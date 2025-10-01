Real life happens off social media. What we see online is just the highlight reel. And I’m no exception. New, exciting projects, the freedom of making my own schedule, even sneaking away to the beach in the middle of the week…it all looks idyllic.

But behind the scenes, I’ve been struggling lately, teetering on the edge of burnout, again. And I say “again” because this isn’t my first time navigating it.

I’ve written more about my health journey and lessons learned along the way here:

These days, I can spot burnout creeping in sooner, but this time it felt a little different. It wasn’t the kind where you collapse and can’t move, but the high-functioning kind: you keep showing up, getting things done, even looking fine from the outside, while inside everything feels stretched paper-thin.

If you’re wondering whether this might be you, here are some common signs of high-functioning burnout:

Mental & Emotional

Constantly tired but still performing

Difficulty switching off (mind racing at night)

Feeling numb, detached, or on autopilot

Irritability, mood swings, short fuse

Loss of joy or motivation

Overwhelmed by small tasks

Heightened anxiety about responsibilities

Perfectionism, never feeling “enough”

Physical

Trouble falling or staying asleep despite exhaustion

Headaches, jaw tension, or muscle tightness

Digestive issues (bloating, constipation, IBS flares)

Lowered immunity (catching colds, slow recovery)

Feeling “wired but tired,” heart palpitations

Weight fluctuations despite effort

Skin breakouts, hair loss, or hormonal shifts

Behavioral

Overcommitting and saying yes when depleted

Pushing through with caffeine or sugar

Measuring worth by productivity

Struggling to rest without guilt

Procrastination followed by frantic work

Neglecting hobbies, relationships, or downtime

Avoiding asking for help

If several of these resonate, please know you’re not alone. And just as important: this isn’t a normal part of adulthood. It’s a sign that something needs care.

Often the first advice we hear is “just get more sleep” or “take a vacation.” But if it were that simple, burnout wouldn’t be at an all-time high worldwide.

Sleep: the baseline, not the solution

Sleep is non-negotiable. A solid 8 hours (ideally lights out around 10 pm) is the foundation of recovery. But sleep alone won’t pull you out of burnout. Because burnout isn’t only physical fatigue, it’s the mental load, emotional strain, and a nervous system running on high alert for too long.

Here are three things I return to when I feel myself sliding into that space:

1. Rhythm over balance

For years, I thought “balance” meant equal parts work, family, health, and friendships. Society tells us we should be perfect mothers and wives with thriving careers. No wonder it felt impossible.

What helps me is rhythm. Some weeks lean more toward work, others toward rest. Some days are motherhood-heavy, others are focused on projects. Life ebbs and flows. Instead of chasing balance, I try to honor rhythm.

So, if you need to hear it today: here’s your permission slip to stop chasing perfection and start honoring your own rhythm.

2. Working with my cycle

As women, our energy, hormones, and needs shift across the month, yet we’re expected to operate the same every single day. Cycle syncing has been a game-changer for me.

Menstrual phase – body calls for rest, reflection, inward focus. Think meditation, journaling, and embracing JOMO (joy of missing out).

Follicular phase – rising energy, perfect for new ideas, starting projects, taking action. This is your time to dive into projects, client meetings, and really pursue those big dreams of yours.

Ovulatory phase – peak energy, naturally more social and outward-focused. A great time to tackle challenges or big conversations.

Luteal phase – energy turns inward, best for wrapping up, slowing down, and prioritizing restoration.

When I align my work, workouts, and social calendar with these rhythms, life feels smoother and more sustainable.

3. Supporting the nervous system

Burnout isn’t just being tired. It’s the nervous system stuck in overdrive. Recovery means calming the body and mind, not just resting.

Simple practices help: pausing for deep breaths before shifting tasks, stepping outside for a walk, tactile activities like cooking or stretching, and eating in ways that keep blood sugar steady. These small resets keep me from sliding deeper into depletion.

And if you’re a type-A, high-achiever, or perfectionist, it can be powerful to look at the root beliefs driving the “always more” cycle. So often, perfectionism grows from a quiet feeling of not being enough, or of needing to earn love and worth through doing. Becoming aware of those patterns is part of true healing.

The bottom line

Sleep is essential, but not enough on its own. To recover from burnout, we need:

Rhythm instead of rigid balance

Support for our hormones and cycles

Nervous system care

If you’re on the edge of burnout, ask yourself: beyond sleep, what’s one way you can honor your body this week?

Leave a comment

A little something before you go

This feels especially timely with the holidays around the corner — a season that magnifies stress. It’s the perfect time to start building resilience.

The holidays can be wonderful, but let’s be honest: they can also be their own special kind of stress. Social commitments, disrupted routines, endless food temptations, travel, family dynamics… no wonder our nervous systems and hormones feel the pressure.

That’s why I’m hosting a special live workshop for Blood Sugar Method members:

We’ll cover how to:

Minimize mood swings and energy crashes

Stay grounded when routines fall apart

Enjoy holiday foods mindfully (without “all or nothing” guilt)

Support your nervous system and digestion under stress

I’ll also walk you through real-food strategies for blood sugar balance, hormone-friendly routines, and stress tools that actually work when life gets busy.

👉 This event is exclusively for Blood Sugar Method members. If you’re not yet a member, you can sign up here.

In case you missed my previous Wholesome Wednesday article:

Why Stress Is Hitting You Harder Than You Think Karina Baloleanu, CFNC · Sep 24 When we talk about stress, most of us immediately think of arguments, deadlines, or that nagging colleague at work. But stress isn’t just the occasional fight or a tight deadline — it’s much broader than that, and our bodies feel it in more ways than we often realize. Read full story