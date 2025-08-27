Summer is winding down. Late nights, indulgent meals, and relaxed routines were part of the fun, but now it’s time to step back into work, school, and regular rhythms. The transition can sometimes feel hard, but you don’t need a dramatic overhaul to ease into it.

After weeks of eating more processed foods, enjoying a few extra drinks, or staying up later than usual, your body is often left with higher levels of inflammation, disrupted sleep rhythms, and sluggish digestion. The good news? Small, intentional habits can help tone that down and guide your body gently back into balance. These five science-backed practices are the ones I return to year after year.

1. Gratitude Journaling

Writing down 3–5 things you’re grateful for each morning and 3-5 good things that happened to you at the end of the day isn’t just feel-good; it changes your brain chemistry. Studies show that gratitude practices increase activity in areas of the brain associated with reward and motivation, reduce the stress hormone cortisol, and improve sleep quality. Taking a few minutes in the morning or evening to note what you appreciate can anchor your mindset and make the transition from summer to routine smoother.

Here’s how this works. In our brain, we have a system called RAS (Reticular Activating System), which filters the information that reaches our conscious mind, highlighting what’s important. By practicing gratitude, you train this system to actively look for things to be thankful for, which transforms your perception and leads to greater resilience and well-being.

If there’s one habit I’ve been consistent with for years, it’s this. Sometimes I write in my gratitude app, other times in my 5-minute journal, and often I simply think of a few things before opening my eyes in the morning. It’s a small practice, but one of the most powerful resets I know.

My Intelligent Change Mindful Affirmations

2. Cruciferous Veggies for Liver Support

Foods like broccoli, cauliflower, Brussels sprouts, dandelion greens, radicchio, or other bitter vegetables stimulate liver enzymes that help process excess alcohol, sugar, and fats. They also support bile flow, which aids digestion and detoxification, and help boost glutathione, your body’s master antioxidant. Since inflammation often spikes after heavier eating or drinking, cruciferous and bitter veggies are an easy way to lower that burden.

Pair them with protein or healthy fat for better blood sugar stability, but even a simple salad or roasted side dish is enough to reactivate your body’s natural reset pathways.

Eating the rainbow while also boosting that plant count

3. Morning Sunlight & Walk

So many of us focus on what we do before bed for better sleep, when in reality the quality of your sleep is decided in the morning. It’s how we start the day that balances cortisol and melatonin, as well as our circadian rhythm.

Exposing your eyes to natural light first thing signals to your body clock that it’s daytime. This helps regulate sleep-wake cycles, cortisol, and melatonin, improving energy, focus, and mood. Pair it with a 10–20 minute walk outdoors to get circulation going, reduce inflammation, and gently activate your nervous system. It’s one of the simplest, most effective ways to recalibrate after late summer nights.

4. Mindful Hydration with a Mineral Reset

Summer indulgences (salty snacks, alcohol, late nights) can shift electrolyte balance. Drinking water with a pinch of mineral salts, a squeeze of lemon, or a splash of coconut water supports hydration, digestion, and cellular function. This small tweak helps with energy, concentration, and even cravings.

It’s become a daily ritual for me. I’ll often start the morning with warm water and minerals before coffee or breakfast - it feels grounding, and I notice a difference in both energy and digestion when I stay consistent with it.

My morning non-negotiable: warm water with lemon and quality salt for deep hydration

5. Yoga Nidra & Legs Up the Wall

Yoga nidra, a guided deep relaxation practice, downregulates the nervous system, improves sleep quality, and supports hormonal balance. Pairing it with legs-up-the-wall for 5–10 minutes reduces fluid retention, aids circulation, and calms both body and mind. Together, they help reset stress and restore equilibrium after the more indulgent, less structured weeks of summer.

Bonus: Dry Brushing

Dry brushing can boost lymphatic flow and circulation, giving a gentle, tangible “wake-up” signal for your body. I wasn’t very consistent with it this summer, but I’m getting back into the habit of reincorporating it into my morning routine. It’s efficient and a great tool for detox and lymphatic drainage.

Share

You don’t need to do all of these perfectly or every single day. Even picking two or three can make a noticeable difference in energy, mood, inflammation, and focus as you move from summer mode back into routine.

The beauty of these practices is that they’re simple, quick, and don’t require an overhaul, just tiny shifts that add up.

What about you? Do you have a favorite reset ritual after holidays or a season of indulgence? Hit reply - I’d love to hear what’s worked for you.

Leave a comment

If you’re looking for additional support or ways to deepen your wellness journey, here are a few special opportunities I’m excited to share with you:

A full-body, full-heart reset rooted in female biology, ancestral wisdom, and modern science. Perfect for anyone moving through burnout, feeling stuck, or craving a meaningful pause.

Nov 26–30, 2025 | Casa Na Ferraria, near Lisbon

Use code KARINA for 5% off.

A self-paced, practical course offering evidence-based guidance and community support to help you make lasting food and lifestyle changes. Ideal if you want to balance blood sugar and feel better.

Check it out here and feel free to ask me any questions!

In case you missed my previous Wholesome Wednesday article: