I didn’t always eat the way I eat today.

Growing up, there was no nutrition information whatsoever. And not through anyone’s fault, there was just no concern about it. I know what you’re gonna think - “but the food was healthier then”…yes, probably. But also deli meat was deli meat, sugar was sugar, and seed oils were still seed oils. I remember having a big box of toys from Kinder Bueno eggs, so I imagine I must’ve eaten a lot of those. My mom cooked all meals at home, but it was also the era of ready-made meals, so we ate a lot of cremwurst, supermarket-bought pizzas, and other stuff.

Then, all throughout my teenage years, I remember being on different diets, at least once or twice a year. None of them had anything to do with nutrition - stuff like the cabbage diet, or eating only one food per day (like potato day, toast day, etc). Looking back at what I know now about female hormones, and realizing that those were some hormone-formative years, depriving myself of nutrients like this was probably not the best idea.

Me as a kid

Then, like a lot of women, my relationship with food went through several phases before it settled into something that actually felt like mine. There was the plant-based phase, the counting calories phase, and then the “wellness girl” era, with oatmeals, salads, and instagram-worthy meals that were mostly sugar bombs.

Slowly, I shifted into the other extreme, eating super clean and worrying about every meal eaten outside of home and questioning the ingredients and the quality. But we live in the real world, where if you eat clean and healthy you’re still seen as the odd one out. So, even as a mom, as much as I tried to keep my daughter away from processed food, there came the day where she inevitably had cake at a birthday party, potato chips, etc. And I blamed myself. Hard.

And I’ll be honest, it’s an ongoing journey. There’s a thin line between taking great care of your child and unintentionally making food feel loaded or restricted for them. I’m still walking that line, trying to give her the best foundation I can while making sure food stays a source of nourishment and pleasure, never a source of anxiety.

It took time to see that the rigidity wasn’t health. It was just anxiety wearing a wellness costume.

What nobody tells women about food

We live in a culture that sends women very specific messages about what they should eat. Salads. Acai bowls. Low-fat everything. Nothing too indulgent, nothing too much. Just like we’ve been told for decades that lifting weights is for men and women should stick to cardio, we’ve been handed a version of eating that’s really about staying small, not about being well.

That conditioning runs deep, and it shapes how we eat, how we feel about eating, and how much guilt we carry when we don’t follow the script.

Part of what shifted for me was realizing that eating well for my hormones, my energy, and my blood sugar meant eating more, not less. More protein. More healthy fat. More nutrient density. A steak, eggs, a full plate of real food. Not a bowl of lettuce with the dressing on the side.

Unlearning that took a while. But it was some of the most important nutritional work I’ve done.

Some of my meals this week

Where I landed

The way I eat today doesn’t feel like discipline. It feels like self-respect.

And a big part of why it feels that way is a reframe that changed everything for me: I don’t see eating real food as depriving myself of anything, because ultra-processed products don’t register as food in my mind. They’re products. Engineered, marketed, designed to be hyper-palatable. When I pass on them, I’m not white-knuckling through a craving. There’s simply nothing there I want.

And these days it comes from a place of clarity rather than rigidity.

Where I am now isn’t perfect, and I’m not trying to be. But now, food feels like something I do for myself rather than something I do to myself. And that shift has changed everything.

Part of that shift also meant making peace with being the odd one out. I've gotten used to being the person who is “picky” when choosing where to eat, reads labels in the supermarket, or brings her own snacks. I'm okay with that. In a world where ultra-processed food is the norm, eating well will sometimes make you stand out, and I've decided that's a price worth paying.

The principles I actually live by

Here are some of the understandings I’ve arrived at, slowly, through my own experience and through years of working with women on their health.

Eating well is an act of care, for yourself and the people you love.

I used to think health was something you pursued for how you’d look or what the scale would say. Now I see it differently. The way I eat is one of the ways I show up for myself. It’s in the same category as sleep, movement, protecting my nervous system. It’s how I tell my body: I’ve got you.

And with my daughter, I’ve let go of the perfectionism that used to drive me. I’m not trying to raise a child who never eats a cookie. I’m trying to give her a foundation, a relationship with real food, a palate that knows what good ingredients taste like, and skills she’ll carry into adulthood. Raising her this way feels like one of the most meaningful things I can do for her long-term health and relationship with food.

And just like in any other aspect of parenting, I do believe there need to be boundaries around food. Letting go of perfectionism doesn't mean anything goes. It means finding the balance between nourishing her well and letting her be a kid, without food becoming a battleground.

my daughter & I doing one of our favorite things - cooking & eating together

Reading labels is a life skill.

I’m the person in the supermarket who flips the product around and reads the ingredient list before anything goes into the trolley. Because I think it’s one of the most practical things you can do for your long-term health.

We teach kids to read and write. We should also teach them how to manage money, how to think critically, and so on. Understanding what’s actually in your food, and being able to make an informed choice about it, belongs in that same category. It’s a skill. And like most skills, the more you practice it, the more second-nature it becomes.

Home should be a safe space.

The moment you walk out the door, you’re navigating a world designed to pull your attention and your appetite in every direction. Marketing, convenience, availability, social pressure. Making good choices out in the world takes real energy.

So at home, I’ve tried to remove that friction entirely. I don’t bring in food I don’t want to eat, because I don’t want to spend mental energy managing it. Home is where I don’t have to practice willpower, because I’ve already made the decisions. The kitchen is stocked with things I feel good about. Everything else stays outside.

It sounds simple. But it’s quietly one of the most effective things I’ve done.

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Next week, I’ll share the three practical frameworks I use every day to structure my meals. Consider this the philosophy. The how is coming next.

In case you missed my previous Wholesome Wednesday article: