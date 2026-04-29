Back to Wholesome by Karina Baloleanu

Back to Wholesome by Karina Baloleanu

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lara | Strength in Wellness's avatar
Lara | Strength in Wellness
14h

the amount of eggs is so relatable hahaha, although my plates don’t look as beautifully presented as yours. feeling inspired to make my next meal look pretty!!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Karina Baloleanu, CFNC
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Karina Baloleanu, CFNC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture