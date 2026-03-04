We’re already at the end of February, which feels both fast and full.

This month had a bit of everything, from travels, good food, and long conversations with old friends, to more time outside, some great listens, and my body asking for a pause.

Here’s February, in a few simple, good things.

Something for the Body

• Easy, high-protein cottage cheese pizza

I’ve been gluten-free for over three years now. I also really like pizza. So I’m always looking for recipes that are gluten-free, taste great, and are blood sugar-balancing. I think I’ve officially found the easiest, quickest, most protein-dense version.

Ingredients:

3 eggs

1 box cottage cheese

5 tbsp almond flour

a pinch of salt

Mix everything well, pour onto a lined baking tray, and bake for about 15 minutes at 200°C (about 400°F). Take it out, add sauce and your favorite toppings, then bake again for about 10 minutes.

It holds well, it’s really delicious, and it doesn’t leave me crashing an hour later. That’s a win in my books. Let me know if you try it.

Cottage cheese pizza

• Listening to the body’s signals

My body has been asking me to slow down lately. I had the flu, a series of colds, and I lost my voice for over a week. I teach my clients about reading the signs, and I write about it here on Substack, yet I kept brushing them off.

So this is your reminder and mine. Signals are not inconveniences. They are information. When the immune system keeps flaring and recovery takes longer than usual, that is data. Slowing down is not a setback. Sometimes it is the intervention.

Something for the Mind

Speaking three languages daily

I recently realized I speak Romanian, Spanish, and English every single day. I’ve also noticed it’s getting easier for my brain to switch between the three. That made me curious, so I looked into the research.

Studies suggest that regularly speaking more than one language can support brain health over time. People who use multiple languages often have stronger skills when it comes to focusing, switching between tasks, and ignoring distractions. Some research also shows they may develop memory problems or dementia a few years later than people who speak only one language. The theory is that constantly moving between languages keeps the brain active and flexible. It does not directly calm the nervous system, but this kind of mental workout may support long-term brain resilience. I’ll take it.

It also reminded me of a short time many years ago when I taught English online to people in Asia. Many of them were in their late 70s or even 80s and had just started learning English to keep their brains active. They were definitely on to something.

I’m pretty sure I was teaching them English, but they were teaching me some much more valuable lessons, but that’s a story for another time.

• Dr. Sara Szal on The Diary of a CEO

I listened to Sara Szal MD on The Diary of a CEO podcast this month, and it was such a rich conversation. Clear, practical, and packed with insights for both men and women.

Here’s the episode if you want to listen:

• To Be Magnetic episode on journaling

The To Be Magnetic podcast episode about journaling was another great listen. They talked about why journaling is so effective, the science behind it, and the different types of techniques you can use. I honestly didn’t realize there were so many approaches.

I especially loved how they emphasized that journaling isn’t performing and it isn’t writing for an audience. It doesn’t have to be polished, edited, or filled with fancy vocabulary. That’s such a common misconception. I used to do that myself in the beginning, especially because I come from a writing background.

It’s not about sounding good. It’s about being honest.

Here’s the episode if you want to check it out:

Something for the Soul

• Leaving home to go home

I recently went home to Romania to see my family, which has often been quite triggering for me in different ways. But this time, I noticed far fewer triggers than usual.

I don’t think the dynamics or the external reality were very different. But my internal experience was. Both in the moment and afterward. I didn’t need days to recover.

So I got curious about what shifted.

Was it my expectations?

Was it the fact that it was my first visit in a year and a half?

Maybe partly. But I think the biggest piece was that I had more capacity.

I’ve noticed the same thing with my daughter. It’s becoming easier for me to be present. This is big for me. My mind usually runs on what feels like 100 open tabs at all times. But lately, when we’re playing or talking, I’m there more fully.

A few things that really supported me while I was there:

coming back to simple breathwork in real time, nothing fancy, just slowing things down

staying anchored in regular, steady meals and prioritizing protein so I wasn’t walking into charged moments already dysregulated

noticing when my system was getting activated and gently interrupting the spiral

This is where the nervous system meets the metabolic. Blood sugar stability and nervous system state are deeply intertwined.

A Little Bit of Everything

More time outdoors

One of the great things about living in Spain, which I felt even more strongly after going from snow to blooming trees in 24 hours, is that spring comes early here. Trees are already in bloom. The days are longer. I’ve been outside more and more.

Time outdoors supports the body through natural light exposure, vitamin D production, and better sleep regulation. For the mind, it’s linked to improved focus and lower perceived stress. And for the soul, it simply creates space. Space to move, to breathe, to connect.

snow, sand, sea, and blooming trees all in one month

These were my February good things.

What were yours? 💛

