As the year wraps up, I wanted to check in and share where I’m at.

January will mark one full year of weekly Wholesome Wednesday newsletters. That feels pretty big to say. Showing up here every week has been meaningful, challenging at times, and genuinely rewarding.

I went into December with the intention of slowing down and making the season feel calmer and more grounded. That didn’t quite happen. Between wrapping up work, working on a few exciting things behind the scenes, and motherhood, the month turned out busier and more unpredictable than I expected.

So instead of pushing through, I’m choosing to pause.

Inspired by Danni Macfarland and her recent post about slowing down, and very much in the spirit of practicing what I talk about here, I’ve decided to pause Wholesome Wednesday over the holidays and come back in January.

I want to spend some time fully present with my family, get a bit more rest than usual, and give myself space to reset. Especially because January is shaping up to be full. There are a few projects coming together in the background, and I want to step into them feeling grounded rather than depleted.

I also hope this might be a gentle reminder for you to do the same. To spend a little less time on screens, a little more time in your body, with your people, or simply doing nothing at all.

Getting ready for Christmas

If you’re around here over the holidays and feel like reading, I wanted to share a few resources from this year that still feel relevant:

One of the best parts of this year has been the community here on Substack. The conversations, the shared perspectives, the encouragement, and the connections that came from simply showing up and being real. I’m deeply grateful for the people I’ve met here, including Sara Redondo, MD, MS, Grace Barker, Anja Lee Hall, Ciara Brooke Reese, Dr. Bronce Rice, Philipp Maerzhaeuser, Janki 🌻, Dr Christine DiBlasio, Abby Charette - Really Well. The list is much longer, and I’m thankful for every single interaction.

Some of these connections even turned into conversations here on the newsletter. If you’d like to explore a few of those, you can find some of my Q&As below:

And thank you for being here and reading. I don’t take that lightly.

I’ll be back in January with Wholesome Wednesday, marking a full year of this newsletter and sharing what’s been taking shape behind the scenes. Until then, I hope the holidays offer you moments of rest and presence, even if they’re small.

Share

And if you’d like a bit of structure or support during the holidays, I do have the Holiday Hormone Guide available. It’s there to support you, not to add another thing to your list. Feel free to explore it if it feels helpful right now.

In case you missed my previous Wholesome Wednesday article:

Winter Energy & Hormone Harmony Karina Baloleanu, CFNC · Dec 10 Winter isn’t just about cozy sweaters, twinkling lights, or indulgent hot chocolate (I do love all of that, though!). It’s a season your body is designed to move with, not against. Yet for many of us, December can feel like a sprint, packed with obligations, social events, and mental load. Read full story