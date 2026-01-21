For a long time, I thought healing would come from doing more.

More discipline.

More consistency.

More “getting it right.”

I was already interested in nutrition. I had read the books. I cared about food quality, regularly tested my labs, adjusted my supplements, worked on reducing stress, and focused on gut health. On paper, I was doing many of the “right” things.

But in reality, I was still tired, wired, and stuck in cycles of pushing and crashing. I would get bursts of energy and use them to be more disciplined or optimize harder, only to crash even harder and faster than the time before.

What I didn’t understand then is this:

My body didn’t need more effort. It needed to feel safe.

At the time, I wouldn’t have described it as a “safety” issue. But looking back, my body was living in a near-constant state of activation.

Sleep was fragmented. I was a mom to a three-year-old at the time. My meals were “healthy,” but not nourishing or blood sugar–balancing enough. Detox pathways were under-supported as well. And on top of all of that, there was the mental load, the constant hum of responsibility, the 99 tabs always open, and the pressure to keep going no matter what.

Now and then

Perfection, performance, and a nervous system that never rested

Looking back now, it makes complete sense.

I grew up in an environment where I was praised primarily for achievement. I had to excel, to get straight A’s, to perform well in everything I did. Mistakes were often met with criticism or shame.

So the programming set in early:

I have to be perfect to be loved.

I am only valuable when I achieve.

Rest is laziness.

Asking for help is weakness.

Being wrong is not safe.

That kind of conditioning keeps the nervous system on high alert.

I spent years determined to be ambitious enough, disciplined enough, capable enough, always pushing, always vigilant.

Then came motherhood.

And the village we’re often promised? It wasn’t there.

So I did what I had learned to do best. I pushed harder. I tried to do it all, and do it perfectly. And for a while, I managed.

Until I burned myself out.

This isn’t meant to be a pity party. But I know many women will recognize themselves in parts of this story. These conversations need to happen more often, without blame, and with curiosity. Asking not “what’s wrong with me?” but “why is this happening?” Because when we follow the why, we usually find root causes. And there’s rarely just one.

What does this have to do with safety?

When stress is chronic and cortisol stays elevated for too long, or when its natural rhythm is disrupted, everything downstream is affected.

Blood sugar becomes harder to regulate.

Sleep gets lighter and more fragmented.

Progesterone drops.

Thyroid signaling slows.

Digestion takes a back seat.

The body senses threat.

And it doesn’t distinguish between a tiger chasing you and unresolved emotional stress resurfacing through motherhood. Cortisol doesn’t know the difference between skipping meals because there’s no food available and skipping meals because you’re caring for a toddler and forgetting to eat.

To the body, both signal danger.

So it adapts accordingly.

Glucose is released into the bloodstream to provide quick energy.

Sleep becomes lighter to keep you alert.

Reproductive hormones are deprioritized because danger is not a time to bring a baby into the world.

Thyroid function slows because survival matters more than metabolism.

Digestion is downregulated to conserve energy.

And yet, the advice we’re often given is to push harder, inside the very conditions that created the problem.

What finally moved the needle for me wasn’t a new protocol or a mindset shift.

It was creating safety in my body, starting at the most basic, physical level.

When I started eating enough.

When meals became regular.

When blood sugar stopped swinging all day.

When sleep became something I protected, not something I squeezed in.

When I began treating my nervous system as the central piece it actually is.

These changes didn’t feel big or noteworthy. If anything, they felt almost boring at first.

But internally, everything began to shift.

My nervous system stopped bracing.

My body moved out of “just get through the day” mode.

My stress response softened.

And from there, consistency became possible.

I didn’t have to force it.

I didn’t have to rely on willpower.

I didn’t have to keep starting over.

Support came first. Change followed.

We have the order all wrong

This is the piece I see missing for so many women.

We’re told to be more disciplined, more motivated, more resilient. But when the body is under-fueled, under-rested, and overstimulated, discipline becomes just another stressor.

A body in survival mode will always resist change.

Not because you’re failing.

But because safety hasn’t been established yet.

As another January rolls around, I invite you to ask yourself:

What if the answer isn’t starting over, but starting differently?

No fixing. No pushing.

Just a different order.

Support first. Then change. 💛

