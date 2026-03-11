Back to Wholesome by Karina Baloleanu

Back to Wholesome by Karina Baloleanu

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MagickMica's avatar
MagickMica
3d

I just read this now, and it took a few reading sessions in between me making a hot tea with maple syrup and a hot cocoa... yes 2 drinks.

Here's what sticks for me the most because I have been realizing this and being self aware , and here you have it explained in perfect words :

You said:

"

It’s about increasing your capacity. Teaching your nervous system how to observe the feeling, stay with it, let it run its course, and return to baseline after a stress response.

In other words, it’s about how quickly you can recover after being triggered or stressed. Over time, you may also notice less reactivity, but having no emotions at all was never the goal.

"

THIS. IS. THE. SECRET.

Exactly!!!!! I learned this in many situations throughout my life.

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1 reply by Karina Baloleanu, CFNC
Mariya Anoshkina's avatar
Mariya Anoshkina
2d

#3 used to be my motto, I used to say it all the time. Funny how things change. I still wake up pretty early, but now my priority is going to bed right after the kids fall asleep instead of staying up until midnight watching a movie or doing things around the house.

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2 replies by Karina Baloleanu, CFNC and others
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