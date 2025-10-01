Back to Wholesome by Karina Baloleanu

Back to Wholesome by Karina Baloleanu

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sofie's avatar
Sofie
4d

Thank you for sharing - and thanks for the tips!

I've struggled with burnout myself (twice...) and it's really hard to find a balance that is sustainable. Especially as I feel like the threshold for another burnout is lower after you've already been there once. So I really enjoyed reading your input

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Patti Wohlin's avatar
Patti Wohlin
4d

Your personal journey is inspiring, Karina! I appreciate your review of the signs of burnout. It is easy to forget that this is an ongoing process of self-care and re-adjusting priorities. Day-by-day is how we live and how we take care of ourselves results in how wide our bandwidth is operating. Your "Thriving Through the Holidays" Live workshop sounds wonderful! ⭐️

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Karina Baloleanu, CFNC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture