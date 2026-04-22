Back to Wholesome by Karina Baloleanu

Back to Wholesome by Karina Baloleanu

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Robin Yaklin's avatar
Robin Yaklin
3d

'women should stick to cardio, we’ve been handed a version of eating that’s really about staying small, not about being well.'

You nailed that one.

Question: what are those reddish crinkly curly things on top the eggs?

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Lara | Strength in Wellness's avatar
Lara | Strength in Wellness
3d

your meals look so so beautiful! home cooked food always tastes best

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