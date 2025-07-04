Another month, another handful of little (and big) things that made me feel more connected in body, mind, and soul. Here’s what I’ve been loving, learning, and leaning into lately.

Something for the Body

Castor oil packs

This might sound a little "woo-woo" to some, especially since it's not something most doctors will mention, but castor oil packs have been used for centuries as a gentle way to support digestion, detoxification, hormone balance, and lymphatic flow.

It’s one of those simple, time-tested remedies that doesn’t cost much or require fancy tools, but it can make a big impact when done regularly. If you’re curious, let me know and I’ll share how I do it.

Note: Castor oil packs aren’t recommended during pregnancy or over open wounds. If you’re dealing with specific health conditions, it’s always a good idea to check in with a trusted practitioner first.

2-ingredient DIY body scrub

I gave up store-bought body scrubs a long time ago. Most are packed with questionable ingredients, synthetic fragrances, and even microplastics (yes, really). Not exactly what I want to rub into my skin.

This month, I finally landed on a homemade version I love. It’s just two ingredients, takes less than a minute to mix, and leaves my skin feeling soft, smooth, and deeply hydrated.

Coconut Oil & Himalayan Salt Body Scrub

Single-use quantity:

1 tablespoon coconut oil (melted if solid)

2 tablespoons fine or medium-grain Himalayan salt

Optional add-in:

1–2 drops of essential oil (lavender, peppermint, or sweet orange)

How to use it:

Mix the ingredients in a small bowl until they form a paste.

Apply to damp skin using gentle circular motions.

Rinse with warm water and pat dry.

That’s it. No toxins, no waste, no fluff, just real ingredients that work.

Rainbow plates and hydrating meals

With the heatwave in Spain, my body has been asking for lighter, cooling foods, and thankfully, this country delivers. The markets have been overflowing with fresh, seasonal produce, and I’ve been filling my plate with color.

Crisp cucumbers, juicy tomatoes, sweet peaches, cherries, watermelon. And, finally, fig season. Figs with a spoonful of almond butter are my favorite summer treat.

Eating the rainbow hasn’t felt like a task this month; more like a celebration of the season and the incredible abundance nature offers when we tune into it.

Eating fresh, seasonal, local fruit & veggies in Spain

Something for the Mind

I’ve been following TBM’s programs for three years now, and I especially love their mid-year and end-of-year challenges. This time around, I’ve been diving deep into some old programming around abundance, safety, and self-worth.

The truth is, so many of our beliefs run quietly in the background, shaping not just our day-to-day decisions but also our stress levels, nervous system, and overall physical well-being.

Something for the Soul

It was my birthday month

This year, I was finally home for my birthday, so I got to bake a delicious, blood sugar-friendly cake from one of

's recipes (a tradition for any celebration in our home). This time, I chose her

with a yummy cashew frosting

.

I shared more about my birthday and a few reflections at 37 in this post:

Balcony sunsets

I love summer sunsets, and having a balcony that faces west has turned them into a daily ritual and one of the most awaited moments of the day. Sometimes it really is the simplest things that recalibrate us the most.

Summer sunsets

A Little Bit of Everything

The episode with Kate Boyle of the Mind Movement Health Podcast went live this month, and I got some beautiful messages about it (here’s a favorite one). It reminded me why I do what I do.

Taking on a project that feels like a “hell yes”

This month, that meant pouring creative energy into something that feels deeply aligned — a project I’m building with

called

.

It’s not just another wellness course. It’s a living, breathing platform created for the woman who’s tired of band-aid solutions and ready to finally feel like herself again.

THRIVE is designed to support you in every season, especially the ones where you feel like you’ve lost touch with your body, your energy, or your sense of wholeness. It will bring together everything from nutrition, sleep, and movement to detox, mindset, and nervous system support, all within a private community space. There will be live group sessions and fresh content added regularly.

It’s still cooking behind the scenes, but you can join the waitlist to be the first to know when it launches.

Something for You

Thank you for spending a little time here with me this month. I hope some of these small (and not-so-small) things bring you joy, ease, and inspiration as we move through summer.

What’s one good thing you’ve been loving lately? Hit reply and share! I’d love to hear from you.

