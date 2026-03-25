Back to Wholesome by Karina Baloleanu

Back to Wholesome by Karina Baloleanu

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Malka Chava Perl's avatar
Malka Chava Perl
3d

Thank you, Karina! Very needed!

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3 replies by Karina Baloleanu, CFNC and others
Patti Wohlin's avatar
Patti Wohlin
2d

This is an excellent review of vital information that every family needs to know, Karina. In some ways I am perplexed as to why it is still so rarely shared when antibiotics are prescribed. When I began working in pediatric hospital settings 15 years ago, I began introducing probiotics and I met so much resistance. After resolving several cases of serious diarrhea in infants on IV antibiotics and my insisting for their use, the nurses would come running when I entered units begging for an order for probiotics. I watched the influence of floor nurses beginning to ask for them with other providers. After about 5 years, I was relieved to see the GI physicians ordering them and beginning to teach gut health to parents and nurses. Then in our home clinics- the first signs of thrush in infant, that white rash in the mouth, led me to ask if mom had a c-section birth. Most often the answer was yes. There are many ramifications to this missing piece, especially in children. Keep up your great work! This article is a wonderful lesson in gut and immune system care when we get sick and antibiotics make sense. Why not use modern science in partnership with our natural biology to elevate our health?

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