Back to Wholesome by Karina Baloleanu

Back to Wholesome by Karina Baloleanu

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr. Bronce Rice's avatar
Dr. Bronce Rice
3d

Karina - thanks for putting this together! Holidays can pull us out of ourselves in a hundred different ways, and I like how you made this feel workable instead of overwhelming. The reminder about starting the day with something that steadies the body before all the food and noise show up was useful for me, and I appreciate the way you talked about slowing down and actually tasting the meal. Yes! :)

What stood out most was the focus on feeling better afterward, not just powering through the day. This type of shift makes the whole thing feel more human. Thanks for sending this out before the rush of Thanksgiving hits me further. It left me thinking about my own choices and how easy it is to get pulled off track.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Karina Baloleanu, CFNC
Ciara Brooke Reese's avatar
Ciara Brooke Reese
3d

Great tips for the holidays! Thank you!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Karina Baloleanu, CFNC
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Karina Baloleanu, CFNC
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture