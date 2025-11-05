These monthly roundups have become some of my favorite pieces to write. I’ve realized they’ve been helping me on a deeper level, too. Before I start, I always look through the notes I’ve jotted down throughout the month, and then through my camera roll (I take a lot of photos). Every time, I’m surprised to see that what first felt like an uneventful month was actually full of moments worth remembering.

And October was no exception. It was a month full of connection with wonderful people, but also rich in quiet, grounding moments to recenter and enjoy the slow rhythm of the season.

Something for the Body

Focusing on Sleep

I’ve always had a love-hate relationship with sleep… until I became a mom and suddenly lost the luxury of sleeping when and as long as I wanted. Through my burnout journey, it’s become even clearer that sleep is one of the non-negotiable pillars of health. It’s when our bodies clean up, cells repair, hormones recalibrate, and our brains detoxify.

In the past few months, I’ve made sleep a top priority, and I have to admit, I love rested Karina. She’s calmer, more grounded, less snappy, and simply more pleasant to be around. So, I make sure I get to be her as often as possible.

A few things that have helped me improve my sleep quality: magnesium glycinate (200–400 mg before bed), blue light blocking glasses in the evenings, and blocking social media apps for a few hours before bedtime (willpower simply doesn’t do it here, haha).

Seasonal Fruits and Veggies

One of my favorite parts of the changing seasons is exploring the markets to see what’s in season. Every autumn, I’m particularly excited about chestnuts, pumpkin, and, my favorite, quince.

Chestnuts are a great source of fiber, which makes them a slow-burning, steady energy source. They’re also rich in antioxidants, vitamin C, and B vitamins. I like roasting them in the oven — the trick is wrapping them in a kitchen towel as soon as they come out, then peeling them while they’re still warm.

Pumpkin is another wonderful fall food — a complex carb full of vitamins A and C, and so versatile. You can use it in soups, stews, or even desserts.

has some great recipes; my favorites are the

and the

.

And quince — such an underrated fruit! Not everyone loves its flavor, but I do. I like to cut it into pieces, drizzle a little olive oil on top, and roast it in the oven. It’s another great source of fiber, vitamin C, and antioxidants.

If you think about it, it’s funny how nature provides exactly what we need to support our immune system and protect against inflammation as we transition into the colder months.

Seasonal fruit & veggies

Legs Up the Wall (with Kids)

I’ve mentioned this one before, but it’s been a keeper. It’s helped me fall asleep faster and improved my overall sleep quality, and lately, I’ve started doing it with my daughter too.

Bedtime routines haven’t been smooth sailing lately, so I decided to try a few minutes of “legs up the wall” with her before we settle into bed to listen to a story. And guess what? She falls asleep faster, seems calmer, and the pre-bed jumping and climbing have all but disappeared. Parents, I highly recommend trying it! It’s grounding for both of you, and bedtime feels far more peaceful.

Red light and legs up the wall before bed

Something for the Mind

This month, I found myself drawn to content that deepens my understanding of women’s health, and here are some of my favorites.

Podcast: Diary of a CEO

I really enjoyed this two-part series featuring menopause specialist Dr. Mary Claire Haver, longevity orthopaedic surgeon Dr. Vonda Wright, fertility doctor Dr. Natalie Crawford, and female physiology researcher Dr. Stacy Sims. It’s such an important conversation about women’s health, and how complex and interconnected our hormonal systems are, and why we need a different approach from men’s health. They discuss perimenopause, endometriosis, PCOS, and practical tools women can use to feel their best through hormonal transitions.

Substack Reads

Two pieces I especially enjoyed this month:

The Gift of Aging by

— a witty, thoughtful reflection on aging and the insights that come with it.

The Midlife Symptoms Your Doctor Says Are “Just Stress” by

— a great read on how stress manifests in the body and the often-overlooked root causes behind the often dismissed symptoms women present with in the doctor’s office.

Something for the Soul

The Blood Sugar Method Workshop (+ a special announcement)

Younger Karina, the one who had just discovered

’s recipes and the concept of blood sugar balance, would never have believed she’d one day give a functional nutrition and lifestyle workshop for the

, a platform co-created by Beth and

.

My heart was so full. 💛 It was wonderful finally meeting Beth and Anja on camera after messaging each other for years, and connecting with the amazing women in the community.

The feedback that followed truly made my week.

Julie shared that “I also really enjoyed Karina’s talk today. She gave us just enough practical help, scientific background, and understanding with kindness to make it a worthwhile watch for anyone who missed it. I will probably rewatch the video because there is so much good information. One of my big takeaways was to be present and be grateful when I am eating. Our nervous systems thank us with better digestion and more balanced hormones.”

Susan said “I thought Karina’s talk today was great. I loved the gratitude concept before eating and calming your nervous system as my best takeaway! Thanks for the reminder!”

Amy mentioned: “I really enjoyed her talk. I like the idea of a healthy holiday cookbook. I’m trying to think of ideas for cocktails that don’t have sugar.”

I couldn’t have asked for better feedback. Knowing that these ideas resonate and ripple into others’ lives is exactly why I do what I do.

Since the workshop was packed with practical tips to help you keep your energy, mood, and hormones balanced through the holidays, I decided to turn it into an ebook. It will be out toward the end of this week, so make sure you’re subscribed if you’d like to be notified when it goes live.

Elderly People in Spain

Across the street from our home, there’s a hospital. Every other week, the nurses bring the patients, most of them elderly, in wheelchairs, outside. Sometimes there’s music, sometimes gentle movement, and always laughter.

Every time I see them, I’m reminded that healing isn’t just medical; it’s also about connection, movement, and joy. Three things the Spanish do so beautifully.

Elderly activities in Spain

A Little Bit of Everything

Cooking Class at My Daughter’s School

Every year before Halloween, or La Castanyera, as it’s celebrated here in Catalunya, parents gather at school to make panellets with the kids. It’s a local sweet treat made to celebrate All Saints’ Day.

I was there the first year and loved it, missed last year, and decided to join again this time, especially since it’s my daughter’s last year of kindergarten. It felt special and quite nostalgic.

The recipe we made is simple, wholesome, and free of processed sugar, perfect to make with kids.

Cooking panellets at my daughter's school

Panellets Recipe (by eye, no measurements, sorry):

Baked sweet potato

Unsweetened shredded coconut

Organic orange peel

Mix everything together, shape into small balls, and bake until lightly golden or refrigerate for 30-60 minutes and enjoy as is. That’s it — simple, nourishing, and sweet in the most natural way.

That’s a wrap on October. Thank you for being here, reading, and sharing this space with me — it makes these reflections all the more meaningful.

In case you missed last month’s roundup:

