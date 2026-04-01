March was a bit of a rough one, if I’m honest. Between being sick for most of it and finally being forced to slow down, it was also, somehow, a month full of good things. As always, here’s a roundup of what I loved, used, ate, read, and noticed.

Something for the Body

Slowing Down (The Hard Way)

My body had been sending me the memo for weeks, but I kept filing it under “later” and pushing through anyway, the way so many of us do, especially as women. We’re so used to overriding our own signals and telling ourselves we’ll rest when things calm down, when the to-do list is shorter, when we’ve earned it. The list never gets shorter. We never quite earn it. And so we keep going.

Then March showed up and made the decision for me. (And you’d think I know better, but here we are. :D) If you read last week’s post (link at the end if you missed it, and I really think you should go back to it), you already know that what started as a month-long “cold” that kept almost-getting-better before getting worse again turned out to be a pretty severe bacterial sinusitis. My body was done asking nicely.

There’s something humbling about being brought to a full stop. The world didn’t fall apart while I rested. The things I kept putting rest off for were still there when I came back, and I was actually equipped to deal with them.

Rest is not a reward to be earned at the end of a productive stretch. It’s part of the work. It’s the infrastructure everything else runs on.

Eating to Support My Body Through Antibiotics

Since antibiotics were unavoidable this time, I became very intentional about what was on my plate, to minimize the damage done to the gut microbiome.

My focus every meal and snack: protein, fat, and fiber. Minimizing sugar, since sugar feeds the less desirable bacteria that tend to thrive when the microbiome is disrupted. I also made sure to include plant variety and fermented foods where I could.

The antibiotics also overlapped with my luteal phase, when the body is craving warmth and comfort, and tends to do better with a bit more complex carbohydrates than usual, alongside plenty of protein to support mood and energy. So my plates looked a lot like: warm soups, roasted vegetables, legumes, eggs, meat, root vegetables.

Some of my meals this month prioritizing nutrient density and blood sugar balance

Clearing the Congestion: Lymphatic Drainage, Sinus Massage, and the Neti Pot

Antibiotics were doing their job from the inside, but I also wanted to support my body from the outside, and these two tools became part of my daily rhythm through the worst of it.

The lymphatic system doesn’t get nearly enough attention. It’s essentially your body’s internal drainage network, responsible for moving waste, toxins, and immune cells through the body. Unlike the circulatory system, it doesn’t have a pump like the heart. It relies on movement, hydration, and, thankfully, massage to keep things flowing. When you’re congested and unwell, the lymphatic system is working overtime, and helping it along can genuinely make a difference.

I always go back to this video, and this lymphatic massage has helped me more times than I could count. I also use it on my daughter when she’s congested or has a cold, and it’s super effective too, especially before bed. It helps her breathe better almost instantly and sleep more restfully.

The other thing I discovered this time was the neti pot. If you’ve never used one, it can look pretty weird at first, but it’s simply a small pot you use to rinse the nasal passages with a saline solution, physically flushing out mucus, allergens, and bacteria from the sinuses. Used consistently while I was sick, it was one of the most effective things I did for my comfort.

Something for the Mind

Currently Loving: “The Big Leap” by Gay Hendricks

I’m currently reading “The Big Leap,” where Gay Hendricks talks about the deeply ingrained tendency we have to self-sabotage precisely when things are going well. The idea is that we each carry an internal thermostat for how much success, love, and happiness we feel we’re allowed to experience. When life starts to exceed that set point, something in us pulls the lever back, because the unfamiliar territory of thriving feels unsafe in ways we rarely examine consciously.

I knew I did this. I think most people who have done any honest self-reflection know they do this in some form. But this book has been helping me connect the dots in a much more specific way.

Still reading, but already recommending it.

Red light, warm tea, and a good book before bed

Something for the Soul

Buying Myself Flowers

I do this from time to time, with no occasion and no reason beyond wanting to. It’s a small self-care act that tends to my inner child, and the part of me that lights up at beauty. If you’ve been waiting for a reason to buy yourself flowers, this is it.

Always buy yourself flowers

A Childhood Dessert, Made Differently

This month I made a dessert that brought me straight back to being a kid. You know those chocolate puddings that came in powder form (I don’t even wanna know what was in that), the ones your mom would mix with milk and probably some sugar and leave to set in the fridge? (If you’re a 90s kid, you know exactly what I’m talking about.) I’ve actually recreated that taste by accident, with a version that’s just as satisfying but balanced in a way that won’t send your blood sugar on a ride.

Blood Sugar-Friendly Chocolate Pudding (makes 3 portions)

300g silken tofu

2 tbsp unsweetened cocoa powder

2 tbsp maple syrup

1 tbsp melted coconut oil

A pinch of salt

Blend everything together until completely smooth. Pour into three small glasses or ramekins and refrigerate for a few hours, until set and properly pudding-like. That’s it.

The silken tofu gives it the texture without any detectable tofu flavor. The coconut oil adds richness and helps it set. The maple syrup keeps it lightly sweet. And the cocoa does what cocoa always does.

Childhood chocolate pudding, but make it healthy

A Little Bit of Everything

Time in Nature

When I’m looking for beauty, my mind almost always goes outside. Nature is where I find it most reliably and most immediately.

March was generous with it. We went to see the peach and almond trees in full bloom in Aitona for the third spring in a row. We spotted lots of bunnies around the fields and my heart was full. I caught a rainbow after a rainy afternoon, lots of pink, purple, and orange sunsets, and what is probably the prettiest tree I’ve ever seen.

Seeking beauty, actually going looking for it rather than just hoping it appears, is one of the quieter forms of self-care. A lot of what’s worth noticing is already there, in the ordinary movement of a month, in the things that bloom whether or not we’re paying attention.

nature's glimmers

March had a lot of good things in it. I hope yours did too.

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In case you missed my previous Wholesome Wednesday article: