One thing I’ve learned over the years is that a health journey rarely looks the way we imagine at the beginning.

Most of us start with strong beliefs about what health should look like. What we should eat, what habits matter most, and what the “right” way to do things is. Many of those beliefs come from documentaries, books, trends, or the culture we’re surrounded by.

But as we learn more, gain more experience, and start paying closer attention to our own bodies, some of those ideas naturally evolve.

Looking back, there are quite a few things I’ve changed my mind about along the way.

1. Demonizing animal protein

My journey into healthy eating and nutrition started, like many others, with documentaries like What the Health and Forks Over Knives. For quite some time, I was convinced that most animal protein had no place in the health equation.

I was pescatarian for a few years, but without much nutrition knowledge at the time, I didn’t think much about macronutrients or making sure I was getting enough protein from other sources.

While I think vegetarian diets can work well for some people with proper planning, that wasn’t the case for me. Combined with pregnancy and extended breastfeeding, it eventually left me feeling quite nutrient-depleted, which further affected my thyroid and adrenal health.

Reintroducing animal protein ended up being one of the first pivotal changes in my health journey.

At the same time, I’m grateful for those years because they taught me how to eat a wide variety of plants and appreciate the importance of fiber.

I also learned to focus not only on quantity, but on quality. Understanding the difference between factory-raised meat and regenerative farming completely changed how I think about the nutrient density and overall quality of animal foods.

Pistachio Caesar Crunch Salad with Lemon Mustard Chicken

2. Perfectionism vs. good enough

I grew up with this programming that everything I did had to be perfect, flawless, otherwise it wasn’t “good enough.”

So imagine deciding to go back to school and change careers in my 30s. Not exactly picture perfect, right? I found myself constantly comparing my progress to people who had been in the field for decades. Naturally, I felt like I wasn’t ready, wasn’t doing enough, and wasn’t knowledgeable enough.

Eventually, I realized I was bringing that same mindset into my health as well.

On the one hand, I expected perfection. Perfect meals, perfect sleep, perfect routines. On the other hand, I expected years of unbalanced habits and chronic stress to resolve within a matter of weeks.

Letting go of that perfectionist mindset has been one of the most important shifts, both professionally and personally.

3. I’ll sleep when I’m dead

I used to be a firm believer in this motto.

Looking back, that mindset probably only gets you there faster.

Ironically, my perspective on sleep really changed after I became a mom, when sleep became insufficient, unpredictable, and fragmented. That’s when I truly started noticing how much poor sleep affects the entire body.

Blood sugar, mood, energy, hormones, digestion. Sleep touches almost everything in the body.

When sleep is consistently insufficient, the circadian rhythm starts to get disrupted. That ripple effect can influence hormone balance, appetite signals, blood sugar regulation, inflammation, and stress levels. Over time, it can even contribute to things like weight loss resistance and insulin resistance.

Now I treat sleep as one of the key pillars of health, because it influences far more than we tend to realize.

4. Alcohol is good for you in moderation

For many years, we were told that moderate alcohol consumption, especially wine, could be beneficial.

More recent research is much clearer on this. No amount of alcohol is truly beneficial for health.

It’s also interesting culturally. Alcohol seems to be one of the only drugs we sometimes question people for not taking, and we automatically associate it with celebration.

While a nightcap might make you fall asleep faster, it tends to reduce sleep quality and disrupt the deeper stages of sleep. Alcohol can also affect the microbiome, blood sugar balance, depending on the type of drink, and hormone regulation. Many women also notice they become more sensitive to alcohol during perimenopause and menopause.

On a more positive note, alcohol use among younger generations appears to be decreasing.

As for me, I do still drink alcohol occasionally, but I’ve become much more mindful about it. When the thought pops into my head, I try to pause and ask myself why. More often than not, it’s connected to stress or the desire to numb certain feelings, and noticing that often helps me realize it’s not an actual need.

When I do choose to drink, I try to keep it to one or two drinks, not too close to bedtime, stay well hydrated, and focus on quality so that, if I do drink, it’s at least worth it.

5. Counting calories

I spent a good part of my teenage years counting calories.

Back then, the focus was almost entirely on the number itself, without much thought about the nutrient density or quality of the foods.

I remember choosing sugary or processed foods simply because they were lower in calories, while whole foods sometimes felt “too expensive” in terms of calories.

Today my perspective is very different. I see food primarily as nourishment.

Instead of focusing on numbers, I look at food as a source of nutrients, fiber, protein, healthy fats, antioxidants, polyphenols, and fuel for every single cell in the body.

Because 100 calories of fruit or vegetables and 100 calories of an ultraprocessed cookie are not the same metabolically.

weekend breakfast

6. Nervous system regulation means being calm all the time

This is something I actually changed my mind about quite recently.

For a long time, I thought nervous system regulation meant feeling calm no matter what. I would measure my success by how emotionless I managed to remain in triggering situations or during challenging moments with my daughter.

But nervous system regulation actually means something quite different.

It’s not about never feeling anger or frustration or the whole range of emotions. It’s not about eliminating every trigger or moving to the top of a mountain to live like a Buddhist monk.

It’s about increasing your capacity. Teaching your nervous system how to observe the feeling, stay with it, let it run its course, and return to baseline after a stress response.

In other words, it’s about how quickly you can recover after being triggered or stressed. Over time, you may also notice less reactivity, but having no emotions at all was never the goal.

That realization alone has been game-changing for how I speak to myself and how I interact with others.

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If there’s one thing these shifts have taught me, it’s that health is rarely about finding the “perfect” answer and sticking to it forever.

It’s a process of learning, experimenting, paying attention, and sometimes being willing to change your mind.

Often the biggest breakthroughs come not from discovering something new, but from being open enough to rethink what we thought we already knew. I’m curious, what’s something you’ve changed your mind about in your own health journey?

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In case you missed my previous Wholesome Wednesday article: