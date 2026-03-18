In a space that constantly tells you what to remove, many women end up missing the nutrients their bodies actually rely on.

Spring is a shift point.

Energy starts to pick up. Appetite and food preferences often change. Digestion can feel lighter, and the body naturally leans toward renewal, including how it processes hormones, supports detox pathways, and manages inflammation.

Most approaches ignore that shift and focus on restriction.

But your body cannot support detox, balance hormones, or regulate blood sugar without enough of the right inputs.

This is where seasonal food becomes useful in a very practical way.

Why seasonal eating matters

When food is grown and harvested in its natural season, a few things tend to be true:

It is more nutrient-dense because it is picked closer to ripeness

It aligns better with your body’s needs at that time of year

It provides compounds that support liver function, digestion, and gut health

Spring foods are often lighter, more bitter, and more water-rich. These qualities support digestion and elimination after the heavier winter months.

Here’s what I focus on adding this time of year:

Weekly grocery haul - spring edition

1. Cruciferous vegetables

(arugula, radishes, broccoli, cabbage)

These are a staple for a reason.

They contain glucosinolates, which are converted into bioactive compounds like sulforaphane that support liver detox pathways, particularly phase II detoxification. They also support estrogen metabolism and help stimulate bile flow, which is essential for both digestion and hormone balance.

One detail that often gets missed is how you prepare them.

To properly activate sulforaphane, these vegetables benefit from being chopped and left for a few minutes before cooking.

Raw is not always better.

If digestion is already compromised, large raw salads can feel heavy and uncomfortable. Light cooking often makes these vegetables easier to tolerate and more useful.

How I use them:

I often start meals with an arugula salad with olive oil, apple cider vinegar, and salt

Lightly steam or boil broccoli, then sauté it with butter and garlic

Add radishes to salads or eat them sliced with salt

2. Asparagus

A very supportive spring food.

It acts as a gentle diuretic, supporting fluid balance, and contains compounds involved in glutathione production, which plays a central role in detoxification. It also provides prebiotic fibers that can support gut health when digestion is in a good place.

If the gut is inflamed, large amounts can feel irritating. Context matters.

How I use it:

Roasted with olive oil and lemon

Added to vegetable frittatas

3. Leafy greens

(spinach, pak choi, chard)

Simple, but foundational.

They provide folate for methylation, magnesium for the nervous system and blood sugar regulation, and bitter compounds that support digestion.

One common mistake is relying on smoothies. Blending does not replace digestion. Chewing and proper digestive signaling still matter.

They also tend to be more heavily sprayed, so choosing organic when possible can reduce overall exposure.

How I use them:

As a base for meals, not just a side

Paired with fat and protein so the meal is satisfying and supports stable blood sugar

4. Carrots

Not a new spring crop, but still very useful.

They support gut health and can assist with estrogen clearance through their fiber content. They are also easy to digest for most people, which makes them a good option when digestion is not at its best.

How I use them:

Raw, as a veggie starter before meals

Roasted for something warmer

Peeled and mixed into a salad with olive oil, ACV, salt, and sesame seeds or sesame oil

Raw carrot salad

5. Fresh herbs

(parsley, dill, mint)

Often overlooked, but impactful.

They provide minerals, support digestion, and add freshness that naturally shifts meals toward what feels good this time of year.

How I use them:

A generous handful added to meals, not just a garnish

What this looks like in real life

It’s actually simple, repeatable meals:

A plate with protein, cooked vegetables, and something fresh or bitter

Meals that feel light but still satisfying and nutrient-dense

Using what is available in season instead of chasing variety just for the sake of it

Most of my meals this season follow this structure without much thought.

What still matters

Adding the right foods helps, but it is not the full picture.

If protein intake is too low, if stress is high, or if blood sugar is unstable, the body will not use those nutrients efficiently.

Detox, hormone balance, and gut health all depend on having enough energy and the right building blocks.

A simple place to start

Pick one seasonal food and add it to your meals this week.

Keep it simple and repeat it.

Most of the results people are looking for come from consistency.

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In case you missed my previous Wholesome Wednesday article: