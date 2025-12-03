Two years ago, I started paying more attention to eating seasonally. It’s easier here in Spain, because you can really notice seasonality in most grocery stores, where fruit and veggies available change with the seasons. And slowly, I started expanding the idea of seasonality to other aspects of my life too. I think I’ve said this before, but I’ve become more in tune with nature’s cycles and the different cycles my body goes through as well, and it’s been a game-changer.

This November, I felt a strong pull to slow down, look inward, and nourish my body and soul. And yes, the first Christmas movie of the season has already been watched. :D

Here are some of my November favorites, good things only as usual. :D

Something for the Body

Autumn walks and mindful moments

Even though I’m late to the fall foliage party (and in many places winter is already in full swing), living in Spain means fall arrives a little later. If you don’t plan for it, you might miss it entirely. November has been full of hikes surrounded by the most gorgeous autumn colors, and it reminded me how much being outdoors nourishes both the body and the mind.

Hikes and fall foliage

Cozy, nourishing meals

The unusually cold weather in the past weeks had me craving warm, cozy foods. I’ve been making this lentil soup on repeat: lentils, carrots, potatoes, and sausage simmered in bone broth with spices, with fresh parsley sprinkled on top. There’s something so comforting about a warm bowl that fills you up and feels nurturing. And you don’t really need an elaborate recipe. I just eye the quantities and use what I have in the fridge or pantry.

Something for the Mind

Gratitude practice

November is often associated with Thanksgiving, but did you know it’s also National Gratitude Month? I couldn’t miss mentioning it, since gratitude practice is something so near and dear to my heart.

And it’s not woo woo. We actually have a region in the brain called the reticular activating system (RAS), which acts like a gatekeeper, filtering what reaches our conscious awareness. By practicing gratitude consistently, we start focusing more on the good and retrain this system to highlight more positive experiences.

If you want to go deeper, there's an excellent article I read this month

that unpacks what real gratitude looks like, beyond toxic positivity or obligation. It's a thoughtful take on how awareness, boundaries, and self-care create the conditions for gratitude to take root.

Substack reads

Here are two other favorite Substack reads from this month, thoughtful, inspiring, and practical:

Japan's 300 Centenarians Warn Us: 25 "Harmless" Daily Habits That Quietly Steal Your Longevity and Happiness

A wonderful list of the little things we usually ignore or think are not that important, but that slowly chip at our longevity, gathered from interviewing 300 Japanese centenarians. Numbers 14 and 15 are my favorites. Curious to hear which ones stand out for you.

Fiber Advent Calendar

A fun, creative, and easy-to-follow challenge to keep you eating well and feeling good through the holidays.

Something for the Soul

Holiday Hormone Guide launch

I wrapped up something I’ve been quietly working on: my Holiday Hormone Guide. It started as a way to bring more calm and steadiness into my own season, and creating it reminded me how much small, supportive rituals matter when life gets busier. If you’re curious, you can take a look here.

A Little Bit of Everything

Morning journaling ritual

Inspired by

, I write four prompts each morning: “I am,” “I have,” “I choose,” and “I allow.” Each day, I try to write something new with no repeats. It’s a simple way to check in with yourself and set intentions.

Coloring and connecting with my inner child

My daughter’s coloring phase inspired me to try an adult coloring book. I love how it quiets my always-on mind. There’s a kind of silent focus that happens when your hands are busy and your brain can rest. Doing things with your hands is such a small but powerful way to reset the nervous system.

Thank you for being here and reading along. I hope something in this list brings a bit of inspiration, calm, or coziness to your season. Here’s to a soft landing into December.

P.S. I’d love to know what made your November feel good, grounding, or joyful. Feel free to share in the comments so we can build a little well of inspiration together.

