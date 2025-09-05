As summer comes to a close, I’ve been reflecting on the practices, ideas, and moments that shaped this past month. Some were small and grounding, others expansive, but together they reminded me that well-being isn’t built in one place — it’s woven through body, mind, and soul, in both the quiet pauses and the big leaps.

Something for the Body

Legs up the wall

My morning and evening routines are my two non-negotiables. They’re my me-time to ground before the day starts and to wind down at night so my body can ease into sleep. But they don’t always look the same. I adapt them to my schedule, my season of life, and what feels supportive in the moment.

This month, after recommending legs up the wall to a postpartum client dealing with anxiety and frequent night wakings (hello, motherhood), and hearing her positive feedback less than 48 hours later, I decided to reintroduce it into my own evenings. A few weeks in, I can honestly say it’s been such a powerful shift, both in how quickly I fall asleep and how rested I feel in the morning.

Sometimes I habit stack: pairing the pose with a short yoga nidra meditation or reading a few pages of a book. Other times, I just let the quiet be enough.

Why it works: legs up the wall is a gentle inversion that helps the body switch from “fight or flight” into “rest and digest.” It calms the nervous system, improves circulation, reduces swelling in the legs, and sends a signal to the body that it’s safe to rest. It’s simple, but sometimes the simplest practices are the most potent.

Hiking in Andorra

We also took a quick trip to Andorra this month to escape a heat wave in Barcelona. While looking for family-friendly things to do outdoors, I stumbled upon a 4-kilometer hike called El bosc dels Menairons. The “menairons” are tiny magical creatures from Pyrenean folklore, and the trail is sprinkled with wooden sculptures, games, and hidden surprises that make the whole experience feel enchanted.

The idea behind these themed hikes is to encourage families to spend time together outdoors playing, moving, and exploring in nature, away from screens. We absolutely loved it.

El Bosc dels Menairons in Andorra

Something for the Mind

This month, I spent a lot of time feeding my brain, and not just with reading, but also with listening. Here are a few pieces that really stuck with me:

Favorite Substack reads

Real (Food) Kitchen with Anja Lee Hall by

and

.

I absolutely love this series from Sonja. I’ve mentioned it a few times already, as I’ve been a guest myself. You may remember Anja from my Wholesome Perspectives interview a few weeks back — she’s a professional chef living in Biarritz, France. I love the simplicity with which she approaches cooking, how she leans into seasonality. Plus, she shares a great tip on making almond milk that I can’t wait to try.

Big Pharma Doesn’t Want You To Get Better—Only Medicated by

I really enjoyed this piece by Dr. Sara Redondo because it’s so refreshing to see a medical doctor speak openly about the limitations of our current system and about real solutions beyond a prescription pad. She dives into the fascinating gut-brain connection and how our microbiome plays a powerful role in mood, sleep, and mental health. Posts like this remind me why I’m so passionate about root-cause healing.

I Stopped Skipping Breakfast For 1.5 Years But Didn't Expect This... by

I was so glad to see this piece by Dan Go making the rounds in the fitness space because breakfast is something I talk about constantly with my female clients. Most women I work with are navigating hormonal imbalances, blood sugar issues, and chronic fatigue, and bringing breakfast back is often a game-changer. What I love here is that Dan shows how this applies to men, too, especially as stress and age shift our biology. It’s such an important reminder that timing and nourishment matter just as much as what we eat.

Podcast interview (Peter Crone + Alex Ikonn)

This conversation between Alex Ikonn and Peter Crone really resonated. I love how Peter challenges the stories we tell ourselves and highlights the freedom that comes from letting go of old programming, releasing control, and embracing life as it is. A powerful episode for anyone craving more peace, clarity, and authenticity.

Something for the Soul

This month, I found a lot of nourishment for the soul in moments of connection — with my daughter, with animals, and with life around me.

Lunch dates with my daughter

One of my favorite parts of this summer was our lunch dates. They’re more than just meals — they’re a chance to slow down, connect, and really be present together. Food is our love language, and sharing it in this way has been so joyful. It's also part of a routine we have: we always eat in the same place, which is our favorite, then continue exploring the city and doing our favorite things together. I feel like these are some of our core memories, just the two of us.

A whole-foods lunch date with my daughter

Finding a family for the cats

At the end of August, the little kittens I mentioned last month finally went to their forever home. They’d been with us just over a month, and we’d grown incredibly attached (especially me). While I would’ve loved to keep them, it wasn’t the right option for many reasons, and somewhere throughout all these big emotions, I realized that it’s okay. Their departure reminded me how love can exist alongside letting go. We can hold space for both grief and joy, care and release, all at once. It was a lesson in attachment, in compassion, and in embracing the full spectrum of emotions that come with caring for something, or someone, deeply.

little kittens

A Little Bit of Everything

Beyond the small, intentional moments, I realized that this month also held a bigger, more expansive project that brought all these pieces together — a space where heart, knowledge, and creativity could meet.

Throughout August (and really, many months before that, though it only recently became tangible), I have been working on something that felt like “a little bit of everything.” It’s where I’ve poured all my knowledge, lived experience, heart, and creative energy. This has been a dream of mine ever since I started doing this work, even when I couldn’t quite picture how it would take shape.

Many of you know I embarked on this journey in functional nutrition because of my own health challenges and the limitations and disappointments I experienced in the medical system. After taking charge of my own health and becoming an active participant in my healing journey, I dreamed of creating the tools and the space I wished I had along the way.

This is how ROOTED came to life. When

approached me, it felt like an immediate “hell yes.” It was about

A place where you are seen in your full complexity and supported with tools personalized for your cyclical biology.

A place where healing is holistic, including nutrition, digestion, sleep, detox, mindset, and the nervous system — all rooted in cycle syncing.

A place where you can connect, share, ask questions, cry, celebrate, and be seen by other women walking the same path.

So, if you’re tired of hacks, hustle, quick fixes, and one-size-fits-all solutions — and ready to remember who you are with support, science, and soul — this space is for you.

You can learn more about ROOTED here.

We’d love to have you in our very first cohort. Doors close on September 21.

That’s what August held for me: grounding rituals, new inspiration, soulful connections, and the joy of building something bigger than myself.

I hope at least one piece here sparks a thought, a practice, or a memory for you, too.

And I’d love to hear - what’s been nourishing your body, mind, or soul lately?

Share

In case you missed last month’s roundup: