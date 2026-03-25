This weekend, I welcomed spring with a trip to the ER.

Nothing life-threatening, but I’ve been dealing with what felt like a never-ending cold for the past four to five weeks. At first, I blamed it on stress, fatigue, and my system being a bit run down. But instead of getting better, it slowly started getting worse.

At some point, it became clear this wasn’t just a lingering cold anymore. Judging by the symptoms, I suspected it had turned into a pretty bad sinusitis, so I decided to get it checked. I was prescribed antibiotics.

That part didn’t surprise me. As much as I like to avoid taking antibiotics when they’re not necessary, they were very much needed in this case.

What did surprise me was what didn’t happen next. There was no mention of gut health. No conversation about what antibiotics actually do beyond the infection. No guidance on how to support the body during or after.

When I started sharing my experience with others, I quickly realized I wasn’t the exception. This is, more often than not, the standard approach.

So I decided to write this post and put together the information that should come with every antibiotic prescription, but usually doesn’t.

And this applies whether you’re the one taking them or you’re a parent supporting a child through it.

How antibiotics work in the body

First, I want to make one thing clear. This is not an anti-antibiotics post.

Antibiotics can be incredibly effective and, in many cases, absolutely necessary. In situations like bacterial sinusitis, they can make the difference between a prolonged infection and even complications, and actually moving forward with recovery.

At the same time, they don’t only target the bacteria causing the issue.

Antibiotics act broadly, which means they also impact beneficial bacteria in the gut and vaginal microbiome. This is why they are one of the fastest ways to disrupt microbial balance in the body.

After a course of antibiotics, the gut microbiota can take weeks or even months to recover. Some strains may not fully return, especially with repeated courses over time.

So if you’re thinking you might take a probiotic during the treatment and everything will go back to normal right after, it’s usually not that simple.

And this matters because the gut microbiome is connected to much more than digestion. It plays a role in immune function, metabolism, hormone balance, and even how we feel day to day.

When that balance is disrupted, the effects don’t always show up immediately. They can appear later, in ways that don’t seem obviously connected.

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What to do when on antibiotics and after

Before we get into specifics, it’s important to understand that probiotics, just like any supplement, are not a magic fix. They can be helpful, but they work best as part of a broader nutrition and lifestyle approach.

1. Choose the right probiotic

When it comes to probiotics, the supplement world can be confusing. Many products don’t contain enough bacteria to make a difference, don’t clearly list the strains, or don’t survive the digestive process.

Ideally, you’d want to choose a probiotic that:

clearly lists well-studied strains

includes strains appropriate for your situation and the type of antibiotic used

has an adequate CFU count

comes from a reputable brand

doesn’t include unnecessary additives

If possible, working with a practitioner can make this more targeted and effective.

Timing also matters, and this is a mistake many people make simply because they receive so little guidance.

It’s best not to take probiotics at the same time as your antibiotic. Leave at least a two-hour gap between them. Otherwise, the antibiotic may reduce the effectiveness of the probiotic as well.

One option worth considering here is Saccharomyces boulardii.

It’s a beneficial yeast rather than a bacteria, and it has been well studied for its role in supporting gut health during antibiotic use. Since it isn’t a bacteria, it isn’t affected by antibiotics in the same way, which means it can be taken alongside them without needing to space it out.

It can be particularly helpful for reducing the risk of antibiotic-associated digestive issues and supporting the gut lining during this time.

2. Probiotics are just one part of the picture

Probiotics alone won’t rebuild a resilient gut.

For that, the body also needs prebiotics and postbiotics.

Prebiotics are types of fiber that feed beneficial bacteria

Probiotics are the bacteria themselves

Postbiotics are the compounds produced when those bacteria break down fiber

It can sound technical, but in practice, this comes down to how you build your meals.

Focus on including foods that naturally support this process.

Prebiotic-rich foods include: onions, garlic, leeks, asparagus, legumes (if tolerated), cooked and cooled potatoes or rice, slightly green bananas

Fermented foods include: sauerkraut, kimchi, kefir, yogurt with live cultures, miso, tempeh

A simple way to think about it is this: you’re not just adding bacteria, you’re creating an environment where they can actually survive and do their job.

And on a practical level:

make sure your diet is rich in fiber and phytonutrients (think variety and color across fruits and vegetables)

build simple “synbiotic” plates that combine fiber-rich foods with fermented foods regularly

3. Lifestyle factors

Nutrition and supplements won’t do much if the foundations aren’t there.

During and after antibiotics, your body is already under stress, and your ability to recover depends on how well you support it overall.

Sleep is one of the biggest factors. This is where a lot of repair and immune regulation happens, so consistently getting enough rest can make a real difference.

Hydration is another simple but often overlooked piece. Your body needs fluids to support detoxification processes and overall function, especially when dealing with infection and medication.

Movement doesn’t need to be intense. Gentle activity like walking can support circulation and help your body recover without adding more stress.

And finally, supporting your nervous system matters more than most people realize. Practices like slow breathing, spending time outside, or simply creating small moments of calm throughout the day can support digestion and overall recovery.

4. It’s not just what you add in, but also what you keep out

While your gut is trying to recover, it helps to reduce the inputs that make that process harder.

Alcohol, added sugar, and ultra-processed foods can all negatively impact the gut lining and shift the balance of bacteria in the wrong direction.

This doesn’t have to be extreme, but being a bit more intentional during this window can make a real difference in how well your body recovers.

Antibiotics can be necessary, and sometimes they’re the right and only option to move through an infection. But they don’t come without an impact.

They solve one problem while temporarily disrupting another system, and ignoring that second part is where many people run into issues later on.

This is why it’s worth understanding how they work and knowing how to support your body through the process.

Because getting past the infection is only part of the picture. How you recover afterwards matters just as much.

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In case you missed my previous Wholesome Wednesday article: