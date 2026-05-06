Back to Wholesome by Karina Baloleanu

Back to Wholesome by Karina Baloleanu

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Janki 🌻's avatar
Janki 🌻
5h

I LOVE THIS roundup Karina. The recipes look not only nutritious but gorgeous. 🥰🤩

Hitting the ‘skip for today’ is so real and relatable. Have been taking weekends off religiously, but taking a month sounds more helpful.

With spring, i feel a surge of more energy returning, and also the urge to direct it towards alignment and clarity. ✨

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