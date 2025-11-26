Thanksgiving week usually comes with bigger meals, a different routine, and a bit more chaos than usual. And while it is just one day, so you might be thinking, “I’m just going to enjoy it,” why not enjoy it and feel better during and after the meal?

Here are a few practical ways to make Thanksgiving feel good in the moment and in the hours that follow.

1. Don’t skip breakfast

Skipping breakfast before a big meal might seem like a good idea, but it often backfires.

First, if you fast, how you break your fast matters. Starting with carbs leads to a big glucose spike, which then sets you up to chase that spike for the rest of the day — mood swings, irritability, and that inevitable crash.

Second, when you skip meals, you’re more likely to show up starving, eat too fast, and reach for the carb-heavy foods first, which again pushes blood sugar up quickly.

A simple protein-rich breakfast (eggs, yogurt with nuts, leftovers from the night before — anything that isn’t all carbs and is protein-dense) helps you feel steady going into the day, so you can enjoy the meal instead of feeling desperate for food.

2. Build a balanced plate

You don’t need to avoid the mashed potatoes or the rolls. Just start with protein and veggies first, and leave the carbs for the end of the meal. This slows down glucose absorption, leads to a steadier sugar response, and supports energy and mood after the meal.

Once you’ve got that base, add the foods you really love. It makes the whole meal easier on your body, and you’ll often find you naturally need less of the carby foods to feel satisfied.

3. Slow down and chew your food

Most of us eat fast without realizing it — talking, passing dishes, keeping up with the pace of the table.

Taking a bit more time, chewing well, and actually tasting your food supports digestion and keeps you from feeling overly full 20 minutes later. Put your fork down between bites, chew until the texture changes completely, and savor the moment.

Slowing down might seem insignificant, but it has a big impact on digestion, hunger and fullness cues, blood sugar, mood, and energy.

4. The 3-bite dessert rule

If you want dessert, have it — intentionally. A few slow, present bites often feel better than rushing through a whole piece when you’re already full.

Your body knows when you’ve had enough if you give it a chance to register the pleasure. Take three intentional bites, savor each one, then check in with how you feel. Often, those few bites are all you need to enjoy the moment without the crash.

5. Stay hydrated and skip the liquid sugar

A glass of water between drinks is the simplest way to avoid the heavy, foggy feeling later. Lower-sugar options (like dry wine or a spirit with soda water and lime) are also easier on blood sugar. Staying hydrated helps keep your energy up and your mood more stable. Just make sure you limit drinks during meals, because too much liquid can dilute stomach acid and slow down digestion.

