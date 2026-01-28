One thing I want to do more of this year is step into my authenticity, especially in how I speak about health, healing, and the choices I make in my own life.

Being honest about my values, my approach, and the lines I won’t cross helps me show up more grounded and clear. It also helps the people who find their way here sense whether this space feels supportive for them.

Some of these thoughts might resonate deeply.

Others might not.

Both are welcome.

I don’t do quick fixes

If you’re looking for fast results, one-size-fits-all protocols, or weekly meal plans built around calorie counting, my work probably isn’t for you.

I don’t believe the body is a math equation. I believe it’s a responsive, intelligent system shaped by biology, stress, sleep, environment, relationships, history, and season.

Health that lasts is rarely fast. It’s layered. It’s contextual. And it requires understanding, not obedience.

“Let them be kids” doesn’t mean zero guidance around food

I don’t believe that supporting children means unlimited sugar or a complete absence of boundaries around food.

Children need safety, rhythm, nourishment, and guidance. Not perfection. Not restriction. But also not chaos dressed up as freedom.

Teaching kids about food, helping them develop taste, regulating blood sugar, and creating structure is part of caring for them.

I have a real issue with products marketed “for kids”

From ultra-processed foods to kids’ cosmetics, many products designed for children are filled with ingredients that disrupt hormones, irritate the gut, and burden detox pathways.

We’ve normalized exposing developing bodies to endocrine-disrupting chemicals and highly processed ingredients, then we wonder why we see more inflammation, allergies, and metabolic issues earlier and earlier.

I’m not on board with that.

Women don’t need to push more

Telling women to do more, be more, push harder needs to stop.

We’ve never been more depleted, overwhelmed, and disconnected from our bodies. Burnout isn’t a lack of resilience. It’s a biological response to chronic stress and constant output.

Healing doesn’t start with force. It starts with safety.

Reading labels is an underrated life skill

Yes, I’m the person who turns products around, reads ingredient lists, and puts things back on the shelf.

Food. Household items. Cosmetics.

Not because I’m perfect or obsessive, but because small, daily exposures add up, especially over time. We live in a complex, chemically laden world, so being mindful of what we can control can make a meaningful difference.

Childhood isn’t measured in sugar and screens

I believe childhood is measured in love, safety, freedom to be themselves, time in nature, and core memories.

Not in unlimited treats or endless screen time, so they don’t “miss out.”

Presence matters more than permissiveness.

I love deep, inspiring conversations, and I need quiet

I love deep conversations over coffee. Honest ones. Slow ones. Inspiring ones.

I also need alone time to recharge. Both can be true.

My health is still a work in progress

My health isn’t exactly where I want it to be yet.

And I’m okay with that.

I trust the process. I trust my body. And I know that healing isn’t linear.

I choose calm more often than chaos

I’d trade late nights and alcohol for a cozy evening, a warm drink, journaling, and nervous system regulation (most days).

Not because I’m rigid, but because I’ve learned to listen to what my body tells me it needs.

Knowing isn’t the same as living it

For a long time, I underestimated the impact of sleep and quality relationships on my own health.

Even though I teach this. Even though I believe it.

Knowledge doesn’t automatically become embodiment.

Nutrition doesn’t exist in isolation

If a nutrition recommendation ignores stress, sleep, digestion, and nervous system state, it’s incomplete.

Physiology doesn’t operate in isolation. Neither should nutrition advice.

I don’t give rigid rules

I’d rather help you understand your body than hand you a set of rules to follow.

Because rules break easily. Understanding lasts.

“No” is one of my favorite words

As a recovering people pleaser, I’m learning to say “no” more.

And I’m discovering how magnetic and freeing that word can be.

Self-care is mostly unglamorous

Self-care isn’t just bubble baths or spa days.

More often, it looks like nervous system regulation, blood sugar balance, lymphatic support, and making sure your detox pathways are open and functioning.

It’s the quiet, consistent work.

I don’t agree with “everything in moderation”

Moderation is subjective.

If someone’s idea of moderation is ultra-processed foods five days a week out of seven, it doesn’t automatically make it a good choice for their health.

Context matters.

If this resonates

If you’re nodding along, you’ll probably enjoy what I share here.

And if this feels uncomfortable or not aligned, that’s okay, too.

I’m glad you’re here. 💛

