part of this resonated, I want you to know that Natalia, Aneta, and I will be sharing more together very soon.

On February 11, we’re hosting a free webinar where you can come meet all three of us, hear our stories, and learn more about how we approach sustainable change through the lens of nervous system safety, movement, nutrition, and community.

We’ll walk you through the framework behind ROOTED and talk about how women can break out of the burnout–push–crash loop, without adding more pressure or more “shoulds.”

We’d love to meet you there.



Save your spot & RSVP

And as always, thank you for being here and for engaging in these deeper, more honest conversations about health and life 💛

In case you missed my previous Wholesome Wednesday article: