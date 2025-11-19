Today’s post is inspired by something that came up during this week’s ROOTED community call. (

,

, if you’re reading this, thank you for sparking this reflection.)

We were talking about self-criticism. How deeply it’s woven into our stories as women.

For years many of us judged our bodies, pushed ourselves harder, chased smaller sizes, and measured our worth in the mirror. And even after we slowly unlearn that, even after we stop picking ourselves apart for not being “thin enough” or “disciplined enough,” there’s a sneaky way this mentality finds its way back in:

We start doing it with health.

Once we step into the wellness world, the same all-or-nothing patterns can come roaring back, but this time dressed up as “good habits.” Suddenly, we’re criticizing ourselves for not eating enough protein, for having carbs first, for skipping a morning walk, for not being perfectly balanced or consistent every day.

It’s the same old self-judgment, just wearing a different outfit.

And it took me a long time to recognize this in myself. I had to unlearn so much. I had to let go of the belief that health is something you can force your way into.

A few weeks ago, I wrote this on Substack, and I was so happy to see it resonate with so many of you:

These two truths sit at the core of my work. They’re also the reason I approach health the way I do, not through pressure, but through understanding.

And when I started thinking about the holiday season, I realized how much these patterns show up this time of year. December has a way of pulling women into extremes without us even noticing.

Because I’ve seen too many women swing between two poles:

• Over-restriction in December… or

• “I’ll deal with it in January” mode.

Neither one actually feels good. Both leave women overwhelmed, disconnected from their bodies, and unsure how to navigate the season without abandoning themselves.

And this is exactly why I created the Holiday Hormone Guide.

Not to add more rules.

Not to create more pressure.

Not to make health another box you “should” check during an already full season.

But to offer something completely different: clarity, support, and tools that help you enjoy the holidays while still feeling grounded in your body.

Cravings aren’t something you “push through.” They’re a signal.

Starving yourself before a holiday dinner isn’t strategic. It’s dysregulating.

Trying to “be good” all month only to end up in cycles of guilt and overeating doesn’t serve anyone.

You deserve better tools — tools that help you feel in control, not controlled by your hormones, your blood sugar, the food on the table, or the family schedule.

That’s what this guide gives you.

It shows you that it’s possible to have both: joy and health, celebration and intention, holiday traditions and a body that still feels supported.

Here’s a look at what’s inside:

The Holiday Hormone Guide — Content Overview:

• How to support your blood sugar through holiday meals and gatherings

• Practical ways to navigate sugar without restriction or guilt

• Tools for keeping digestion steady during heavier or less predictable meals

• A mindful drinking guide for enjoying alcohol without the hormonal crash

• Key nutrients to prioritize so your body feels supported, not depleted

• Simple ways to protect your sleep during a busy season

• Stress-support tools to help you stay regulated amid the holiday chaos

• A practical holiday checklist (your go-to anchor for December)

• A gentle “carry the season forward” section to help you transition into January

• Additional resources and clear next steps

Because at the end of the day, this isn’t about holiday food at all.

It’s about how you move through a season that asks a lot of you — emotionally, physically, mentally. It’s about staying connected to yourself in a month where so many women abandon their needs because they’re busy holding everything together.

You deserve to feel good in your body now, not only when January arrives.

And you deserve guidance that supports your real life (the travel, the late nights, the family dynamics, the traditions) without asking you to be rigid or perfect.

That’s what this guide is meant to be. A quiet anchor. A reminder that you can enjoy the season fully and still feel like yourself on the other side of it.

December is a beautiful month, but it’s also a demanding one. Many women don’t realize how much they give, hold, coordinate, and absorb until their body reminds them.

My hope is that this guide becomes a companion through all of that. Something that helps you stay anchored and supported so you can enjoy the season without disconnecting from yourself.

You don’t need perfection. You don’t need rules. You just need the right support and a few tools that fit your life.

The early-bird price (19 EUR) is available until tomorrow at midnight. After that, it goes up to 27 EUR.

If your intention is to enter January feeling good, not depleted or regretful, this guide was truly made for you.

Get the Holiday Hormone Guide — 19 EUR

