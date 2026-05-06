I honestly have no idea when April flew by. But writing these roundups is one of my favourite things… going back through my notes and photos, taking in everything that happened. I always find something I had forgotten about and realize I did and experienced more than I thought. So let's dive in.

Something for the Body

Eating with the season

One of my favorite things to do in the spring is shop for fresh, seasonal fruit and veggies: asparagus (it feeds beneficial gut bacteria), radishes and fennel for digestion support, and strawberries for vitamin C (just make sure you buy them organic whenever possible, as they're some of the most pesticide-sprayed fruit and we eat them with the peel).

Right now I have a fresh tomato, cucumber, and green onions salad on repeat. Super simple, just add olive oil, apple cider vinegar, salt, and pepper. Growing up in Eastern Europe, seasonal eating was just... how things were. You ate what was there. And I think somewhere along the way, we've lost a bit of that intuition.

Spring seasonal haul

Something for the Mind

Podcast: Why Your Nervous System Is Blocking Your Manifestation with Sarah Baldwin

If you’ve been here for a while, you know how much I love To Be Magnetic. Not just the programs and challenges, but their podcast too. In this episode with somatic therapist Sarah Baldwin, they talk about how your nervous system is essentially the foundation of everything, the different states it can be in, how it shapes pretty much every decision you make (conscious or not), and how the protective patterns you developed as a kid don’t just disappear, they keep running quietly in the background. The conversation goes into parts work too, and why healing starts with getting curious about those parts rather than fighting them. So good. (If you want to try the TBM program, you can use my code KARINA1602 for 15% off.)

Feel Good Productivity by Ali Abdaal

This book has been an interesting read this month. Two things have caught my attention so far. First: asking yourself "what would this look like if it were fun?" when you're facing something you dread but can't skip (very relatable when you're a one-person show in your work). And second: whenever you feel insecure or anxious about saying yes to something, pausing and asking "what would this look like if I were really confident at this?" Both sound simple. Both are weirdly effective.

One month off Instagram

At the start of the year I was determined to go off social media every Sunday. Fast forward, epic fail. I would wake up Sunday morning and by noon I was already on Instagram without even realizing how I got there. I’d hit “skip for today” on the screen time notification and find myself scrolling in what I can only describe as freeze mode. That’s how deep the habit was.

And then one day I just deleted the app. I’ve been checking messages from my laptop every few days, but otherwise I’ve been off for about a month now (honestly lost count). The FOMO was real at first. But one month in, I can actually feel my nervous system has calmed down, I’m less anxious, and my mood has genuinely improved. I’m not saying it all comes down to going off Instagram, but it sure helped.

Substack reads

Your Therapist Should Be Asking You This (But Probably Isn’t) by Sophie Francis - I really love Sophie’s take on mental health and how most of what actually drives how we feel mentally (sleep, nutrition, movement, connection, environment) barely gets addressed in the therapy room, or gets treated as secondary when really, for a lot of people, it’s the whole story.

3 healthy habits from one of the healthiest countries in the world by Grace Barker - Grace talks about the health and longevity habits she noticed on her recent trip to Japan. It wasn’t strict routines or supplement stacks; it was movement, whole food eating, and real community connection, all woven into daily life there. A good reminder that healthy doesn’t have to be complicated.

Something for the Soul

Hosting the Rooted Nutrition Q&A

This month I hosted a nutrition Q&A call inside Rooted, the women’s wellness community I co-founded. I’ll be honest, I still get nervous before calls like these, especially when I’m moderating, and the conversation can go anywhere. But I’m also liking it more and more. There’s no lecture, no slides, just women asking real questions about their bodies, their food, their energy, and having space to actually talk it through. That’s where I find a lot of the purpose in my work. And every time, I come away reminded of how much community matters…actual people showing up for each other.

Our monthly call with some of the ladies inside Rooted

A Little Bit of Everything

Spring break

We did a few day trips over spring break and one of the highlights was visiting Siurana. It’s a tiny medieval village perched on top of a limestone cliff in the Priorat region in Spain, and it’s one of those places that’s hard to describe until you’re standing there. The views from every corner of the village are incredible. If you haven’t been and you’re anywhere near this part of Catalonia, put it on your list.

We also discovered a beach less than 20 minutes from home that I genuinely couldn’t believe I hadn’t found before. Wild, untouched, lined with yellow flowering vegetation. The kind of place that makes you feel really lucky to live here.

Spring break

Easter

We celebrated Easter with a close friend and the table was full, colourful, fresh food that tasted incredible and happened to be blood sugar-friendly too. We dyed eggs (still haven’t figured out natural dyeing yet, it’s a work in progress), kept some traditions and made a few new ones. I once again confirmed that cooking for the people I love is absolutely my love language.

Easter lunch

That’s April. See you next Wednesday!

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In case you missed my previous Wholesome Wednesday article: