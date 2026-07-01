Before we dive fully into July, let’s take a look at what June brought.

Something for the Body

CGMs are not just for diabetes

I’ve continued the journey of taking myself on as a client into this month as well and put on a continuous glucose monitor to see how my own blood sugar is actually doing day to day. I’ve used CGMs before and they’ve given me some of the most useful insights and data, well beyond concepts in a textbook.

Now, that being said, I don’t recommend a CGM to every client. If you’re eating out for half your meals, ordering takeout for the rest, snacking all day, and living mostly on ultra-processed food and 5 hours of sleep, you don’t need a CGM to tell you your blood sugar is spiking constantly. You already know that. And if you don’t know how to actually read the data or what to change based on it, a CGM can just as easily send you into food fear and eating almost nothing, which isn’t a better outcome.

I plan on writing a full piece on my findings after this experiment, though it won’t look like the typical “X food spiked my blood sugar and Y food didn’t.” I want to actually walk through the physiology behind what you’d be seeing, not hand you another simplified list. Especially because we are all unique, and the fact that my body reacts a certain way to a certain food will tell you nothing about your body and its behavior.

You can message me your CGM questions, and I’ll answer the most common ones in the full post coming soon.

Message Karina Baloleanu, CFNC

Switched to low-tox coffee

Low-tox living has been part of my kitchen for a long time now. Plastic is mostly gone, cleaning products are clean, and most of what touches our food has already been swapped for something with less unnecessary chemical load. Coffee was the one thing I kept putting off. But it’s something I drink every single day, and daily exposure adds up.

I moved away from a capsule coffee machine. The pods are typically plastic or aluminum, and running hot water through them daily gives whatever is in that packaging more chances to migrate into what you’re drinking, cup after cup, for years. I switched to a Bialetti stainless steel stovetop coffeemaker instead, which keeps things about as simple as they get: water, coffee, and metal. I might come back to a coffee machine later on, if I find a really good option, but at the moment, I am really happy with this choice.

I also upgraded the coffee itself to Exhale, a UK brand that lab tests every batch for mold, mycotoxins, pesticides, and heavy metals, and ships everything in plastic-free packaging. It’s a small swap, but it closes one more gap in a kitchen that’s otherwise already pretty clean.

Healthy organic coffee free of toxins and packed with polyphenols

My go-to summer salad

With the crazy heatwave in Europe, all I am craving is fresh, hydrating salads, and this one is currently on repeat. This avocado, fennel, and orange salad takes less than 10 minutes to put together, scales up effortlessly for summer gatherings, and is refreshing and packed with nutrients.

Arugula and fennel both support digestion, and fennel in particular helps with bloating. The healthy fats from the avocado and olive oil help with satiety and also support the absorption of the fat-soluble nutrients in the greens, and the orange brings a good dose of vitamin C, too.

Beyond the nutrition side, it’s just super tasty and fresh. The fennel gives it a slight anise note that makes it feel different from the usual summer fare, and the sesame adds a little nuttiness that rounds everything out.

Fennel, Avocado & Orange Salad

Fennel, Avocado & Orange Salad Recipe

INGREDIENTS:

Salad:

• 1 orange, peeled and sliced

• 1 avocado, sliced

• 4 cups arugula

• 3 oz fennel, thinly sliced

• 1 tbsp roasted sesame seeds

• fresh mint and green onion (optional)

Dressing:

• 3 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

• 2 tbsp freshly squeezed orange juice

• 1 tsp of apple cider vinegar

• salt, to taste

STEPS

1. Whisk together the dressing ingredients and set aside.

2. Prep the salad

3. Drizzle the dressing right before serving and toss gently. Best eaten fresh.

Something for the Mind

Alarms for nervous system breaks

June means adding school meetings and different events on top of an already packed schedule before the school ends, and then going into full-time parenting on top of both my husband and me working from home, with no extra help. I watched my to-do list grow and my first instinct was to cut whatever felt optional, which of course meant self-care went first.

That’s exactly when I realized self-care needed to move to the top of the list instead of dropping off it entirely. So I set two alarms for the first half of the day. When they go off, I do one or two minutes of breathwork or a short tapping session, something short enough that there’s no excuse to skip it, and it brings my nervous system back down before the day gets the chance to wind it all the way up. I can do it while cooking lunch or playing with my daughter, and as a bonus, I’m also showing her ways we can process our emotions and calm ourselves down.

It’s had me thinking about how we tend to reach for these tools only once we’re already dysregulated. Using them while we’re still calm and grounded matters just as much, because it trains the nervous system to return to baseline instead of only teaching it how to recover from a spike.

What I’ve been reading on Substack

Sunshine and Our Cells: Why Sunlight is Actually Anti-Cancer, Skin Health Tips, and More - by Dr. Leigh Erin Connealy. I shared my take on this last month along with my current low-tox sunscreen pick, and this piece goes further into the mechanisms: how sunlight influences vitamin D production, circadian rhythm, and inflammation, and why the conversation is more nuanced than sun equals danger. If you want to go deeper into the science behind safe sun exposure, it’s worth the read.

Something for the Soul

Children’s Day was as much for my inner child as it was for my daughter

June 1st is International Children’s Day. It’s not really celebrated here in Spain, but we go all in for it, because in Romania, where I’m from it’s a big celebration. This year I planned a full day for my daughter, but made sure we’d enjoy it and not rush through everything on the to-do list. She told me it was the best day, and somewhere in the middle of it I realized I wasn’t only doing it for her.

Jumping into a pool full of plastic balls, bouncing on a trampoline, and blowing soap bubbles felt genuinely good. Some part of me that doesn’t usually get a turn got one that day.

Kids don’t need a reason to play, and it turns out neither do we. We just need someone to remind us it’s allowed.

Celebrating Children's Day with my little bestie

A Little Bit of Everything

June is our month of celebration

The celebrations really don’t stop in June in our household. It’s the month when half our family and friends are celebrating something, it’s our wedding anniversary, the anniversary of the day we moved to Spain, and my birthday, all inside a few days of each other.

This year it also marked my daughter finishing kindergarten, which was bittersweet. Honestly, so was the entire month. Even my actual birthday circled back to the same lesson, holding the good and the hard at the same time, without rushing through either one.

For my birthday this year I wrote up 38 health lessons I wish I’d known a decade earlier. Practical over vague, and worth a read if you want the full list.

June glimmers

That was June. Onwards to July.

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In case you missed my previous Wholesome Wednesday article: