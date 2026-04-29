Last week, I shared a bit of my journey with food and nutrition, as well as the philosophy behind the way I eat today. If you missed it, I’d start there first, it gives this piece a lot more context.

Today I wanna dive into the how, the practical stuff. And while I do believe every body is unique and our needs vary, there are three core frameworks I come back to again and again, both in my own life and with clients. They’re not complicated, and that’s kind of the point.

Here they are.

1. Breakfast is non-negotiable, and protein is the star

I know the “I don’t have time for breakfast” or “I’m just not hungry in the morning” thing is real. But skipping breakfast, especially as a woman, tends to work against you.

When you wake up, your cortisol is naturally high. This is normal and healthy. But if you’re skipping breakfast, you’re essentially asking your body to run on stress hormones alone. This can amplify cortisol output, contribute to blood sugar instability throughout the day, and set off a cascade of reactive eating by the afternoon.

For women in particular, this matters because our hormones are exquisitely sensitive to signals of safety and nourishment. Chronically skipping breakfast or under-eating in the morning is a stress signal to the body, one that can dysregulate the HPA axis over time and ripple outward to thyroid function, progesterone production, and sleep quality.

The fix is simple: eat breakfast, and build it around protein.

Protein in the morning stabilizes blood sugar from the start, supports neurotransmitter production (hello, serotonin and dopamine), promotes satiety, and helps maintain muscle mass. Aiming for around 25-30g of protein at breakfast is a good target for most women. Think eggs with smoked salmon, sardines, avocado, and parmesan cheese, or Greek yogurt with seeds and nuts.

Here are some of my go-to breakfasts.

p.s. And yes, I know croissants and acai bowls were sold to you as proper breakfast, but your blood sugar, mood, and energy will tell a different story by 11am. :D

some of my recent homemade breakfasts

2. Protein, fat, and fiber at every meal

Every time you eat, you have an opportunity to either support or disrupt your blood sugar balance. The goal is to build meals that slow down glucose absorption, keep you full, and give your body the raw materials it needs to function well.

Each body is unique, and our needs vary. But when it comes to the how of blood sugar-balancing meals, a good starting point looks like this:

30g protein (approximately 1/4 of your plate)

1-2 cups of fiber from complex carbs (approximately 1/4 of your plate)

1-2 tbsp healthy fats

Greens (at least 1/2 of your plate)

my go-to framework for building blood sugar balancing plates

A few notes on the why: protein and fat both slow gastric emptying, which means glucose enters the bloodstream more gradually rather than in a spike. Fiber from complex carbohydrates adds bulk, feeds your gut microbiome, and further slows absorption. And greens, beyond their fiber content, bring in micronutrients that support the enzymatic processes involved in hormone metabolism and detoxification.

This isn’t about perfection at every single meal. Think of it as a repeatable template that your body can count on. Over time, eating this way consistently is one of the most powerful things you can do for your energy, mood, and hormonal health.

the fat-fiber-protein framework in practice

3. Eating in sync with your cycle

This one gets a lot of airtime in wellness circles, and while some of it is overcomplicated, it does have a science-backed foundation. You don’t need to follow an elaborate protocol to benefit from cycle-aware eating. A few simple shifts go a long way.

The core idea is that your nutritional needs and your body’s preferences shift across your cycle because your hormones do too.

In the follicular phase (roughly the first half of your cycle, from menstruation through ovulation), estrogen rises and energy tends to feel lighter. Fresher, lighter meals, raw salads, more vegetables, and lower-starch options tend to align well with how the body feels and what it needs energetically. All while keeping protein and fat as your foundation.

Follicular meals focusing on protein, healthy fats, and lower-starch carbs

In the luteal phase (the second half, from ovulation to your period), progesterone rises and the body’s metabolic demands increase. Your resting metabolic rate is slightly higher, your appetite often increases, and cravings for warmth and density are completely physiologically appropriate. This is the time to lean into cooked, warming meals, more complex carbohydrates like root vegetables, squashes, and legumes, and to give your body more nourishment rather than less.

Luteal phase meals are higher in complex carbs, warmer, and more nutrient-dense

One thing I always want to emphasize here: if you’re in the luteal phase and finding yourself ravenous or craving carbs, that’s not a willpower problem. That’s your body asking for what it needs. The goal is to meet it with nourishing complex carbs rather than fighting the craving and ending up in a refined sugar spiral at 10pm.

These three frameworks, when layered together, create a foundation that I’ve seen shift things for women on energy, hormonal symptoms, blood sugar stability, and overall relationship with food. They’re not rules. They’re tools. Start where feels most accessible and build from there.

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In case you missed my previous Wholesome Wednesday article: