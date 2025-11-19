Back to Wholesome by Karina Baloleanu

Back to Wholesome by Karina Baloleanu

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Abigail - Nourished Revival's avatar
Abigail - Nourished Revival
2d

I like to use the example of how easy it is to use the word SHOULD. Like, "I should be eating better" or "I shouldn't be eating this." When you start to look at food as the life it's providing for your body, you start to enjoy eating again. I'm sure your hormone guide will be immensely helpful.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Ciara Brooke Reese's avatar
Ciara Brooke Reese
6d

I enjoyed our call so so much! 🙌🏼🙌🏼

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Karina Baloleanu, CFNC
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture