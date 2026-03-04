Back to Wholesome by Karina Baloleanu

Back to Wholesome by Karina Baloleanu

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Danni Macfarland's avatar
Danni Macfarland
5h

Have you ever tried making pizza crust with chicken breast? You can do it with canned chicken or cook up your own chicken breast and put it in the food processor to chop it finely. Bind together with egg and parmesan cheese.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Karina Baloleanu, CFNC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture