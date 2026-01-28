Back to Wholesome by Karina Baloleanu

Back to Wholesome by Karina Baloleanu

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sophie Guénon, MS's avatar
Sophie Guénon, MS
8d

I love your article, Karina. I am so aligned with every point you made. Thank you so much for saying it out loud. 💕

Reply
Share
Grace Barker's avatar
Grace Barker
8d

I love this and your whole philosophy Karina! Seriously more people should emphasize balance and listening to your body. For far too long that’s been the opposite of what people are sharing!

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Karina Baloleanu, CFNC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture