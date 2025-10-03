September always feels like a fresh start. After a summer filled with family time, slower rhythms, and less structure, I was craving routine again. This month was all about getting back into flow, from school drop-offs and work blocks to early mornings and a bit more space for myself.

Here in Barcelona, the weather is still warm, so it feels like late summer, only calmer, less crowded, and somehow more grounding. With that in mind, I wanted to share the things that brought me energy, joy, and comfort this month.

Late summer near Barcelona

Let’s dive in.

Something for the Body

Morning walks

As soon as school started, I slipped right back into my morning walk routine, and I can’t tell you how I missed it. I don’t head out the moment I wake up, but once my daughter is off to school, I grab my sneakers and step outside. Moving my body, breathing in the crisp air, and soaking in the sunlight has been nothing short of amazing.

It’s not just about the fresh air or movement, though it genuinely sets the tone for my entire day. Morning light exposure is one of the simplest, most powerful ways to regulate our circadian rhythm (our internal body clock). When we get natural sunlight into our eyes within the first hour or two of waking, it helps signal to the brain, “Hey, it’s daytime!” This anchors our cortisol and melatonin cycles, meaning more alertness in the morning and deeper, more restful sleep at night. Truly, one of the easiest wellness tools out there.

If you’ve been here for a while, you probably already know my favorite go-to recipe inspirations are

and

. This month, Sonja shared something so generous:

.

Sonja and I first connected on Instagram a few years ago, and I immediately loved her joyful energy, her approach to health, and of course, her vibrant, nourishing food. I’ve bookmarked so many of her recipes already; some are long-time favorites, others I’m excited to try now that the weather is cooling down and I’m back in baking mode. If you need inspiration for wholesome, colorful meals that are blood sugar-friendly, this is the treasure chest you want to open.

Something for the Mind

This month, I also found myself revisiting a practice that’s helped me through challenging times before: Tony Robbins’ Priming Exercise.

If you caught this week’s Wholesome Wednesday, you know I opened up about burnout and how once you’ve been through it, you recognize the warning signs much sooner, but also how your resilience can feel thinner the second time around. I’m not fully in burnout, but I’ve noticed the early signals: feeling numb, more irritable, less joyful, and often overwhelmed.

That’s when I knew I needed to interrupt the cycle, and fast. Priming has been like a reset button for me. It’s a short, guided practice that combines breathing, gratitude, visualization, and intention-setting. In less than 15 minutes, it helps shift my nervous system out of “fight or flight” and into a calmer, more empowered state. It’s worth trying, especially if you’ve been feeling stuck, drained, or disconnected.

Favorite Substack reads

Feeling unmotivated? These 11 habits will keep you going by

Those people we see online (or in real life) that get stuff done, and seem like they’re 100% motivated all of the time - they are not. What they do have is solid systems, habits, and discipline. This article breaks down exactly that and will give you 11 habits that will transform your days, whether motivation is at 100% or at 0%.

A wonderful note shared by

A moving reflection from a physician on the tension between medical efficiency and human connection. Through the simple act of asking patients to share one thing about themselves beyond their charts, a US physician rediscovers meaning in medicine, lightens the weight of burnout, and reminds us that healing comes as much from being seen as from being treated.

Something for the Soul

Seasons changing

One of the things I never thought much about before moving to Barcelona is how much I’d come to appreciate the “in-between” seasons. Here, it often feels like we have endless summer and a touch of winter, so those subtle shifts (summer to fall, winter to spring) feel extra special. September has been that sweet spot: golden evenings, slightly cooler mornings, and I have been soaking it all in.

Beginnings of fall

Early morning quiet

Confession: I was never a morning person. Never. But once you have kids, you realize how precious those quiet moments are before the day starts and the “mom, mommy, maaa” chorus kicks in.

Now, I look forward to waking up early (not 5 a.m. early, more like 6:30 a.m.) just enough time to drink my warm lemon water, journal, read a page or two, and catch the sunrise. That stillness recharges me more than any amount of scrolling or rushing ever could, before the day unfolds.

Stewing plums

This month, I’ve also leaned into what I jokingly call my “granny era.” I’ve been stewing plums on the stove with lemon and cinnamon, and the smell instantly transports me back to childhood. My great-grandmother always had jam ready for us when we would visit, and it’s one of my favorite childhood memories.

Beyond the ritual, this has great benefits for the gut, too. Stewing plums or apples with the skin on activates the pectin inside, which is a prebiotic fiber that feeds the good bacteria in our gut.

Stewing plums

A Little Bit of Everything

Launching ROOTED

This September also marked a huge milestone: we officially opened the doors to ROOTED. Our first module is live, and we welcomed in the first 7 amazing women. I couldn’t be prouder or more grateful.

What struck me most, though, was how differently I celebrated compared to five years ago. Back then, I would’ve marked the moment with cake, a glass (or two) of wine, and some “treats.” But this time, I chose something else: a walk, buying myself fresh flowers, a quick workout, and a protein-rich breakfast.

Why? Because I was in my late luteal phase, and I know myself now. Sugar and alcohol would’ve left me moody, anxious, or drained within hours. Instead, I celebrated in a way that actually nourished me.

We’re so often conditioned to think celebrations must include alcohol or sugar. And while there’s nothing wrong with those things sometimes, choosing what genuinely supports your body is its own kind of empowerment. That’s exactly what ROOTED is about — reclaiming your energy, your choices, and your rhythms.

Celebrating the launch of ROOTED

Cycle syncing

That shift ties into another practice I’ve leaned on this month: cycle syncing. Instead of pushing through exhaustion during my luteal phase, I’ve honored the need to rest and slow down. And on the flip side, during my follicular and ovulatory phases, I’ve embraced more energy, productivity, and social time. It’s not about perfection, it’s about flow. And it’s been such a supportive way to navigate both work and life right now.

Something I am looking forward to

October is shaping up to be just as exciting. I’ll be part of a live event with the Blood Sugar Method, a project that’s close to my heart and so aligned with the work I share here. I can’t wait to connect with more women and dive deeper into conversations about blood sugar, hormones, and energy.

This is an event just for members, so if you aren’t one yet, you can sign up here.

That’s a wrap on September. Writing these monthly roundups has become one of my favorite rituals, a chance to pause, notice the small but meaningful things, and share them with you.

Here’s to a nourishing October, filled with golden light, cozy routines, and moments that feel good for body, mind, and soul. 💛

