If you’ve spent any time scrolling through health content online, you’ve probably seen cortisol labeled as the bad guy, the reason you can’t lose weight, sleep well, or feel calm.

But like most things in the body, cortisol isn’t simply good or bad. It’s about balance, timing, and context.

What Cortisol Actually Does

Cortisol is often called our stress hormone, but that title doesn’t give it enough credit. It’s a glucocorticoid, a steroid hormone secreted by the adrenal glands, and it plays several essential roles in keeping us alive and well.

Among its key functions:

Modulating inflammation – it helps calm the immune system’s response. Regulating blood sugar and metabolism – ensuring our cells get the energy they need. Supporting healthy blood pressure.

Cortisol even has an important role during pregnancy, helping prepare the fetal lungs for breathing after birth.

It follows a natural daily rhythm: rising in the morning to help us wake up, then gradually decreasing through the day, reaching its lowest point at night, when melatonin steps in to prepare us for rest. Overnight, cortisol continues working quietly to keep blood sugar balanced so it doesn’t drop too low while we sleep.

Chart © Functional Nutrition Alliance LLC

In short, cortisol is essential. It’s what helps us respond to challenges and recover from them.

When Cortisol Goes Off Track

The problem isn’t cortisol itself. It’s when our levels stay too high, or spike at the wrong times of day.

One telltale sign? Feeling drained in the morning and wired at night.

Other common symptoms of adrenal stress include:

Persistent fatigue

Unexplained hunger or cravings for salt and sugar

Anxiety

Sleep disturbances

Fluctuating blood pressure or electrolytes

5 Health Risks of Chronically High Cortisol

When stress becomes constant, cortisol’s protective role flips, and it can start working against us.

Blood sugar and insulin resistance: Cortisol’s main job is to raise glucose levels. When it’s constantly elevated, blood sugar follows, eventually contributing to insulin resistance and even prediabetes. Weight gain, especially belly fat: Our abdominal fat cells have four times more cortisol receptors than anywhere else in the body. That’s why chronic stress so often shows up around the midsection. Hormonal imbalances and fertility issues: PCOS, for instance, has been linked to an overactive stress response (HPA axis). Mood and brain function: High cortisol affects emotional regulation and is linked to anxiety, depression, and even brain shrinkage over time. Research has associated prolonged high cortisol with Alzheimer’s and multiple sclerosis (MS). Bone loss: Elevated cortisol can accelerate bone breakdown, increasing the risk of spinal and vertebral fractures, particularly in postmenopausal women.

When Cortisol Becomes Too Low

Over time, prolonged stress can wear out the adrenal glands, leading to low cortisol. And that can be just as problematic.

Electrolyte imbalance: Low cortisol often affects aldosterone, another adrenal hormone that regulates sodium, potassium, and water balance, impacting blood pressure and hydration. Chronic fatigue syndrome: Marked by deep, unrelenting exhaustion that doesn’t improve with rest, this condition is often associated with low cortisol output. Fibromyalgia: Characterized by pain sensitivity, muscle stiffness, fatigue, and poor sleep, it’s frequently linked to chronic stress and low cortisol levels. Bone loss and fracture risk: Women with low cortisol also tend to have higher hip fracture rates. Burnout: This is the final stage of prolonged stress overload, when your body’s “allostatic load” (the accumulated strain from chronic stress) exceeds your capacity to cope. Low morning cortisol is one of the strongest predictors of burnout.

Striking the Right Balance

Cortisol isn’t the enemy — imbalance is.

Our goal shouldn’t be to eliminate cortisol, but to restore its natural rhythm: high in the morning to help us wake up and feel energized, low at night to allow the body to rest and repair.

When cortisol rises and falls in harmony with our circadian rhythm, it supports stable energy, balanced blood sugar, and emotional resilience.

So rather than trying to “lower cortisol,” think about how to rebalance your relationship with stress — through nourishing food, quality sleep, mindful movement, and moments of calm woven throughout your day.

