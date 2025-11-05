Back to Wholesome by Karina Baloleanu

Back to Wholesome by Karina Baloleanu

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Philipp Maerzhaeuser's avatar
Philipp Maerzhaeuser
3d

Karina,

we talked about this yesterday (the paid route): Your monthly round ups are rich and valuable, I enjoyed reading it. It’s also a great way to reflect what you have achieved, which new and exciting things you’ve experienced (workshop).

With that being said, it’s a great model I might use for my future monthly drops.

With 1-2 downloadable extras this would sure be paid-post worthy, which it already is without.

Maybe in the future we could host a workshop together.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Karina Baloleanu, CFNC
Monica Crawford's avatar
Monica Crawford
5d

Currently listening to the women’s round table episode from Diary of a CEO. It’s incredible.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Karina Baloleanu, CFNC
13 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Karina Baloleanu, CFNC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture