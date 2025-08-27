Back to Wholesome by Karina Baloleanu

Back to Wholesome by Karina Baloleanu

Tom Kane
3d

Karina, this is a beautifully crafted and perfectly timed post. You've created a wonderful "re-entry" protocol for anyone feeling the effects of a less-structured summer.

As a biochemist, I love how each of these gentle practices has a profound, underlying physiological mechanism. The "Morning Sunlight & Walk," for instance, is the most powerful, non-negotiable signal we can send to our circadian rhythm to reset cortisol and melatonin patterns. It's not a "nice to have"; it's a fundamental piece of biological architecture.

I was also thrilled to see your inclusion of cruciferous vegetables for liver support. The upregulation of Phase II detoxification enzymes and the boosting of glutathione are such critical, yet often overlooked, components of managing the body's inflammatory burden.

This is a perfect example of how simple, consistent inputs can create powerful, systemic results. Excellent and much-needed advice.

Daria Diaz
3d

Great suggestions for transitioning from summer into fall. Thank you for the reminder that we don't have to do everything or be perfect. That's so important to keep in mind.

