It feels really good to be back with this series.

Good Things Only has been one of my favorite things to write this past year. I skipped December intentionally, as I took some time off. And now, here we are with the first roundup of 2026.

January was not an easy month.

I started the year pumped, with a lot of projects lined up. Then came a lot of personal stuff unfolding, while work kept moving steadily in the background. We were also preparing to welcome the second cohort into Rooted, our signature program for high-functioning women who look like they’ve got it all together, but feel fried on the inside (kinda like me this month, lol).

So this roundup isn’t about highlights or perfection. And it won’t be too long either (I think 😄). It’s about the things that genuinely supported me, and some of the glimmers found in between.

Something for the Body

Weighted vest walks

I upgraded my morning walks this month by adding a weighted vest, and it’s been such a game-changer.

Wearing a weighted vest can support bone density, muscle engagement, and overall strength, which becomes increasingly important as we get older. I’ve also noticed it helps me feel more grounded in my body. It turns a regular walk into gentle, functional strength work without needing more time or mental energy.

Blood sugar balance

Blood sugar balance is one of those things that can easily get disrupted when sleep is short and the nervous system load is high. While I couldn’t control many of the external factors, I doubled down on what I could influence: feeding myself nutrient-dense, blood sugar–balancing meals, especially breakfast.

Working late and not sleeping enough definitely makes me more prone to blood sugar spikes and less sensitive to insulin. And those sharp glucose crashes don’t just affect energy; they make emotional regulation, focus, and resilience so much harder too.

Fueling on nutrient-dense whole foods

Something for the Mind

Liz Moody’s 9 Questions

I first saw this exercise recommended by Sonja Manning when it first appeared, and this is the second year I’ve done Liz Moody ’s 9 Questions together with my husband. At this point, I’m committed to turning it into an end-of-the-year / start-of-the-year ritual.

We each answer the questions individually, then sit down and talk through our answers. It’s such a helpful way to reflect on the past year, notice patterns, and get clearer on what we want to do differently moving forward. Not in a “new year, new me” way, but in a grounded, honest one.

If you decide to try it yourself, let me know what you think. I’d love to hear how it lands for you.

Something for the Soul

The Rooted webinar + launching Rooted

Hosting the Rooted webinar and opening the doors for the new cohort was deeply meaningful this month.

Even though launching always comes with a certain level of intensity, there was something incredibly grounding about holding space for conversations around safety, nourishment, regulation, and sustainable change. The feeling after the webinar reminded me, once again, how much this work fuels me too, and why I do it in the first place.

P.S. We’re hosting another webinar on February 11, at 19:00 CET. This is for you if you’ve been trying to change through pressure and willpower and it hasn’t worked, or if you look fine on the outside but feel overwhelmed and fried on the inside.

A Little Bit of Everything

Nervous system regulation, on repeat

Nervous system support became non-negotiable, but I tried to keep it as simple as possible so I could actually stick with it: choosing rest over pushing, tapping, a few minutes of breathwork, legs up the wall before bed, or yoga nidra.

Simplifying and letting go

One of the biggest lessons for me this month was surrender.

I simplified wherever I could. I shortened to-do lists. I took things off my calendar. I said a lot of “no.” I released control in places where I usually grip tightly.

I’m notorious for overbooking and overcommitting. This month forced me to do the opposite. It wasn’t always comfortable, but it helped me stay steady instead of pushing through and paying for it later.

